Bend-La Pine school bond measure passing
It appears voters will approve a measure to provide $250 million in bonds for improvements to Bend-La Pine schools. The measure was passing 59%-41% according to unofficial results from Deschutes County Wednesday morning. The bonds are earmarked for safety and security improvements in all the schools and renovations in some...
▶️ Sunriver Resort program donates guest fees to Central Oregon schools
Are you in the need of a getaway? You can do it while supporting an important cause. Sunriver Resort’s “Stay for Schools” program launches this holiday season. The resort pledges to donate 10% of a guest’s fee to any Central Oregon school of their choice. “We...
How to know how many votes have been counted in Oregon election
If you’ve been watching election results in Oregon and are trying to figure out what percentage of votes has been counted, it can get a little confusing. Traditionally, voters watching election returns are looking for how many precincts are reporting. But with Oregon’s vote-by-mail system, getting a final number can take a few days after the Tuesday 8:00 p.m. cutoff.
▶️ Slight majority votes ‘yes’ for Redmond Rec Center; ‘no’ to fund operations
By a slim margin, it looks like the City of Redmond will be getting a new recreation center. But the operating levy determining funding for the facility after it is built is not expected to pass. The construction bond ‘yes’ votes are leading the ‘no’ votes 51% – 49%....
▶️ Melanie Kebler appears headed for victory in Bend Mayor race
Bend City Councilor Melanie Kebler appeared headed to victory in Bend’s mayoral race Wednesday. Kebler was leading former city councilor Chris Piper 55% to 45% with about 44,000 votes counted. The margin was little changed from the night before. Out of an unofficial tally of 108,694 ballots returned in...
Central Oregon outpacing most of state in returning ballots; 1 day left
With a little more than 24 hours left before ballots are due in Oregon’s election, Central Oregon is outpacing the most of the state in terms of turning in their ballots. Ballots are due by 8:00 p.m. Tuesday in a drop box or postmarked anytime Tuesday. As of 11:30...
Fitch still leading race for Redmond Mayor, but margin narrows
Ed Fitch is leading Ben Schimmoller and Jay Patrick in the three-way race to succeed George Endicott as Redmond Mayor. But that margin narrowed Wednesday afternoon. Fitch had 34.19% compared to Schimmoller with 32.53% and Patrick with 31.37%. Fitch and Patrick are current Redmond City councilors and Schimmoller is a...
Redmond DMV office set to reopen on limited basis
The Redmond DMV office is reopening, but just for a few days per week. The Oregon Department of Transportation announced the office, which was closed during the summer due to staffing shortages, will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays starting Nov. 15. Tuesday and Thursday hours will be 8:00 a.m....
▶️Nearly half of registered voters in Jefferson Co. have turned in their ballot
There is a lot on the ballot for Jefferson County this year. A historic number of mayoral candidates, five on the ballot in the city of Madras, a fight for commissioner position one between incumbent Mae Huston and challenger Mark Wunsch, and a levy renewal that will impact the Madras Aquatic Center tremendously.
▶️ Deschutes Public Library dumping 150-year-old Dewey Decimal System
Change is coming to the Deschutes Public Library. And it’s not just about the new headquarters being built in southeast Bend. It’s an even bigger adjustment coming to the books on the shelves. It’s the end of the Dewey Decimal System. We took a tour with Emily...
Christmas tree permits for Deschutes, Ochoco forests on sale Thursday
Permits to cut your own Christmas tree in the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests go on sale Thursday. Tree permits can be purchased at Forest Service offices, online and from local vendors around Central Oregon for use on the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests. Here is more information from the...
▶️ 622 acres of juniper thinning planned this fall near Crooked River Ranch
The following is from the Bureau of Land Management:. Prineville, Ore. — The Prineville District, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) plans to thin a total of 622 acres of juniper within the Steelhead Falls Hazardous Fuels Reduction Project area this fall. The thinning unit is located adjacent to the community of Crooked River Ranch. The purpose of the project is to remove hazardous fuels which will reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire.
▶️ Central Oregon seniors share how they would spend $1.9B Powerball jackpot
(UPDATE: The final total for the Powerball drawing was $2.04 billion. Someone in California won the jackpot.) Monday night’s Powerball drawing could land a lucky winner with a record $1.9 billion, and some of our local seniors weighed in on how they would spend the money. Last week, Central...
▶️ Deschutes County voters not turning out as expected with one day left
Deschutes County is outpacing the rest of the state in terms of election returns one day before ballots are due. But the county is also experiencing a low voter turnout, according to County Clerk Steve Dennison. “In years past, in this type of election we tend to be right around...
Cranston’s friend Tyler Smith testifies on day 3 of murder trial
Tuesday was the third day of the murder trial of Ian Cranston, the man accused of murdering a young man in Downtown Bend last year. Barry Washington, Jr. was shot and killed outside The Capitol club after a fight in September 2021. On Tuesday, the first witness to take the...
▶️ 2 Forest Service roads closed after snow; Some trails temporarily closed
The Deschutes National Forest announced Monday morning it was closing two forest service roads, noting that they are not plowed or maintained for winter conditions. DNF said the gate on FS Road 16 at Upper Three Creek Lake SnoPark was being closed. There’s about eight inches of snow at the SnoPark. DNF also said it was closing the gate on FS Road 4603 to Tumalo Falls.
