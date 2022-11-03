ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
East Texas News

Wagner arraigned for teen's death

Roy Grant Wagner, 41 of The Woodlands, was arraigned Tuesday in the 258th District Court before visiting Judge Larry Standley of Harris County. Wagner was indicted by a Polk County grand jury in September for the felony charges of murder, manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid (fatality collision) stemming from the Sept. 24, 2021 crash on FM 350 South which took the life of 18-year-old Livingston High School Senior Cole Overstreet.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Alleged owner of illegal gambling room incarcerated in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Back on Oct. 31, detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of 29-year-old, Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, of Beaumont, for multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room. On Nov. 2, Chalamalasetty, turned himself in to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on his outstanding […]
POLK COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Juvenile suspects almost hit high-pressure pipeline while illegally operating construction equipment, deputies say

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Chambers County deputies said juvenile suspects put themselves and others at risk after almost hitting a high-pressure pipeline while illegally operating construction equipment. Deputies recently responded to two complaints from the 7600 block of FM 3180 in the Cove area. The complaints were in reference...
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
springhappenings.com

One Dead in Shooting at Gas Station Near Louetta & Holzwarth

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales says one person is confirmed deceased at a gas station in the 2000 block of Louetta Road. It is unknown the details surrounding the shooting. This is an active and developing scene. Homicide investigators are responding. —————— Incident Type: Shooting. Incident...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

SUSPECTS IDENTIFIED IN WASHINGTON CO. PURSUIT, SEARCH

The suspects in Thursday’s vehicle pursuit that ended near Independence in Washington County, prompting a search by multiple law enforcement agencies, have been identified. 21-year-old Keshun Jamal Semere and 20-year-old Joshua Lorenzo Williams, both of Houston, are in custody at the Washington County Jail. According to DPS Sergeant Justin...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Election Results for Montgomery County on Nov. 8, 2022

The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Montgomery County here. Scroll down to find results for statewide races as well as other contests in Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding area. Montgomery County. You can find more information about the Montgomery County…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

17 roosters and 6 chicks rescued after 3 men arrested for cockfighting in Porter

PORTER, Texas (KTRK) — Multiple roosters were found when deputies arrested three men accused of cockfighting in Porter on Sunday. Authorities seized 17 live roosters, six live chicks of unknown sex, and eight dead roosters during the arrests, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report…
PORTER, TX
KHOU

Man shot to death at Magnolia storage facility, sheriff says

MAGNOLIA, Texas — A man was shot to death Monday at a storage facility in Magnolia. This happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Coleman Road near FM 1774. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the shooting seemed from an argument between the victim and another man. Deputies found the...
MAGNOLIA, TX
conroetoday.com

Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/04/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-04-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11/02/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

ELEVEN PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT

Eleven people plead guilty and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Jenise Djeree Benjamin, 23 of Cypress, after a hearing was sentenced to 2 years’ probation for Harassment of a Public Servant and Assault of a Public Servant. Bobby Ortega, 31 of Somerville, was...
BRENHAM, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 11/05/22

IN SHELTER – A375319. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 11/05/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-11-05-22/

Comments / 0

Community Policy