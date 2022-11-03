Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Live Nation (LYV) Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
LYV - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 1.1%. Q3 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.09 per share compared with 19...
Zacks.com
Booking Holdings (BKNG) to Post Q3 Earnings: What to Expect
BKNG - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2. For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.91 billion, suggesting growth of 26.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Our estimate suggests revenues of $5.90 billion, indicating an increase...
Zacks.com
Factors to Know Ahead of Hanesbrands' (HBI) Q3 Earnings
HBI - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earningson Nov 9. This designer, manufacturer and seller of apparel is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings decline in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,753 million, suggesting a decrease of 2% from...
Zacks.com
Gates Industrial (GTES) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
GTES - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.33%. A...
Zacks.com
Celanese (CE) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
CE - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2022 results, after market close on Nov 3. The leading chemical and specialty materials maker beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters while missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 8%, on average. The company delivered an earnings surprise of around 9.2% in the last reported quarter.
Zacks.com
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging H&R Block (HRB) This Year?
HRB - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. H&R Block is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 285 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
Zacks.com
ONEOK (OKE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
ONEOK Inc. (. OKE - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter earnings on Nov 1, after market close. This oil and gas midstream company delivered an earnings surprise of 9.52% in the last reported quarter. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly...
Zacks.com
Iron Mountain (IRM) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
IRM - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3 before the bell. The company’s quarterly results are likely to display year-over-year growth in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this real estate investment trust (REIT) delivered a...
Zacks.com
Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
HURN - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 10.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $78.38 in the previous session. Huron Consulting has gained 51.9% since the start of the year compared to the -31.2% move for the Zacks Business Services sector and the -28.5% return for the Zacks Consulting Services industry.
Zacks.com
Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
MOD - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 38.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $19 in the previous session. Modine has gained 87% since the start of the year compared to the -38.5% move for the Zacks Auto-Tires-Trucks sector and the -35.7% return for the Zacks Automotive - Original Equipment industry.
Zacks.com
Evercore (EVR) Up 6% on Q3 Earnings Beat, Expense Decline
EVR - Free Report) shares gained 6% since the release of the company’s third-quarter 2022 results, likely reflecting investors' optimism over better-than-expected results. EVR reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.20 in third-quarter 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35. However, the bottom line was 44% down from the prior-year quarter.
Zacks.com
AMC Networks (AMCX) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
AMC Networks (. AMCX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
ALRN - Free Report) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
Zacks.com
Envista (NVST) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates
NVST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of dental products...
Zacks.com
Can NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
NEX - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is...
Zacks.com
MDU Resources (MDU) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Backlog Rises
MDU - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share of 75 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents by 8.7%. The bottom line also increased 10.3% from the year-ago earnings of 68 cents per share. GAAP earnings in the reported quarter were 73 cents compared...
Zacks.com
Green Plains Renewable Energy (GPRE) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
GPRE - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to loss of $1.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) to Post Lower Q3 Earnings: Here's Why
LPX - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3% and 10.5%, respectively. Its earnings and revenues fell 9.5% and 3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures, respectively.
Zacks.com
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AYLA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
AYLA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.66 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.55. This compares to loss of $0.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Latham Group (SWIM) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
SWIM - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Comments / 0