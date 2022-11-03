ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times of San Diego

Driver Not Wearing Seatbelt Killed When Speeding Lexus Crashes on Scripps Poway Parkway

A 63-year-old man was killed when the car he was driving veered off the road and collided with multiple trees in the Miramar Ranch North area, police reported Saturday. San Diego Police officers responded at 10:55 p.m. Friday to the 11300 block of Scripps Poway Parkway where they learned the victim had been driving a 2015 Lexus westbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control and the car jumped the north sidewalk, collided with several trees and rolled over.
NBC San Diego

Police Investigate Shooting Death of Man in East Village

A man in his 40s was shot in the head Saturday and declared dead in a street in the East Village neighborhood, police said. Officers were called to the 1600 block of K Street at 5:36 a.m. Saturday, said Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department. The officers...
thevistapress.com

San Diego Sheriff -Traffic Safety Grant

The California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) has awarded the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department a $500,000 grant that will fund a year’s worth of special operations and campaigns designed to stop drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Impaired driving checkpoints, patrols and distracted driving/traffic enforcement...
chulavistatoday.com

Wrong-way driver causes collision on southbound I-5 on-ramp in Chula Vista

A male driver heading in the wrong direction on southbound Interstate 5 collided with a female driver on Friday who was entering the freeway on-ramp from E St. in Chula Vista. The female driver of a Volkswagen entered the I-5 on-ramp with her grandmother at approximately 11:25 a.m. when a male driver of a Nissan came out of the vegetation area of the gore point between the E st. off-ramp and the on-ramp, according to OnScene T.V.
