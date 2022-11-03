ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

QC Happenings: 11 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Even with light rain moving into the area this weekend, there is still plenty to see and do in the Charlotte area. See what's happening!. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, NoDa Food Truck Friday, South End Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

UPS hiring event in Charlotte this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UPS hopes to hire hundreds of workers in the Charlotte area for the 2022 holiday shipping season. UPS announced it will hold a hiring fair in Charlotte on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be located at 1815 West Pointe Drive in west Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Midnight Diner Relocated From South End To Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Midnight Diner is now a new location in Uptown Charlotte. The boxcar style restaurant moved to 420 E Trade Street near the Spectrum Center. It was hauled on the back of a truck in the middle of the night. The Midnight Diner’s former location in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

A Royal Night At The Queen Charlotte Ball

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Socialite Charlotte is giving a ball. The Queen Charlotte Ball will honor some special people and organizations giving back to Charlotte. This year, the founder of the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame, Deborah McPhatter, Running Works and Catherine Brewton of Harvest For Hope will all be honored. The event also gives people the chance to learn more about the history of The Queen City. You can find more information about The Queen City Charlotte Ball by visiting socialitecharlotte.com.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Le Diner En Blanc a huge success!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Le Diner En Blanc. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. As they say in the movies "that's a wrap" - this morning we're wrapping our coverage of Le Diner en Blanc Charlotte 2022.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Places to Get Nachos in Charlotte for National Nachos Day

Did you know there is such a thing as National Nacho Day? I know, there is pretty much a holiday for just about any and everything. How great is that when it comes to food? National Nachos Day happens every year on November 6 and what better way to celebrate than eating some nachos? This year will be my first National Nachos Day in Charlotte so why not spend the day experiencing some cool, new places with nachos?
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

10 Of The Worst-Rated Restaurants In Charlotte

It’s a list you don’t likely want to be on if you are a restauranteur. The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department (as reported on Charlotte Stories) has released its list of restaurants that received low inspection scores in October 2022. There is not a lack of restaurants and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Friday Night Frenzy: Nov. 4, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another Friday night is here, it's still football season, so that means WCNC Charlotte has yet another edition of Friday Night Frenzy!. Each week, we bring you some of the best highlights from high school football games in the Charlotte area. From touchdowns and big tackles to crowds going wild, the WCNC Sports team has you covered!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gambling crackdown: CMPD makes major bust at Charlotte 'skill arcade'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigators are teaming up with federal agencies to crack down on illegal gambling after detectives seized numerous video gaming machines and over $20,000 in cash from a sweepstakes location last week. Undercover officers made the bust at a sweepstakes arcade on Brookshire Boulevard. They...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Medic: 2 people shot in northwest Charlotte

The Charlotte Fire Department controlled a carbon monoxide leak that exposed 27 people in south Charlotte after four hours. Mother calls for safer gun measures after 4-year-old dies in Charlotte. Updated: 10 hours ago. It’s cases just like this, which is why the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office hands out free...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

“Thelma” From “Good times” Has Message For Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– United Healthcare is hosting a special event. It’s called “Mix, Mingle & Master”. The event will help share important healthcare information. The health and wellness education program will be held at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Bern Nadette Stanis who played “Thelma” on the iconic show, “Good Times” will attend and share her story of caring for her ill mother. There will also be live music and socializing. People who attend can also be a part of a Medicare workshop.
CHARLOTTE, NC

