Daily Northwestern
Football: Wild weather becomes game-changer in Northwestern’s loss to No. 2 Ohio State
On Tuesday afternoon before Northwestern’s home contest against No. 2 Ohio State, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Bajakian added meteorologist to his responsibilities. Up against the Buckeyes’ vaunted unit, the third-year offensive coordinator designed a game plan that adjusted to the windy and rainy forecast by leaning heavily...
Daily Northwestern
Rapid Recap: Ohio State 21, Northwestern 7
Going into this game with a 1.6 % chance of winning, Northwestern attempted to beat the odds, holding their own in the quintessential David versus Goliath faceoff against No. 2 Ohio State Saturday, but fell short down the stretch for the eighth loss of the season. Returning back to Ryan...
Daily Northwestern
Football: Northwestern defense’s sound performance versus No. 2 Ohio State raises question of struggles against less-talented teams
They always say that the best players, and coaches, rise to the occasion in big games. And after three straight contests of giving up over 31 points, and coach Pat Fitzgerald’s simple ‘no’ comment when asked about the team’s positives after last week’s loss to Iowa, the odds of success against No. 2 Ohio State (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) seemed nearly impossible.
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern gears up for clash with Maryland in first round of Big Ten Tournament
When Northwestern takes the field Friday evening against Maryland in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, 362 days will have passed since the teams’ last meeting in College Park. In that clash, Wildcat goalkeeper Miha Miskovic put on Superman’s cape en route to an all-time 10-save performance,...
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern upset by No. 21 Penn State in Big Ten Semifinals
Northwestern and Penn State last met in the 2017 postseason, when the Nittany Lions captured the Big Ten Tournament title in a 2-1 comeback victory. Thursday’s Big Ten Tournament semifinal match between the two teams was a revenge opportunity for the Wildcats, who have not made it past the semifinal since falling to the Nittany Lions.
Daily Northwestern
Football: From the trenches to the end zone: Duke Olges emerges as tight end threat
Northwestern’s first points in its road contest against Iowa last Saturday didn’t come from workhorse running back Evan Hull, senior receiver Malik Washington or dual-threat quarterback Brendan Sullivan. Facing 4th-and-goal from the Iowa 1 with the Hawkeyes up 20-0 in the third quarter, offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian placed...
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern victorious against Quincy in first exhibition game of 2022
After nearly eight months off the court, Northwestern returned to Welsh-Ryan Arena to play against Quincy in a lone exhibition game. Led by redshirt senior Chase Audige’s 15 points, six rebounds and seven assists, the Wildcats pulled away in the second half, beating the Hawks 69-49. Graduate forward Tydus...
Daily Northwestern
The Daily Explains: A guide to voting from Northwestern’s Evanston campus
The 2022 midterm elections are fast approaching, and Northwestern students and faculty have multiple on-campus voting resources available from now through Election Day on Nov. 8. NU community members can choose to either vote in the Illinois elections or those of another home state. Those who choose to vote in...
Daily Northwestern
The Weekend Ahead: Campus and city performances to catch for Week 7
If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances on Northwestern’s campus and in Evanston that you won’t want to miss. Ticket information not available at time of publication. SWAN is hosting an open mic that will feature student musicians, bands and songwriters. Northwestern University Dance...
Daily Northwestern
News Quiz: Steppenwolf Theatre Performances, Evanston’s 2023 Proposed Budget, and Mental Performance Consulting for Athletics
#1. A University of California, Berkeley professor from which department spoke about her book “Accounting for Slavery: Masters and Management” at Kellogg on Wednesday?. #2. Which of the following plays did Steppenwolf Theatre present last month?. #3. Mental Performance Consultant Jen Schumacher teaches mental skills to which sports...
Daily Northwestern
Evanston Public Library Community Journals document memories of Evanston residents
Nestled in the North American History section of Evanston Public Library’s Robert Crown Branch are three seemingly nondescript journals. But inside, they are filled with residents’ memories, opinions and art. These journals are a product of EPL’s Community Journal project, launched in February by branch manager Beatriz Echeverría....
Daily Northwestern
Q&A: Ald. Krissie Harris talks joining City Council, affordable housing solutions
Content warning: this story contains mentions of gun violence. Ald. Krissie Harris (2nd) is nearing the end of her second month on City Council. Mayor Daniel Biss appointed Harris in early September to fill a vacancy left by former Ald. Peter Braithwaite, who resigned in July. The Daily sat down...
Daily Northwestern
Evanston residents express concerns about transparency around city’s proposed budget
About 10 Evanston residents gathered to raise concerns about a lack of transparency around the city’s 2023 proposed budget at a Thursday town hall. The proposed budget of about $402.5 million would be an 11.7% increase from last year. It features. to help the city lower carbon emissions under...
