Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

SWAT situation in Georgetown has been made safe

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — UPDATE. Police and SWAT are responding to a scene in Georgetown on Saturday morning. The Brown County Dispatch confirmed that SWAT is on scene at South Main and Third streets for a barricaded subject. The road is blocked off at this time. This is a developing...
GEORGETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Endangered missing Hamilton woman home safely

HAMILTON, Ohio — UPDATE:. According to the Hamilton Police Department, Nancy Herald has returned home safely. Hamilton police are searching for an endangered missing woman on Saturday morning. According to officials, Nancy Herald, 80, drove away from her home at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday in a silver/grey 2008...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared along westbound I-275 in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along westbound I-275 in Lawrenceburg has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is causing delays for motorists along the interstate in Lawrenceburg, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WLWT 5

Two major retailers relocating to Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Two major retailers are moving in to Butler County. A new Costco is set to open its doors in Liberty Township on Nov. 16. The Springdale store will close. The Liberty Township Costco will anchor the new Freedom Pointe development. Plans also include shops, restaurants,...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Middletown wrestles with homelessness, impact on business

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — More than 10,600 people are homeless on a given day in Ohio, according to federal data. Aid workers say unhoused people are more visible since the pandemic. What You Need To Know. Triple Moon Coffee Company opened in downtown Middletown nearly eight years ago. Owner Heather...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State power outages reduces from over 1K homes to 300

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tri-State outages have reduced from over a thousand homes to 300 as 50 mph winds blew through the Tri-State area. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen, the company has been receiving calls about the power outages since Thursday. Duke Energy crews have been working throughout...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of downed wires on US 50 in Batavia

BATAVIA, Ohio — Reports of downed wires on U.S. 50 in Batavia.
BATAVIA, OH
linknky.com

Brent Spence closed for manhunt of armed suspect

This story has been updated with information about the suspect’s encounter with police. All lanes of Interstates 71 and 75 were shut down on the Brent Spence Bridge around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, as police searched for an armed suspect, according to authorities. A suspicious-looking man with a...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

A crash is congesting traffic along west I-74 in Green Township

MONFORT HEIGHTS, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along I-74 at North Bend Road in Monfort Heights has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate on Cincinnati's west side, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared along Interstate 71 near Oakley

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-71 at state Route 562 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along Interstate 71 near Oakley, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Oxford Reily Road in Oxford

OXFORD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Oxford Reily Road in Oxford.
OXFORD, OH

