Video/quotes: ASU players on UCLA loss
TEMPE — Here is what Arizona State players had to say following the team's 50-36 loss to UCLA Saturday. Bourguet on the stadium emptying so quickly despite the close game in the second half:. “You know, I thought at the beginning of the game, that crowd was rocking. It...
Just a Note About the Defense, and Then We Return to the Fun Season
UCLA did what it had to do in beating Arizona State, 50-36. It’s now 8-1, and it's the program’s best nine-game start since 2005. In 2005, in fact, was when UCLA coach Karl Dorrell led his team to 8-1 – before finishing the season 10-2. If you were around for that season, you know it’s a bit similar to this season. A veteran quarterback who had really come into his own, Drew Olson, teamed with a difference-making running back in Maurice Jones-Drew. It had a truly elite offense – No. 16 in the country for yards per play. That team was of the Heartbreak Kids variety, always mounting comebacks and emerging from overtimes.
'Absolutely inexcusable': ASU defensive performance abysmal in loss to UCLA
TEMPE — For a large chunk of the season, Arizona State defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson has harped on the importance of being assignment sound, not giving up big plays, and getting off the field on third down. But time and time again, ASU’s defense has provided a futile effort...
UCLA Continues to Rise in the Coaches Poll
UCLA has moved up to No. 10 in the latest Coaches Poll. The Bruins move up one spot after beating Arizona State 50-36 in Tempe on Saturday night. UCLA is now 8-1, 5-1 this season. UCLA remains the third-highest ranked team from the Pac-12 and fifth overall. Oregon and USC...
Cal's upset bid at No. 9 USC falls short, 41-35
It took Cal just four plays to get into the end zone right away on the opening drive at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. But unfortunately for the Golden Bears, that would be the last time they scored in the first half – until they went on a late tear in L.A.
Video highlights: ASU 50-36 loss to UCLA
TEMPE — UCLA star running back Zach Charbonnet watched the game from the sidelines but it didn't matter as the Bruins rushed with ease en route to a dominant 50-36 win over Arizona State. An ASU defense led by defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson struggled to stop anything UCLA head...
USC Trojans RB Travis Dye voices frustrations over 'disrespect' toward Pac-12
LOS ANGELES — For any narratives to be had about Pac-12 Conference not playing high-level football, first-year USC running back Travis Dye doesn’t want to hear them. Dye, who began his career at Oregon before transferring to the Trojans in the offseason, voiced frustrations about the perception of the conference Saturday after USC held off Cal, 41-35, in a game more tightly contested than most anticipated.
INSTANT RECAP: UCLA rushes for 400 yards without Charbonnet in 50-36 win
TEMPE — An apparently desperate Shaun Aguano overrode offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas to call plays less than two weeks ago for an unsteady Arizona State offense that’s since shown improvement. But Aguano can’t be reasonably expected to simultaneously cover for coordinator Donnie Henderson in the direction of a...
DTR and Kazmeir Allen on Offensive Explosion Against ASU (TRANSCRIPT ADDED)
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Kazmeir Allen talked about the offensive explosion against Arizona State, a few key plays and stepping up without Zach Charbonnet. Zach being down change your approach at all?. DTR: No, no, definitely not. You know, we're always looking for the next man up...
Mo Osling on Defense's Ups and Downs Against ASU (TRANSCRIPT ADDED)
UCLA veteran safety Mo Osling answered questions after the win over Arizona State in Tempe, talking about some of the defense's performance, what was so challenging about ASU's offense and quarterback, and more. Q: Was it a little scary at the end?. MO: Just a little momentum swing. They're very...
Chip Kelly After Win Over Arizona State (TRANSCRIPT ADDED)
UCLA coach Chip Kelly talked after the win over Arizona State about the 400 yards rushing without Zach Charbonnet, the defensive issues, including some poor tackling, and more:. WHAT HAPPENED WITH ZACH CHARBONNET TONIGHT?. Zach was unavailable, tried to go in warmups and then couldn’t [inaudible] so he was unavailable...
ESPN FPI predicts final four games of the USC football season
USC responded from its first loss to Utah with a 45-37 win at Arizona Saturday with several key players injured. The Trojans, who are ranked No. 9 by the first College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday, were without their top two receivers, Jordan Addison and Mario Williams, along with starting sixth-year senior left guard Andrew Vorhees and starting second-year sophomore middle linebacker Eric Gentry. Even without three key players offensively, USC posted a season-high 621 offensive yard, with 411 coming from the arm of second-year sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams.
