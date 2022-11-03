Read full article on original website
Gilberto Ramirez: I Respect Canelo's Decision, But The Best Fights Are When Mexicans Fight
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Gilberto Ramirez is a former 168-pound WBO champion who’s been fighting at 175 pounds ever since April 2019, putting together wins against the likes of Yunieski Gonzalez and Sullivan Barrera, among others. The 31-year-old Ramirez's power has carried up to light heavyweight, as all five...
Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji - Undercard Information
The undercard attractions have been announced for the latest installment of the Global Titans Fight Series taking place Sunday, November 13, from the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai and live on pay-per-view, headlined by all-time-great boxing superstar Floyd “Money” Mayweather in an exhibition bout against UK-based YouTuber turned pro-boxer Deji Olatunji in the main event.
Gilberto Ramirez Expects War With Bivol, Avenge Canelo's Loss For Mexico
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Gilberto Ramirez is looking to accomplish for his Mexican countrymen what Canelo Alvarez couldn't do - beat Dmitry Bivol. Ramirez will get the opportunity he's been clamoring for Nov. 5 when he challenges Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight title at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on DAZN.
Spence Lambastes De La Hoya For Siding with Crawford, Critiquing Haymon, PBC Fighters
Oscar De La Hoya has entered the crossfire of the latest Boxing Twitter Spat. The founder and head of Golden Boy Promotions recently sided with WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford after Crawford offered his thoughts on the failed negotiations between him and IBF, WBA, and WBC champion Errol Spence Jr. for an undisputed fight that was supposed to take place in November.
Ramirez: Bivol Is A Good Champion... It Will Be His Last Title Defense
Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez has not at all wavered on his insistence of dethroning Dmitry Bivol. If anything, the unbeaten Mexican southpaw has grown more confident of pulling off the upset this Saturday, when the two meet in their DAZN main event from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Bivol (20-0, 11KOs) is firmly placed as a healthy -400 favorite according to BetMGM sportsbook, which lists Ramirez (44-0, 30KOs) as a +300 underdog. Literally upsetting the odds will only make his long-envisioned victory that much more satisfying.
Photos: David Morrell, Aidos Yerbossynuly - Face To Face at Final Presser
Unbeaten WBA "Regular" Super Middleweight Champion and Minneapolis fan-favorite David Morrell Jr. and undefeated mandatory challenger Aidos Yerbossynuly went face-to-face at the final press conference on Thursday, before they put their unbeaten records on the line live on SHOWTIME this Saturday, November 5 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from The Armory in Minneapolis. (photos by Esther Lin)
Dennis McCann Vows To Showcase His Power in Clash With Joe Ham
DENNIS MCCANN PROMISES his forthcoming opponent, Joe Ham, is going to 'feel the power' when they go into battle with the Commonwealth super bantamweight title at stake on November 26 at the 02 Arena, live on BT Sport. McCann (13-0, 7 KOs) is going for a hattrick of title belts...
Hamzah Sheeraz vs. River Wilson-Bent Set For Parker-Ryder Card
HAMZAH SHEERAZ WILL bid to add the Commonwealth middleweight title to his WBC Silver belt when he takes on the highly-rated River Wilson-Bent at the 02 Arena on November 26, live on BT Sport. Zach Parker vs John Ryder tops the bill at the popular Greenwich venue, with Dennis McCann...
Dmitry Bivol: I Proved Myself, I Beat Another Guy Who Doesn't Know What Losing Is
Abu Dhabi - WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) retained his championship with a dominant twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Gilberto Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) in a mandatory fight. The scores were 118-110, 117-111 and 117-111. Bivol is now in the lead for 'Fighter of...
Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez - CompuBox Punch Stats
Dmitry Bivol retained his WBA "super" belt at light heavyweight against mandatory challenger Gilberto Ramirez, who lost for the first time in 45 pro fights thanks to his superb ring generalship and masterful defensive skills. Ramirez successfully forced a fast pace by averaging 73.2 punches per round to Bivol's 53.6,...
