ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

New, unusual court bid in fight over endangered Nevada toad

By SCOTT SONNER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RzZRQ_0iwosDK200
1 of 2

RENO, Nev. (AP) — In a highly unusual move in a legal battle over a Nevada geothermal power plant and an endangered toad, the project’s developer is now asking a judge to allow it to scale back by 80% the original plan U.S. land managers approved last November.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management and Ormat Technologies both filed requests to put the case on hold, citing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s listing of the Dixie Valley toad in April as endangered on a temporary, emergency basis.

“Significant factual developments have fundamentally changed the nature of this litigation,” government lawyers wrote Oct. 27 in a formal motion to stay the case in federal court in Reno.

Ormat joined the request in a filing on Monday, agreeing the “legal landscape” had changed with the temporary listing of the toad — something the agency has done on an emergency basis only twice in the past 20 years.

The toad lives in wetlands adjacent to the project about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Reno. Environmentalists and a tribe fighting the project say pumping hot water from beneath the earth’s surface to generate carbon-free power would adversely affect levels and temperatures of surface water critical to the toad’s survival and sacred to the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe.

The company said it wants to revise its original plans for two power plants capable of producing 60MW of electricity and instead build a single 12MW facility.

The Center for Biological Diversity, which petitioned for the listing and sued to block the project, intends to oppose the request. Its formal response is due Nov. 9.

“What BLM is proposing would be extremely unusual,” Patrick Donnelly, the center’s Great Basin director, told The Associated Press. “Projects are usually evaluated on their own merits as standalone proposals, not carved up to meet the demands and timeframe of a developer.”

The case already made one trip to the 9th U.S. Court of Appeals and appeared likely to eventually return on its current legal path.

On Aug. 1, the San Francisco-based appellate court refused to halt the project. But later that day, Ormat agreed to cease construction until Jan. 1, 2023. The Reno-based company later agreed to suspend all work into February.

The toad’s listing triggered requirements that the bureau consult with the Fish and Wildlife Service to ensure Ormat’s mitigation plan won’t harm the toad or its habitat in violation of the Endangered Species Act.

“While the BLM and Ormat have always maintained that the ... project and its (mitigation) plan are sufficient to avoid, minimize or mitigate impacts to the toad and its habitat regardless of the species’ listing status, the listing kicked off a mandatory and intensive consultation process with the service,” Ormat’s lawyers wrote Monday.

Ormat understands construction and operation of a smaller project under an amended decision record would be contingent on BLM’s compliance with the act and that any subsequent proposal to expand the project beyond the single power plant would require a separate review process, they said.

BLM said in its Oct. 27 filing it would expedite review of the revised plan and would anticipate submitting a biological assessment of the proposal by March 31 to the FWS, which indicated it could determine by August 2023 whether the plan complies with the act.

Donnelly said Ormat and the BLM effectively want the agency to approve the scaled-back version of the project before completing the mandatory consultation.

“We argue this is illegal — putting the cart before the horse, since they don’t know whether FWS will approve of the project or not,” he said. He said the group’s objections would remain the same “even for a facility one-fifth the proposed size.”

Donnelly said the request for a stay suggests “Ormat is desperate to avoid a judge ruling that geothermal energy is likely to impact adjacent surface water sources.”

“No judge has ever done so before,” he said. “The precedent would be huge — a watershed moment in the permitting of geothermal energy projects, where BLM would be forced to confront the reality head on, that geothermal energy is dangerous for hot spring ecosystems.”

Comments / 4

Garry Card
3d ago

if I remember correctly people were told to turn the temperature up because the was not enough power to run them. now a toad is making this proposed plant reduce the amount of power it creates. oh the stupidity.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
natureworldnews.com

Federal Government Plans to Cut Water Supply From Colorado to Both Powell and Mead for the First Time

The federal government intends to halt the deliveries of water from the Colorado River's Powell and Mead for the first time. Although the federal government has the authority to unilaterally stop receiving water from Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two main reservoirs on the Colorado River, this has never happened. The seven states that rely on the river and the federal government have always bargained over previous cuts.
COLORADO STATE
Roll Call Online

Tensions rise over drought-stricken Colorado River water use

As the Interior Department continues to delay implementing a program to reduce water consumption from the drought-stricken Colorado River Basin, tensions are thickening between the seven states with stakes in the watershed. Now, lawmakers in Congress are fanning the flames as Capitol Hill looks ahead to must-pass, biennial water legislation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

America Reacts To Oregonians Voting To Become Part of Idaho

It may not be the breaking news for those in Idaho that several significant counties want to become part of the Gem State, but the rest of the country is now taking notice of the movement. The Greater Idaho movement has successfully worked to get referendums in Oregon counties that would begin the process of secession from Oregon to Idaho.Greater Idaho is not an organization that can be trivialized. The group has met with members of the Idaho Legislature that didn't dismiss their efforts. You can read our coverage of this movement here.
IDAHO STATE
Washington Examiner

Gavin Newsom slammed by experts after shifting blame for California's record gas prices

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) has been blaming the oil industry for high gas prices in California, but experts say the evidence just isn’t there. "You'd have to explain why [oil companies are] ripping people off 50% more in California than the rest of the world and why they only choose to do it now," economist David Kreutzer of the Institute for Energy Research told Fox News. "The big problem is we have policies in place, especially in California, that make it difficult to expand supply. When you have these rules and regulations that prevent markets from responding as robustly as they could, then prices are going to go up.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks

With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks. You must have heard about the chaos going on at Lake Mead. It is genuinely devastating but even more frustrating that the country cannot do much about it. The damage is quite already done. Or is it? Don’t worry; we will get to that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Montana Hunter Escapes Death Using Two Guns Against Charging Grizzly Bear

A Montana bird hunter managed to escape death by using two guns against a grizzly bear that was charging at them. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the hunter, who is originally from Washington, was hunting for upland game birds on Tuesday (October 11th) with his wife and dogs in a creek bottom east of Choteau when the encounter with the grizzly bear occurred.
CHOTEAU, MT
Idaho Press

Idaho signs letter telling Biden admin. it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada

First posted on BoiseDev.com on Oct. 4 The Idaho Transportation Department joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two weeks ago that served as a formal “expression of interest” in setting up the...
BOISE, ID
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy