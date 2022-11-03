ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Video/quotes: ASU players on UCLA loss

TEMPE — Here is what Arizona State players had to say following the team's 50-36 loss to UCLA Saturday. Bourguet on the stadium emptying so quickly despite the close game in the second half:. “You know, I thought at the beginning of the game, that crowd was rocking. It...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Just a Note About the Defense, and Then We Return to the Fun Season

UCLA did what it had to do in beating Arizona State, 50-36. It’s now 8-1, and it's the program’s best nine-game start since 2005. In 2005, in fact, was when UCLA coach Karl Dorrell led his team to 8-1 – before finishing the season 10-2. If you were around for that season, you know it’s a bit similar to this season. A veteran quarterback who had really come into his own, Drew Olson, teamed with a difference-making running back in Maurice Jones-Drew. It had a truly elite offense – No. 16 in the country for yards per play. That team was of the Heartbreak Kids variety, always mounting comebacks and emerging from overtimes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA Continues to Rise in the Coaches Poll

UCLA has moved up to No. 10 in the latest Coaches Poll. The Bruins move up one spot after beating Arizona State 50-36 in Tempe on Saturday night. UCLA is now 8-1, 5-1 this season. UCLA remains the third-highest ranked team from the Pac-12 and fifth overall. Oregon and USC...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Cal's upset bid at No. 9 USC falls short, 41-35

It took Cal just four plays to get into the end zone right away on the opening drive at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. But unfortunately for the Golden Bears, that would be the last time they scored in the first half – until they went on a late tear in L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Video highlights: ASU 50-36 loss to UCLA

TEMPE — UCLA star running back Zach Charbonnet watched the game from the sidelines but it didn't matter as the Bruins rushed with ease en route to a dominant 50-36 win over Arizona State. An ASU defense led by defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson struggled to stop anything UCLA head...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

USC Trojans RB Travis Dye voices frustrations over 'disrespect' toward Pac-12

LOS ANGELES — For any narratives to be had about Pac-12 Conference not playing high-level football, first-year USC running back Travis Dye doesn’t want to hear them. Dye, who began his career at Oregon before transferring to the Trojans in the offseason, voiced frustrations about the perception of the conference Saturday after USC held off Cal, 41-35, in a game more tightly contested than most anticipated.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Chip Kelly After Win Over Arizona State (TRANSCRIPT ADDED)

UCLA coach Chip Kelly talked after the win over Arizona State about the 400 yards rushing without Zach Charbonnet, the defensive issues, including some poor tackling, and more:. WHAT HAPPENED WITH ZACH CHARBONNET TONIGHT?. Zach was unavailable, tried to go in warmups and then couldn’t [inaudible] so he was unavailable...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts final four games of the USC football season

USC responded from its first loss to Utah with a 45-37 win at Arizona Saturday with several key players injured. The Trojans, who are ranked No. 9 by the first College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday, were without their top two receivers, Jordan Addison and Mario Williams, along with starting sixth-year senior left guard Andrew Vorhees and starting second-year sophomore middle linebacker Eric Gentry. Even without three key players offensively, USC posted a season-high 621 offensive yard, with 411 coming from the arm of second-year sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
391K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy