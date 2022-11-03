Read full article on original website
East Texas News
Wagner arraigned for teen's death
Roy Grant Wagner, 41 of The Woodlands, was arraigned Tuesday in the 258th District Court before visiting Judge Larry Standley of Harris County. Wagner was indicted by a Polk County grand jury in September for the felony charges of murder, manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid (fatality collision) stemming from the Sept. 24, 2021 crash on FM 350 South which took the life of 18-year-old Livingston High School Senior Cole Overstreet.
Authorities find Houston-area ties in nationwide crackdown on catalytic converter theft
Authorities say an auto-part company was buying stolen catalytic converters, removing the precious metals, and selling it to make millions of dollars.
Harris County investigators confirm murder weapon used in 2019 Tomball woman's murder
Elizabeth "Liz" Barraza was shot and killed in her driveway almost four years ago while setting up a garage sale to pay for an anniversary trip.
Alleged owner of illegal gambling room incarcerated in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Back on Oct. 31, detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of 29-year-old, Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, of Beaumont, for multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room. On Nov. 2, Chalamalasetty, turned himself in to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on his outstanding […]
fox26houston.com
One man was shot, later died after altercation in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A man is dead after a reported altercation in Magnolia. Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputies responded to an assault with a firearm at a local business in the 36500 block of Coleman Road around 11 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found an adult man with a gunshot...
Fight between 2 men turns into deadly shooting in Montgomery County, authorities say
Deputies said they were responding to an assault call when they found a man shot. The second man involved is cooperating with the investigation.
Juvenile suspects almost hit high-pressure pipeline while illegally operating construction equipment, deputies say
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Chambers County deputies said juvenile suspects put themselves and others at risk after almost hitting a high-pressure pipeline while illegally operating construction equipment. Deputies recently responded to two complaints from the 7600 block of FM 3180 in the Cove area. The complaints were in reference...
springhappenings.com
One Dead in Shooting at Gas Station Near Louetta & Holzwarth
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales says one person is confirmed deceased at a gas station in the 2000 block of Louetta Road. It is unknown the details surrounding the shooting. This is an active and developing scene. Homicide investigators are responding. —————— Incident Type: Shooting. Incident...
kwhi.com
SUSPECTS IDENTIFIED IN WASHINGTON CO. PURSUIT, SEARCH
The suspects in Thursday’s vehicle pursuit that ended near Independence in Washington County, prompting a search by multiple law enforcement agencies, have been identified. 21-year-old Keshun Jamal Semere and 20-year-old Joshua Lorenzo Williams, both of Houston, are in custody at the Washington County Jail. According to DPS Sergeant Justin...
mocomotive.com
Election Results for Montgomery County on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Montgomery County here. Scroll down to find results for statewide races as well as other contests in Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding area. Montgomery County. You can find more information about the Montgomery County…
mocomotive.com
17 roosters and 6 chicks rescued after 3 men arrested for cockfighting in Porter
PORTER, Texas (KTRK) — Multiple roosters were found when deputies arrested three men accused of cockfighting in Porter on Sunday. Authorities seized 17 live roosters, six live chicks of unknown sex, and eight dead roosters during the arrests, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report…
'Like a store': Man arrested after deputies find drug operation in south Houston home, deputies say
Neighbors near the home complained to the police and said there would be activity all day and night surrounding the residence for weeks.
Man shot to death at Magnolia storage facility, sheriff says
MAGNOLIA, Texas — A man was shot to death Monday at a storage facility in Magnolia. This happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Coleman Road near FM 1774. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the shooting seemed from an argument between the victim and another man. Deputies found the...
Ex Houston Methodist Sugar Land employee charged after recording device found in hospital bathroom
Ben Aquino was arrested and remains in the Fort Bend Co. jail after a recording device was found in a hospital bathroom at Houston Methodist - Sugar Land.
Widow looking for justice after husband's workplace death in Harris County 2 months ago
Hugo Canamar's 70-year-old coworker is accused of killing him but claimed self-defense after an alleged quarrel over loose dogs around the business.
conroetoday.com
Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/04/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-04-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11/02/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
kwhi.com
ELEVEN PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eleven people plead guilty and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Jenise Djeree Benjamin, 23 of Cypress, after a hearing was sentenced to 2 years’ probation for Harassment of a Public Servant and Assault of a Public Servant. Bobby Ortega, 31 of Somerville, was...
fox26houston.com
New data shows drop in violent crime touted by the Harris Co. Administrator is far from accurate
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - "We have yet to hear an explanation for how this came to be," said Harris County First Assistant DA David Mitcham. Mitcham and several prosecutors were shocked when they heard Harris County Administrator David Berry tell Commissioners Court violent crime is down 12 percent. "We didn't...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 11/05/22
IN SHELTER – A375319. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 11/05/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-11-05-22/
Click2Houston.com
Railroad worker dies after explosion caused by fuel at tracks near Old Town Spring, authorities say
SPRING, Texas – A railroad worker died at the hospital after an explosion caused by fuel at a railroad track near Old Town Spring Saturday morning, authorities said. According to officials with Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office and Spring Fire Department, it happened in the 26500 block of Hardy Street at around 9 a.m.
