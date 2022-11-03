ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver, OR

Bend-La Pine school bond measure passing

It appears voters will approve a measure to provide $250 million in bonds for improvements to Bend-La Pine schools. The measure was passing 59%-41% according to unofficial results from Deschutes County Wednesday morning. The bonds are earmarked for safety and security improvements in all the schools and renovations in some...
BEND, OR
How to know how many votes have been counted in Oregon election

If you’ve been watching election results in Oregon and are trying to figure out what percentage of votes has been counted, it can get a little confusing. Traditionally, voters watching election returns are looking for how many precincts are reporting. But with Oregon’s vote-by-mail system, getting a final number can take a few days after the Tuesday 8:00 p.m. cutoff.
OREGON STATE
▶️ Melanie Kebler appears headed for victory in Bend Mayor race

Bend City Councilor Melanie Kebler appeared headed to victory in Bend’s mayoral race Wednesday. Kebler was leading former city councilor Chris Piper 55% to 45% with about 44,000 votes counted. The margin was little changed from the night before. Out of an unofficial tally of 108,694 ballots returned in...
BEND, OR
Fitch still leading race for Redmond Mayor, but margin narrows

Ed Fitch is leading Ben Schimmoller and Jay Patrick in the three-way race to succeed George Endicott as Redmond Mayor. But that margin narrowed Wednesday afternoon. Fitch had 34.19% compared to Schimmoller with 32.53% and Patrick with 31.37%. Fitch and Patrick are current Redmond City councilors and Schimmoller is a...
REDMOND, OR
Redmond DMV office set to reopen on limited basis

The Redmond DMV office is reopening, but just for a few days per week. The Oregon Department of Transportation announced the office, which was closed during the summer due to staffing shortages, will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays starting Nov. 15. Tuesday and Thursday hours will be 8:00 a.m....
REDMOND, OR
▶️ 622 acres of juniper thinning planned this fall near Crooked River Ranch

The following is from the Bureau of Land Management:. Prineville, Ore. — The Prineville District, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) plans to thin a total of 622 acres of juniper within the Steelhead Falls Hazardous Fuels Reduction Project area this fall. The thinning unit is located adjacent to the community of Crooked River Ranch. The purpose of the project is to remove hazardous fuels which will reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire.
PRINEVILLE, OR
Cranston’s friend Tyler Smith testifies on day 3 of murder trial

Tuesday was the third day of the murder trial of Ian Cranston, the man accused of murdering a young man in Downtown Bend last year. Barry Washington, Jr. was shot and killed outside The Capitol club after a fight in September 2021. On Tuesday, the first witness to take the...
BEND, OR
▶️ 2 Forest Service roads closed after snow; Some trails temporarily closed

The Deschutes National Forest announced Monday morning it was closing two forest service roads, noting that they are not plowed or maintained for winter conditions. DNF said the gate on FS Road 16 at Upper Three Creek Lake SnoPark was being closed. There’s about eight inches of snow at the SnoPark. DNF also said it was closing the gate on FS Road 4603 to Tumalo Falls.
BEND, OR

