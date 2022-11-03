ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thededicatedhouse.com

How Long Does a Roof Last? A Guide for Homeowners

Hello World! Welcome Friends! Do you want to protect your home’s most valuable asset? Then you need to understand how long does a roof last. But it isn’t just this. You also need to consider how to calculate a roof’s lifespan. The reason why you need to...
GOBankingRates

7 Easy Home Renovations for $5,000 or Less

Chances are, you've spent more time than ever at home in the past year. This has likely caused you to zero in on home improvements you'd like to make. Find Out: 4 Best Real Estate Investing AppsRead...
marthastewart.com

Liquid, Tablet, or Powder: Which Dishwasher Detergent Cleans Best?

After cooking and enjoying a meal with loved ones, staring at the stack of pots and dishes in the sink at the end of the night can zap some of your joy. That's why we treasure our dishwashers: With the push of a button, you can easily get all of those dishes, wine glasses, and (some) pans clean again.
Apartment Therapy

I Sent a Home Stager Photos of My Bathroom — Here’s What She Told Me to Get Rid Of

Confession: though I consider myself a bit of an interior design enthusiast, I’ve never quite felt I hit the mark when it came to my bathroom. It either feels too lived-in (ahem, disorganized), or too beige. I have the added obstacle of being a renter, which means I have to make do with the storage and design choices put before me. Shortcomings and space limitations aside, I still want a bright and beautiful bathroom for myself — and friends who swing by — to enjoy. And I know I’m not alone.
Builder

House Plan of the Week: Super-Simple Barndominium

Look closely at the floor plan for this simple home design, and you'll see a few unusual things. First, you don't typically find four bedrooms and three baths on one level, and with just 2,000 square feet. And with trendy barndominium style? Even better. Inside, take a look at the...
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This Front Entrance’s Curb Appeal-Boosting Refresh Cost Less Than $300

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Giving your front door a facelift is a common home project for the start of fall. There are so many cute autumnal wreaths and doormats out there to put the finishing touches on the project, after all! At the start of Community Month on Apartment Therapy, we’re featuring this fall front door revamp with pumpkins and a new paint shade to boot — and best yet, it was a project completed by one neighbor for another.

