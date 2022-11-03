Jessica McCaskill always sensed a return to the 140-pound division was in her future. That move now comes with joining an exclusive class this weekend. At stake for the Chicago-based welterweight queen is the rare opportunity to become undisputed champion in two weight divisions. McCaskill is dropping back down to junior welterweight, where she meets unbeaten, unified champ Chantelle Cameron for all of the major titles. Cameron puts her WBC/IBF belts on the line, while the vacant WBA/WBO titles are also in play this Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

23 HOURS AGO