WLWT 5
SWAT situation in Georgetown has been made safe
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — UPDATE. Police and SWAT are responding to a scene in Georgetown on Saturday morning. The Brown County Dispatch confirmed that SWAT is on scene at South Main and Third streets for a barricaded subject. The road is blocked off at this time. This is a developing...
WLWT 5
Endangered missing Hamilton woman home safely
HAMILTON, Ohio — UPDATE:. According to the Hamilton Police Department, Nancy Herald has returned home safely. Hamilton police are searching for an endangered missing woman on Saturday morning. According to officials, Nancy Herald, 80, drove away from her home at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday in a silver/grey 2008...
1 dead after Butler County shooting, police arrest neighbor
Deputies were called to 2795 Chapel Road in Okeana, Ohio, for reports of a person with a gunshot wound, Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said. There, they found a person dead.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared along westbound I-275 in Lawrenceburg
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along westbound I-275 in Lawrenceburg has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is causing delays for motorists along the interstate in Lawrenceburg, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
WLWT 5
Professional yard clean up: average costs and what to look for before booking
CINCINNATI — Sometimes fall can feel overwhelming when you look around and see all those leaves. The thought of raking and bagging all of that yard waste yourself may have some of you looking for help. So we wanted to know what the cost of a professional cleanup typically...
WLWT 5
Two major retailers relocating to Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Two major retailers are moving in to Butler County. A new Costco is set to open its doors in Liberty Township on Nov. 16. The Springdale store will close. The Liberty Township Costco will anchor the new Freedom Pointe development. Plans also include shops, restaurants,...
spectrumnews1.com
Middletown wrestles with homelessness, impact on business
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — More than 10,600 people are homeless on a given day in Ohio, according to federal data. Aid workers say unhoused people are more visible since the pandemic. What You Need To Know. Triple Moon Coffee Company opened in downtown Middletown nearly eight years ago. Owner Heather...
Fox 19
Tri-State power outages reduces from over 1K homes to 300
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tri-State outages have reduced from over a thousand homes to 300 as 50 mph winds blew through the Tri-State area. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen, the company has been receiving calls about the power outages since Thursday. Duke Energy crews have been working throughout...
WLWT 5
Reports of downed wires on US 50 in Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — Reports of downed wires on U.S. 50 in Batavia. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
wvxu.org
Hamilton County commissioners are skeptical about paying for a 'convention district'
A couple of Hamilton County commissioners are unsure about the funding plan to redevelop the Duke Energy Convention Center in Cincinnati. 3CDC CEO Steve Leeper presented the initial plans to City Council last week, and to county commissioners this week. It would cost around $200 million and require refinancing debt shared by the city and county.
linknky.com
Brent Spence closed for manhunt of armed suspect
This story has been updated with information about the suspect’s encounter with police. All lanes of Interstates 71 and 75 were shut down on the Brent Spence Bridge around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, as police searched for an armed suspect, according to authorities. A suspicious-looking man with a...
WLWT 5
A crash is congesting traffic along west I-74 in Green Township
MONFORT HEIGHTS, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along I-74 at North Bend Road in Monfort Heights has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate on Cincinnati's west side, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player...
Recent crash at Northside intersection prompts calls for more safety measures
Recent crash in Northside intersection prompts calls for more safety measures. A speeding car left the roadway and plummeted down a hill, crashing into an apartment building head on.
Fairfield Twp. police who shot, wounded armed man were justified, chief says
FAIRFIELD TWP., Butler County — Body cam footage from Fairfield Twp. police shows officers shooting and wounding an armed 29-year-old man, Chief Robert Chabali said Friday. The officers involved in the shooting Wednesday night were justified, the chief said at a news conference where the footage was released to reporters, our news partner, WCPO.com, reported.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include...
linknky.com
New ‘Thin Blue Line’ and ‘Thin Red Line’ sign dedications in Florence
The City of Florence has unveiled two new signs dedicated to the men and women of the Florence Police Department and the Florence Fire/EMS Department for their service to the community. The signs are in conjunction with the painting of a “Thin Blue Line” in honor of the Police Department...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared along Interstate 71 near Oakley
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-71 at state Route 562 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along Interstate 71 near Oakley, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Oxford Reily Road in Oxford
OXFORD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Oxford Reily Road in Oxford. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Former Cincinnati post office worker pleads guilty to embezzling packages for money
CINCINNATI — A former Cincinnati postal supervisor pleaded guilty Thursday to embezzling mail packages for profit, according to the United States Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Ohio. According to the attorney's office, 31-year-old Kerry Beech was paid $500 each time he intercepted certain packages from the mail...
WLWT 5
'The worst I've seen': Another dollar store chain accused of silently jacking up prices at the register
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A Butler County dollar store chain is accused of overcharging customers with deceptive pricing, a week after another dollar store chain in the county came under fire for the same thing. All 13 Family Dollar stores in Butler County failed price verification checks by the...
