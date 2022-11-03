ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Daily Northwestern

Football: Wild weather becomes game-changer in Northwestern’s loss to No. 2 Ohio State

On Tuesday afternoon before Northwestern’s home contest against No. 2 Ohio State, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Bajakian added meteorologist to his responsibilities. Up against the Buckeyes’ vaunted unit, the third-year offensive coordinator designed a game plan that adjusted to the windy and rainy forecast by leaning heavily...
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Northwestern

Rapid Recap: Ohio State 21, Northwestern 7

Going into this game with a 1.6 % chance of winning, Northwestern attempted to beat the odds, holding their own in the quintessential David versus Goliath faceoff against No. 2 Ohio State Saturday, but fell short down the stretch for the eighth loss of the season. Returning back to Ryan...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Football: Northwestern defense’s sound performance versus No. 2 Ohio State raises question of struggles against less-talented teams

They always say that the best players, and coaches, rise to the occasion in big games. And after three straight contests of giving up over 31 points, and coach Pat Fitzgerald’s simple ‘no’ comment when asked about the team’s positives after last week’s loss to Iowa, the odds of success against No. 2 Ohio State (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) seemed nearly impossible.
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Northwestern

Football: From the trenches to the end zone: Duke Olges emerges as tight end threat

Northwestern’s first points in its road contest against Iowa last Saturday didn’t come from workhorse running back Evan Hull, senior receiver Malik Washington or dual-threat quarterback Brendan Sullivan. Facing 4th-and-goal from the Iowa 1 with the Hawkeyes up 20-0 in the third quarter, offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian placed...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

The Daily Explains: A guide to voting from Northwestern’s Evanston campus

The 2022 midterm elections are fast approaching, and Northwestern students and faculty have multiple on-campus voting resources available from now through Election Day on Nov. 8. NU community members can choose to either vote in the Illinois elections or those of another home state. Those who choose to vote in...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

The Weekend Ahead: Campus and city performances to catch for Week 7

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances on Northwestern’s campus and in Evanston that you won’t want to miss. Ticket information not available at time of publication. SWAN is hosting an open mic that will feature student musicians, bands and songwriters. Northwestern University Dance...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

News Quiz: Steppenwolf Theatre Performances, Evanston’s 2023 Proposed Budget, and Mental Performance Consulting for Athletics

#1. A University of California, Berkeley professor from which department spoke about her book “Accounting for Slavery: Masters and Management” at Kellogg on Wednesday?. #2. Which of the following plays did Steppenwolf Theatre present last month?. #3. Mental Performance Consultant Jen Schumacher teaches mental skills to which sports...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Evanston Public Library Community Journals document memories of Evanston residents

Nestled in the North American History section of Evanston Public Library’s Robert Crown Branch are three seemingly nondescript journals. But inside, they are filled with residents’ memories, opinions and art. These journals are a product of EPL’s Community Journal project, launched in February by branch manager Beatriz Echeverría....
EVANSTON, IL