McCaskill On Chasing Second Undisputed Crown: Just A Massive Dream I Didn't Know I Had
Jessica McCaskill always sensed a return to the 140-pound division was in her future. That move now comes with joining an exclusive class this weekend. At stake for the Chicago-based welterweight queen is the rare opportunity to become undisputed champion in two weight divisions. McCaskill is dropping back down to junior welterweight, where she meets unbeaten, unified champ Chantelle Cameron for all of the major titles. Cameron puts her WBC/IBF belts on the line, while the vacant WBA/WBO titles are also in play this Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Miguel Madueno Aims For Career Bounce Back in Huertas Clash
Thompson Boxing’s lightweight Miguel Madueno (27-1, 25 KOs), is looking to bounce back from the first loss of his career when he faces Juan Huertas (16-3-1, 12 KOs), on Friday, November 4th, at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida. The 10-round bout will broadcast worldwide on ProBoxTV.com with the WBO Latino Championship on the line.
David Benavidez, Caleb Plant Confirm Agreement: Fight Likely In Early 2023
David Benavidez and Caleb Plant didn’t waste any time in reaching terms for their long-awaited grudge match. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a deal was reached for a fight between two of the top super middleweights in the world. The development was revealed shortly after BoxingScene’s breaking news story that the two camps were already in talks for a heated clash years in the making, which will come with Benavidez’s interim WBC super middleweight title at stake.
Abel Sanchez Praises Bivol But Sides With Ramirez: "Zurdo Will Be Too Big For Him"
Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez had grown tired of listening to the outside noise. Despite accruing an undefeated record through 44 career fights, the Mexican native was under heavy criticism surrounding his level of opposition over the years. Still, in spite of being chastised to no end, the 31-year-old urged fighters such as Dmitry Bivol to face him in the ring.
Cameron: After I Beat McCaskill, We Can Meet Again At 147 So I Can Become Two-Division Undisputed
There was a time where Chantelle Cameron was concerned over how long it would take to fight for undisputed championship status. Not only has that day arrived, but it came with the pleasant surprise of facing a more established opponent than was originally the plan. The unbeaten Brit is set for her ten-round showdown with undisputed welterweight queen Jessica McCaskill, who moves back down in weight for their undisputed junior welterweight championship this Saturday on DAZN from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Galal Yafai Cautions Sunny Edwards of Tough Test in Felix Alvarado
Sunny Edwards has been told he faces an extremely risky defence of his IBF world title next week. Edwards puts his precious belt on the line against the big-punching Nicaraguan Felix Alvarado on Friday, November 11 at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield. The world flyweight showdown tops a scheduled Probellum...
Crawford: I've Taken Control of My Career, Next Fight is Start of My Next Chapter
As previously reported on BoxingScene.com, Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) will make his return to the ring when he battles WBO #6 ranked David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on December 10, 2022. The 12-round bout will air live on BLK Prime PPV, with Crawford's WBO welterweight title on the line.
Gallimore Would've Welcomed Rosario Rematch; Wants To Show He's Back Versus Czerkaszyn
MINNEAPOLIS – Nathaniel Gallimore would’ve happily accepted a rematch with Jeison Rosario on short notice. The veteran middleweight was surprised a Rosario rematch wasn’t proposed to him last week, when Rosario’s original opponent, Yoelvis Gomez, withdrew from their 10-round, 160-pound bout because he suffered an injury to his right wrist while training. Brian Mendoza replaced Gomez, which will leave Gallimore to open Showtime’s three-bout broadcast against undefeated Fiodor Czerkaszyn in another 10-round middleweight match at The Armory.
Julian Williams Batters Rolando Mansilla, Easily Wins 8-Round Unanimous Decision
MINNEAPOLIS – Julian Williams got in much-needed rounds Saturday night and successfully launched his comeback from back-to-back losses. The former IBF/IBO/WBA 154-pound champion got into a rhythm offensively during the middle rounds against Rolando Mansilla, hammered away at the rugged Argentinean’s body and won their eight-round middleweight match by unanimous decision on the David Morrell Jr.-Aidos Yerbossynuly undercard at The Armory. Judges Brian Cosgrove (79-72), John Mariano (79-72) and Gary Ritter (80-71) all scored the action for Williams by wide distances.
Ioka-Franco Winner To Next Face Junto Nakatani, Per WBO Ruling
A significant title defense will await whoever prevails in the final title fight of 2022. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that former WBO flyweight titlist Junto Nakatani is guaranteed to next face the winner of the December 31 WBA/WBO junior bantamweight title unification bout between Joshua Franco and Kazuto Ioka at a location to be determined in Japan. The WBO offered its blessing to Franco-Ioka on the condition that the winner next faces Nakatani by no later than the end of next June.
