US leaders worry about escalation after North Korea fires missiles
North Korea has the global community on edge after firing missiles into the sea, and defense leaders in the United States are responding with efforts to deter escalation.
Pope appeals for Lebanon leaders to put interests aside
Pope Francis is appealing for Lebanon's politicians to put their personal interests aside and agree on a path to help the country emerge from years of economic meltdown and a new political vacuum
Biden’s alliance with the left has worked, but will it last?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden wasn’t progressives’ first choice for the White House in 2020. And he wasn’t their second or third, either. But defying expectations, liberal Democrats have emerged as the president’s most loyal allies in Congress during his first two years in office, helping to pass a massive COVID-19 relief package, a historic investment in American infrastructure and billions of dollars to combat climate change.
Manchin: Biden’s coal comments are ‘divorced from reality’
JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday was criticized by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democratic antagonist and ally, for being “cavalier” and “divorced from reality” after vowing to shutter coal-fired power plants and rely more heavily on wind and solar energy in the future.
Hezbollah, Iranian oil smuggling network hit with sanctions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Thursday imposed sanctions on a group of individuals, firms and vessels connected to an oil smuggling outfit said to benefit the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. More than a dozen companies, six individuals and 11 vessels flagged from around...
New Iran protests erupt in universities, Kurdish region
New protests erupted in Iran on Sunday at universities and in the largely Kurdish northwest, keeping a seven-week anti-regime movement going even in the face of a fierce crackdown. But they have now become a broad movement against the theocracy that has ruled Iran since the fall of the shah.
Climate protests criticized; but Germany missing 2030 goal
BERLIN (AP) — German officials urged environmental activists to engage in “constructive” protests and avoid endangering lives Friday as government-appointed experts warned that the key European Union country risks missing its climate targets for 2030. A heated debate has broken out over activists’ methods after road blockades...
UN weather report: Climate woes bad and getting worse faster
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Earth’s warming weather and rising seas are getting worse and doing so faster than before, the World Meteorological Organization warned Sunday in a somber note as world leaders started gathering for international climate negotiations. “The latest State of the Global Climate report is...
Greece slams Turkey’s temporary entry ban on official
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greece has strongly protested a decision by Turkey to deny entry to and detain a Greek regional governor who arrived by boat in Izmir to preside over a regional body’s plenary session. Apostolos Tzitzikostas, governor of Central Macedonia and first vice president of the...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv mayor tells residents to prepare for the worst
Residents warned they must prepare for having no electricity, water or heating as temperatures drop below freezing
