ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
KING 5

Gov. Inslee calls for new policies to address homelessness

SEATTLE — Governor Inslee announced that new policies are in the works to address homelessness across the state. He provided a preview of the proposals legislators plan to bring forward in the upcoming legislative session. The most recent numbers from the state put the homeless population at 83,000 people...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

How to get a ballot without a permanent address

OLYMPIA, Wash. — While the state of Washington relies on a mail-in ballot system, voters do not need a traditional mailbox, or even a permanent address, to receive ballots. Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall, a Democrat, said a “handful” of voters in her county have non-traditional addresses, including homeless voters.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

5 things to know this Wednesday

More voters are opposed to a ban on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in Washington state than in support of it, according to new WA Poll results released Tuesday. Earlier this year, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced the state would ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles beginning in 2035, following California's lead.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Timeline: Tracking the next storm system in western Washington

SEATTLE — We're already tracking the next weather maker arriving Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring another round of lowland rain and mountain snow. Before the system arrives later tonight, most of Saturday will be a breather and a day of recovery after a wild day of weather Friday. The majority of western Washington will stay dry with only a few showers and a mixture of a few sunbreaks. The gusty winds gradually relax throughout the day Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Washington state's COVID-19 state of emergency ends Monday

SEATTLE — The remaining COVID-19 emergency orders, including the statewide state of emergency declaration, ended Monday, Oct. 31 after more than two years. Governor Jay Inslee announced last month the ending date for the remaining emergency orders. Nearly 75% of Inslee's 85 emergency orders were lifted before his announcement in September and an additional 13 healthcare-related orders ended last week. The state of emergency order was originally declared on Feb. 29, 2020.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Search underway for overdue hiker in Olympic National Park

WASHINGTON — U.S. Park Rangers are searching for an overdue hiker in Olympic National Park. The National Park Service (NPS) said 35-year-old Laura Macke was reported missing at 10 a.m. on Nov. 2. Officials said Macke was traveling alone and had a backcountry permit for Oct. 30-31. Her intended...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

5 things to know Thursday

A series of weather events is lined up to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow to western Washington late this week into the weekend and continuing into early next week. The first weather event arrives with a cold front accompanied by a "strong" atmospheric river. This system brings...
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

'Best of best' gifts for 2022 holiday season: Made in Washington

SEATTLE — Made in Washington has been in business since 1984 to celebrate all things made in the Evergreen State. For the upcoming holiday season, Made in Washington wants people to keep the brick-and-mortar store, and online store, in mind when shopping for gifts. Kristin Frossmo, president of Made...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Winter arrives early for portions of Olympic Peninsula

SEATTLE — Winter arrived a little early for parts of the Olympic Peninsula as snow began to fall early Wednesday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted a photo of a snowplow clearing US 101 along Lake Crescent just before 6:30 a.m. The National Weather Service (NWS) said...
SEQUIM, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy