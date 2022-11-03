Read full article on original website
Washington Senate candidates spending a combined $35 million+ on race
SEATTLE — The 2022 midterm elections are just days away, and election spending is expected to break records. That could include Washington’s Senate race. According to the Federal Election Commission, Senator Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley are both in the top 25 of candidates spending the most money nationwide.
Gov. Inslee calls for new policies to address homelessness
SEATTLE — Governor Inslee announced that new policies are in the works to address homelessness across the state. He provided a preview of the proposals legislators plan to bring forward in the upcoming legislative session. The most recent numbers from the state put the homeless population at 83,000 people...
Common questions answered ahead of 2022 Washington state general election
SEATTLE — KING 5 has been collecting voters' questions ahead of Washington state's 2022 general election on Nov. 8. After consulting with election officials, we'll be compiling answers to the most frequent questions leading up to election day. How to replace your ballot. If a ballot was damaged or...
How to get a ballot without a permanent address
OLYMPIA, Wash. — While the state of Washington relies on a mail-in ballot system, voters do not need a traditional mailbox, or even a permanent address, to receive ballots. Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall, a Democrat, said a “handful” of voters in her county have non-traditional addresses, including homeless voters.
New Washington state law protects election workers from online threats
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wash. — The 2022 midterm elections are a week away, and there is a new law in effect that makes it a felony to threaten election workers online. This comes as the FBI issued a warning in October that threats to election workers could be tied to the midterms.
5 things to know this Wednesday
More voters are opposed to a ban on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in Washington state than in support of it, according to new WA Poll results released Tuesday. Earlier this year, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced the state would ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles beginning in 2035, following California's lead.
More than 150,000 without power, roads closed due to downed trees, gusty winds in western Washington
SEATTLE — A series of weather events are expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow to western Washington this weekend, according to KING 5's First Alert Weather Team. KING 5 has activated First Alert for this weather event, which could affect lives, property or travel in...
Timeline: Tracking the next storm system in western Washington
SEATTLE — We're already tracking the next weather maker arriving Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring another round of lowland rain and mountain snow. Before the system arrives later tonight, most of Saturday will be a breather and a day of recovery after a wild day of weather Friday. The majority of western Washington will stay dry with only a few showers and a mixture of a few sunbreaks. The gusty winds gradually relax throughout the day Saturday.
Washington state's third Gold Star memorial unveiled in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A new memorial for Gold Star moms and families has been unveiled at Lynnwood's Veterans Park. Jane Hughes prepared yellow roses to be handed out to families of military veterans, on a crisp November afternoon. "Yellow is for when they come home," she said, somberly. Sometimes...
Several western Washington tribes will receive federal funding to prepare for flooding, heat waves
WASHINGTON, USA — Five tribes in western Washington will receive federal funding to help them prepare for the impacts of climate change, like floods and heat waves. The funding will come from President Biden's infrastructure bill. Western Washington tribes will receive nearly a quarter of the $45 million awarded to tribes across the county.
Washington state's COVID-19 state of emergency ends Monday
SEATTLE — The remaining COVID-19 emergency orders, including the statewide state of emergency declaration, ended Monday, Oct. 31 after more than two years. Governor Jay Inslee announced last month the ending date for the remaining emergency orders. Nearly 75% of Inslee's 85 emergency orders were lifted before his announcement in September and an additional 13 healthcare-related orders ended last week. The state of emergency order was originally declared on Feb. 29, 2020.
Search underway for overdue hiker in Olympic National Park
WASHINGTON — U.S. Park Rangers are searching for an overdue hiker in Olympic National Park. The National Park Service (NPS) said 35-year-old Laura Macke was reported missing at 10 a.m. on Nov. 2. Officials said Macke was traveling alone and had a backcountry permit for Oct. 30-31. Her intended...
Former Seattle 'body broker' sentenced in Arizona for dumping bodies
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — A Prescott, Arizona judge Monday sentenced a former Seattle "body broker" who was convicted of 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body. Walter H. Mitchell was sentenced to 6 years and 3 months in Arizona state prison. With time already served, Mitchell...
Washington state Democrats, Republicans disagree on social media moderation
SEATTLE — Nearly half of Washington state voters polled said social media platforms should restrict online content that shares conspiracy theories, but another half said the state government should not be involved in its regulation, according to WA Poll results released Thursday. As races all over the country and...
5 things to know Thursday
A series of weather events is lined up to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow to western Washington late this week into the weekend and continuing into early next week. The first weather event arrives with a cold front accompanied by a "strong" atmospheric river. This system brings...
King County judge temporarily blocks $4 billion dividend payment to Albertsons investors
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on the Albertsons-Kroger merger originally aired on Oct. 31, 2022. A King County judge granted a temporary restraining order blocking Albertsons from making a $4 billion dividend payment to investors on Thursday evening. Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued...
Washington state's art community to get $10M boost for post-pandemic recovery
SEATTLE — The impact of art on a community is hard to measure. “As a gay man living in rural Washington state or a gay kid growing up in rural Washington state, theater and the arts was an outlet. It was an opportunity for community, for acceptance, for connection with other.” said Kevin Malgesini, who is now the Managing Director at Seattle Children’s Theater.
'Best of best' gifts for 2022 holiday season: Made in Washington
SEATTLE — Made in Washington has been in business since 1984 to celebrate all things made in the Evergreen State. For the upcoming holiday season, Made in Washington wants people to keep the brick-and-mortar store, and online store, in mind when shopping for gifts. Kristin Frossmo, president of Made...
Winter arrives early for portions of Olympic Peninsula
SEATTLE — Winter arrived a little early for parts of the Olympic Peninsula as snow began to fall early Wednesday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted a photo of a snowplow clearing US 101 along Lake Crescent just before 6:30 a.m. The National Weather Service (NWS) said...
26% of registered Washington voters want President Biden to run for re-election, WA Poll finds
SEATTLE — Though 47% of registered Washington voters approve of the job President Joe Biden is doing, 26% believe he should run for re-election in 2024, according to the latest WA Poll. Another 26% said former President Donald Trump should run again in 2024. Of the 719 registered voters...
