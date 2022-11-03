Read full article on original website
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Even with light rain moving into the area this weekend, there is still plenty to see and do in the Charlotte area. See what's happening!. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, NoDa Food Truck Friday, South End Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.
They say lighting makes a space for good reason, and if you find yourself looking to elevate your home with stunning outdoor lighting in Charlotte NC, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives has you covered. OLP is an upscale lighting company, has turned over 25 years of experience in satisfying customers into a...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UPS hopes to hire hundreds of workers in the Charlotte area for the 2022 holiday shipping season. UPS announced it will hold a hiring fair in Charlotte on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be located at 1815 West Pointe Drive in west Charlotte.
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Midnight Diner is now a new location in Uptown Charlotte. The boxcar style restaurant moved to 420 E Trade Street near the Spectrum Center. It was hauled on the back of a truck in the middle of the night. The Midnight Diner’s former location in...
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Socialite Charlotte is giving a ball. The Queen Charlotte Ball will honor some special people and organizations giving back to Charlotte. This year, the founder of the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame, Deborah McPhatter, Running Works and Catherine Brewton of Harvest For Hope will all be honored. The event also gives people the chance to learn more about the history of The Queen City. You can find more information about The Queen City Charlotte Ball by visiting socialitecharlotte.com.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Le Diner En Blanc. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. As they say in the movies "that's a wrap" - this morning we're wrapping our coverage of Le Diner en Blanc Charlotte 2022.
Did you know there is such a thing as National Nacho Day? I know, there is pretty much a holiday for just about any and everything. How great is that when it comes to food? National Nachos Day happens every year on November 6 and what better way to celebrate than eating some nachos? This year will be my first National Nachos Day in Charlotte so why not spend the day experiencing some cool, new places with nachos?
LOS ANGELES, C.A. — WCCB Charlotte anchor Morgan Fogarty is taking part in an upcoming episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show, which airs on WCCB Charlotte weekdays at 5:00 pm. Morgan is there taping a segment highlighting a local nonprofit called For The Struggle. The nonprofit is being featured on the show’s “Good Neighbor” series.
It’s a list you don’t likely want to be on if you are a restauranteur. The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department (as reported on Charlotte Stories) has released its list of restaurants that received low inspection scores in October 2022. There is not a lack of restaurants and...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another Friday night is here, it's still football season, so that means WCNC Charlotte has yet another edition of Friday Night Frenzy!. Each week, we bring you some of the best highlights from high school football games in the Charlotte area. From touchdowns and big tackles to crowds going wild, the WCNC Sports team has you covered!
The surveillance video from outside of the business shows a man walking up and throwing a rock through the front door of the business and shattering the window.
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s the last thing anyone wants to do in an emergency: wait. But that’s what’s happening to people in and around Charlotte when they call 911. When Huntersville resident Christine Roach was involved in a car accident Sunday, she says the most surprising part was what happened after she […]
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigators are teaming up with federal agencies to crack down on illegal gambling after detectives seized numerous video gaming machines and over $20,000 in cash from a sweepstakes location last week. Undercover officers made the bust at a sweepstakes arcade on Brookshire Boulevard. They...
The Charlotte Fire Department controlled a carbon monoxide leak that exposed 27 people in south Charlotte after four hours. Mother calls for safer gun measures after 4-year-old dies in Charlotte. Updated: 10 hours ago. It’s cases just like this, which is why the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office hands out free...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - PAW Patrol’s Ryder and Chase stopped by the QC Life studios to talk about the upcoming performance of PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure.”. “If you’re prepared to see your heroes come to life, you’re going to have a really good time,”...
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– United Healthcare is hosting a special event. It’s called “Mix, Mingle & Master”. The event will help share important healthcare information. The health and wellness education program will be held at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Bern Nadette Stanis who played “Thelma” on the iconic show, “Good Times” will attend and share her story of caring for her ill mother. There will also be live music and socializing. People who attend can also be a part of a Medicare workshop.
After 20 years in East Charlotte, a Caribbean restaurant and grocery store is closing, but searching for a new home. Island Grocery and Grill at 5861 Albemarle Road announced the closing on Facebook. “With sadness to leave you at this moment, but with joy to know we have pleased so...
CHARLOTTE — Get your fill of tasty adult beverages and barbecue at the inaugural Whiskey, Wine & Fire Festival at Ballantyne’s Backyard from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday. In addition to the food and drinks, there will be live music, arts and crafts vendors, seminars with wine and spirits aficionados and fire pits set up throughout the grounds.
