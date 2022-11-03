Read full article on original website
Related
Harris focuses on boosting female candidates in final days of midterm push
Harris, who has had a laser focus on abortion and women's rights issues while in office, is spending those last few days stumping for almost all women candidates in Democratic stronghold states.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Journal Editorial Board endorses Franken, Reynolds, Feenstra for U.S. Senate, Iowa 4th district, Iowa governor
The Journal has endorsed Sen. Chuck Grassley every time he has run for Senate and, more than likely, we would have done so this year, too. But several factors trouble us. -- For years, the senator has talked about lowering pharmaceutical prices, but has not accomplished much in that area. When the Democratically-controlled Senate recently gave him the opportunity to cap insulin prices, he didn’t accept it.
KPVI Newschannel 6
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Trump comes to Sioux City, Iowa Election Security and Closing Arguments Before Tuesday
It’s our last podcast before Election Day on Tuesday. On this podcast, we’ll talk about former President Trump campaigning in Sioux City, Iowa’s top elections official on election security and integrity and closing arguments before Tuesday’s election. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Franken, Mathis make final stop in North Iowa ahead of Election Day
With 72 hours left in their respective campaign circles, Iowa Senator Liz Mathis and U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken made an appearance together in Mason City on Saturday. Franken, who is running against long-serving incumbent Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley and Mathis, who is facing off with Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson for the District 2 U.S. House seat, each spoke briefly at a canvassing event at the Cerro Gordo County Democrats' headquarters.
KPVI Newschannel 6
THE VIEW FROM THE MIDDLE
They are the persuadable voters campaigns covet — independent or non-partisan voters who often swing elections. In Luzerne County, they account for about 12% of the electorate. We recently met with four non-affiliated voters, all subscribers to The Citizens’ Voice or the Hazleton Standard-Speaker, to talk about the issues that will be on their minds as they go to the polls Tuesday. What follows are edited excerpts. A video of the full 75-minute session can be found at citizenvoice.com.
As midterms near, clergy preach politics and civics lessons
Across America, faith leaders have squeezed in some final messages about the midterm elections during their worship services this weekend. Some passionately took stands on divisive issues such as immigration and abortion; others pleaded for an easing of the political polarization fracturing their communities and their nation. “God has no team,” Rabbi David Wolpe told the politically diverse congregation at his Los Angeles synagogue, Sinai Temple. “The notion that one party or faction is repository of all virtue is fatuous and dangerous,” Wolpe added. “God is greater than parties. If we catch some of that spirit, perhaps we can begin to heal the deep divisions that beset our nation and our world.” Less than 50 miles away, at the Calvary Chapel Chino Hills megachurch, Pastor Jack Hibbs was eager to take sides in what he calls a “cultural war.” He urged his evangelical congregation to oppose a ballot measure that would enshrine abortion rights in California’s Constitution.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Morfeld demands retraction for 'complete lies' in allegations shared by GOP operatives
Sen. Adam Morfeld issued a demand for a retraction against a Lincoln radio station for posting an article claiming without substantiation he was being investigated for sexual assault. The letter from Daniel Gutman, an attorney representing Morfeld and his campaign for Lancaster County Attorney, also requests that KLIN and "Drive...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bost faces Markel in bid for new 12th District seat in Congress
CHARLESTON — Coles County will have two representative in Congress come January. U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro and Homer “Chip” Markel of Carbondale hope to be one of them, representing the new 12th Congressional District. Bost, the Republican, and Markel, the Democrat, will face of in the Nov. 8 election.
Comments / 0