Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Related
Post Register
Murray, Young lead Hawks past Pelicans 124-121 in OT
ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, Trae Young added 34 points and 10 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 124-121 in overtime on Saturday night. Clint Capela added 21 points and 19 rebounds for Atlanta, which improved to...
Post Register
Brown has 30, Celtics hit 27 3s in 133-118 win over Knicks
NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics made a franchise-record 27 3-pointers in a 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night. Brown and Tatum each connected on six 3-pointers, while reserve guard Sam Hauser set career...
Post Register
Booker, Paul lead Suns to blowout win over Blazers 102-82
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns got beat in dramatic fashion by the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. In response, they made sure there was zero doubt about Saturday's outcome.
Post Register
Hyland scores 24 points, Nuggets beat the Spurs 126-101
DENVER (AP) — Bones Hyland scored 24 points, Nikola Jokic added 21 and the Denver Nuggets shot over 60% from the field in a 126-101 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. Michael Porter Jr. added 15 points and Jamal Murray chipped in 13 for the Nuggets,...
Post Register
Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 34 saves.
Post Register
Baker finally wins 1st Series title as manager with Astros
HOUSTON (AP) — For now and forever, Dusty Baker, the epic storyteller, first-class namedropper, toothpick chewer and baseball lifer will bear a most distinguished title. World Series champion manager.
Post Register
With World Cup on horizon, Bale comes up big for LAFC
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Even at less than 100%, Gareth Bale can still make a huge impact on a game. The Welsh superstar showed during Saturday's MLS Cup final between Los Angeles Football Club and the Philadelphia Union that he shouldn't be underestimated going into the World Cup.
Post Register
Ovechkin passes Howe with No. 787; Coyotes beat Capitals 3-2
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 787th career goal to break Gordie Howe’s record for scoring with one team, but the Arizona Coyotes scored three times in the third period to rally for a 3-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday night. Nick Ritchie had two...
Post Register
Zetterlund scores 2, Devils beat Flames 4-3 in OT
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Fabian Zetterlund scored his second goal of the game 2:38 into overtime and the New Jersey Devils beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Saturday night for their sixth straight win. Nathan Bastian and Miles Wood each had a goal and an assist as New Jersey...
Comments / 0