Driver Not Wearing Seatbelt Killed When Speeding Lexus Crashes on Scripps Poway Parkway
A 63-year-old man was killed when the car he was driving veered off the road and collided with multiple trees in the Miramar Ranch North area, police reported Saturday. San Diego Police officers responded at 10:55 p.m. Friday to the 11300 block of Scripps Poway Parkway where they learned the victim had been driving a 2015 Lexus westbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control and the car jumped the north sidewalk, collided with several trees and rolled over.
SDPD investigating shooting death of man in East Village neighborhood
A man in his 40s was shot and killed on Saturday in the East Village neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Man killed in Miramar Ranch crash
A 63-year-old man was killed after the car he was driving collided with multiple trees in the Miramar Ranch North neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday.
NBC San Diego
Police Investigate Shooting Death of Man in East Village
A man in his 40s was shot in the head Saturday and declared dead in a street in the East Village neighborhood, police said. Officers were called to the 1600 block of K Street at 5:36 a.m. Saturday, said Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department. The officers...
Coast News
Sheriff investigates stabbing at Encinitas party near candidate’s home
ENCINITAS — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an Oct. 29 stabbing that occurred outside of an Encinitas home — where a candidate for a local school board race is believed to have hosted a party — and whether alcohol was illegally provided to minors.
News 8 KFMB
San Diego police arrest 2 men with law enforcement style gear, uniforms
The alleged deputy impersonators appeared to be asleep while officers conducted the search. They were cited for narcotics and impersonating an officer and released.
UPDATE: Pilot dies following plane crash at Montgomery Field
The crash at Montgomery Field happened around 11:50 a.m. Saturday, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.
San Diego Police pursuit ends in crash in Encanto, driver's arrest
A police pursuit that began in San Diego’s Paradise Hills area ended in a crash in Encanto and the driver’s arrest.
Driver dies when car crashes into ditch
A man died Thursday night when the car he was driving crashed into a ditch in Vista, authorities said.
Delivery driver turned dognapper arraigned in court
A woman suspected of taking a dog from an Encinitas home while working as a delivery driver was arraigned in court Wednesday, according to the Superior Court of California's Public Affairs Office.
Police identify teen, suspect in Nestor murder-suicide
San Diego Police said at this point in the investigation, they don't know what the motive was for the shooting.
thevistapress.com
San Diego Sheriff -Traffic Safety Grant
The California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) has awarded the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department a $500,000 grant that will fund a year’s worth of special operations and campaigns designed to stop drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Impaired driving checkpoints, patrols and distracted driving/traffic enforcement...
43-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on Interstate 15 near Cherokee Point at 3.30 p.m. According to the authorities, a grey Ford truck swerved and weaved and drove down an embankment. The Ford then crashed into a metal guaurdrail on the csnter divider.
Husband Pleads Guilty in Fatal Stabbing of Rhona Fantone at Lemon Grove Home
A man who fatally stabbed his wife at the couple’s Lemon Grove home pleaded guilty this week to a second-degree murder count. Jay Barcelon, 32, was arrested and charged for the 2021, slaying of Rhona Fantone, 30, at their home on Dain Court. Deputies responded to the home at...
CHP: San Ysidro man ejected, killed in crash on SR-15 near City Heights
A San Ysidro man is dead and traffic was shut down following a car crash in the southbound lane of State Route 15 Thursday afternoon.
Man sentenced for Logan Heights house fire that killed parents, sister
Wilber Romero, 29, pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder charges for the Oct. 13, 2019, deaths of his father, his mother, and his 21-year-old sister, Iris Romero.
chulavistatoday.com
Wrong-way driver causes collision on southbound I-5 on-ramp in Chula Vista
A male driver heading in the wrong direction on southbound Interstate 5 collided with a female driver on Friday who was entering the freeway on-ramp from E St. in Chula Vista. The female driver of a Volkswagen entered the I-5 on-ramp with her grandmother at approximately 11:25 a.m. when a male driver of a Nissan came out of the vegetation area of the gore point between the E st. off-ramp and the on-ramp, according to OnScene T.V.
Police ID teens who were fatally shot in National City
National City Police identified the two teens who were gunned down late Friday night on 17th Street.
Man found dead in car stopped on Mission Valley freeway ramp
A person was found dead inside a vehicle stopped on a Mission Valley freeway connector, authorities reported Wednesday.
Fire erupts in South Bay home
Firefighters on Friday were able to put out a structure blaze in the National City area, according to fire officials.
