UCLA did what it had to do in beating Arizona State, 50-36. It’s now 8-1, and it's the program’s best nine-game start since 2005. In 2005, in fact, was when UCLA coach Karl Dorrell led his team to 8-1 – before finishing the season 10-2. If you were around for that season, you know it’s a bit similar to this season. A veteran quarterback who had really come into his own, Drew Olson, teamed with a difference-making running back in Maurice Jones-Drew. It had a truly elite offense – No. 16 in the country for yards per play. That team was of the Heartbreak Kids variety, always mounting comebacks and emerging from overtimes.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO