Roy Grant Wagner, 41 of The Woodlands, was arraigned Tuesday in the 258th District Court before visiting Judge Larry Standley of Harris County. Wagner was indicted by a Polk County grand jury in September for the felony charges of murder, manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid (fatality collision) stemming from the Sept. 24, 2021 crash on FM 350 South which took the life of 18-year-old Livingston High School Senior Cole Overstreet.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO