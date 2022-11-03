ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Mama Bear and Cubs Roam Through Scenic LA Arboretum in Arcadia

Visitors were evacuated from the Los Angeles Arboretum and Botanic Garden Friday after three bears wandered through the site's lush landscape in Arcadia. The bears were identified as a mother and her two cubs. The bears were in a hilly area on the arboretum property. At one point, they appeared...
ARCADIA, CA

