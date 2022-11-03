We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Giving your front door a facelift is a common home project for the start of fall. There are so many cute autumnal wreaths and doormats out there to put the finishing touches on the project, after all! At the start of Community Month on Apartment Therapy, we’re featuring this fall front door revamp with pumpkins and a new paint shade to boot — and best yet, it was a project completed by one neighbor for another.

3 DAYS AGO