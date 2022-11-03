ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Green Plains Renewable Energy (GPRE) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

GPRE - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to loss of $1.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Alkermes (ALKS) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates

ALKS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this drugmaker would post earnings...
Zacks.com

LXP Industrial (LXP) Q3 FFO Beat Estimates

LXP Industrial (. LXP - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.16 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents...
Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 4th

ARCE - Free Report) provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.4% downward over the last 60 days. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (. LPX - Free Report) is a manufacturer of home-building products....
LOUISIANA STATE
Zacks.com

Envista (NVST) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates

NVST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of dental products...
Zacks.com

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AYLA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

AYLA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.66 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.55. This compares to loss of $0.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

LBRDK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.50%. A...
Zacks.com

Nephros Inc. (NEPH) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

NEPH - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
Zacks.com

Floor & Dcor (FND) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

FND - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.06%. A...
Zacks.com

McEwen (MUX) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

MUX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.21 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.37. This compares to loss of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

WEAV - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Bel Fuse (BELFB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

BELFB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 94.74%. A...
Zacks.com

TimkenSteel (TMST) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

TMST - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25. This compares to earnings of $1.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -136%. A quarter...
Zacks.com

Main Street Capital (MAIN) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

MAIN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.67%. A...
Zacks.com

Manitex (MNTX) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

MNTX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07 per share. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

Puma Biotech (PBYI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

PBYI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $1.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

STWD - Free Report) closed at $19.77, marking a -1.74% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the commercial real estate investment trust...
Zacks.com

CareDx (CDNA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

CDNA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.14. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

KMI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 25 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents per share. However, the bottom line increased from the year-ago quarter’s 22 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $5,177 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy