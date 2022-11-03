Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Season of Hope Toy Drive Benefits Children in Northwestern NJProject Self-SufficiencySussex County, NJ
This Unique Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New JerseyTravel MavenLafayette Township, NJ
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
Stop-Work Orders Issued for Belleville High School ProjectMorristown MinuteBelleville, NJ
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
Related
94.3 Lite FM
5 Reasons to Love Living in the Hudson Valley
I have lived in the Hudson Valley my whole life. I was born in Albany and raised i New Windsor in Orange County, which was basically part of Newburgh when I was growing up. We had the same zip code as Newburgh, and we all went to the same High School. I actually had over 1000 people in my graduating class at Newburgh Free Academy. All in all, I had a very happy childhood.
New York Theme Park Makes Delicious Donation to Goats
You may have heard a lot of conversation this week about how you should donate your Halloween pumpkins instead of throwing them away. It turns out there is something you can do with your unused pumpkins that can make certain animals really happy. Squirrels, deer, woodchucks, and even goats really...
Popular Roadside Restaurant in Mahopac Featured on The Cooking Channel
Looking around at social media and various NY/Connecticut groups, we came across some very cool information about a roadside restaurant in Mahopac, NY. Countryside Kitchen recently appeared on an episode of The Cooking Channel's Man Vs Food, with their amazing signature breakfast/anytime dish featured. My thanks to Lee and Christina...
Hudson Valley Park Highlighted in Report for “Threatened and At Risk Landscapes”
A local Orange County park was recently listed in a report from a National Organization that raises concern about the current state of the park. In addition, particular social factors may also be playing a role in the future plans for the park. History of the Park. In the town...
Popular Ulster County Coffee Shop Up For Sale
A "thriving, successful, well-known spot" in Highland is on the market. A lot of great coffee shops throughout the Hudson Valley. Coffee shops serve various types of coffee, notably espresso, latte, and cappuccino. Some coffee shops serve cold drinks, such as iced coffee and iced tea, as well as non-caffeinated beverages. Some even sell alcohol and food.
Brand New Fishkill Restaurant Opens in Popular Location
After renovations and a name change, a once beloved Fishkill restaurant has rebranded itself. Over the last year or so we've told you about the plans at the once-popular Hudson's Ribs & Fish located at 1099 Route 9 in Fishkill. Just a few months ago the restaurant announced it would be closing for renovations and was hoping to reopen, under a new name soon.
Massive Horse Out For A Stroll Slows Morning Commute
We often joke that we have different kinds of traffic jams in the Hudson Valley and yesterday (November 1, 2022) on Route 302 in Pine Bush, NY was a perfect example. Jayme Uberto who shared the video below with me said he was on his way to work when he spotted a horse coming at him in the other lane of traffic. It was around 7:45 AM when Jayme took a double take and then realized nope there actually is a horse walking down the middle of the road appearing to obey all traffic laws except he may have been traveling a bit under the speed limit.
Queensbury, New York Tree Will Light Up Rockefeller Center This Holiday Season
Lake George is a top destination for many Hudson Valley families year-round. You might have passed the future Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in your recent travels and didn't even know it. LIVE! From NY It's The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree 2022. Rockefeller Center announced on Facebook on Tuesday, November 1st,...
Holiday Market Returns to Popular Hudson Valley Farm
Anyone who knows me knows that you will rarely find me shopping at the mall. I prefer to keep it very local, and would much rather do my holiday shopping at one of the many holiday markets here in the Hudson Valley. You can keep your malls and big department stores, I’m looking for one of a kind, locally made gifts for the loved ones on my holiday list.
Craving Greek Food? Head to Kingston for a Big 3 Day Greek Bazaar
One of the cool things about the Hudson Valley is that you can get just about any kind of food you want. From Mexican to German, to Italian, to Greek and more. I know one of my favorite cuisines is Greek, and there are some cool Greek restaurants throughout the area, but I’m going to tell you where you can get 3 whole days of Greek food and culture.
Poughkeepsie, NY Bars Serve Up ‘Angel Shot’ Keeping Women Safe
We've seen it too many times and heard about it in the news, about how a night out on the town takes a dangerous and traumatic turn. RAINN reports that "every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted." They add that while progress is being made every day "only 25 out of every 1,000 rapists will end up in prison."
New Dutchess County Mexican Restaurant Getting Rave Reviews
When a new restaurant opens, it may take a while before you start hearing the buzz about it. Maybe a few friends go, and they let you know what they think. Well, there is a new restaurant that has opened in Dutchess County, and it hasn’t taken long at all for the word to spread. And that’s because from what I’m hearing, this place is great.
“Invisible” Bobcat: The Viral Photo that’s Stumping New York
The camouflage of one of the Hudson Valley's most elusive predators was recently put to the test. A viral photo is stumping hundreds of people by asking the simple question: "can you spot the bobcat?" Bobcats in the Hudson Valley, NY. Bobcats are one of the few animals in New...
Popular Kingston Restaurant Reportedly Closed After 40+ Years
One of the Hudson Valley's best Mexican restaurants in Kingston has reportedly closed. After living in Kingston for many years, one thing I remember is that Kingston is home to some great restaurants!! One restaurant I remember specifically was the Armadillo. If you like Mexican food and great margaritas, Thursday at the Armadillo was THE PLACE TO BE!
Old Car Remains Uncovered from Creek in Kingston, New York
An old car frame was recently pulled out of the Hudson River and the pictures look like something straight out of an episode of Unsolved Mysteries. The entire frame of a vehicle was recently found in Rondout Creek in Kingston. The frame appears to split in half and it even has two tires still attached. According to a post on the City of Kingston's Government page, the vehicle was uncovered as part of $10 million Waste Water Treatment upgrade project. The project brings upgrades to the creek's outfall. It was apparently during these rebuilds when the old car was found.
Upstate New York Great-Grandfather Fatally Stabbed In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley great-grandfather was fatally stabbed. His alleged killer just had a murder charge dropped. On Thursday, Nov. 3, 22-year-old Horace Duke for Wallkill was arraigned in Orange County Court on an indictment charging him with manslaughter in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth-degree degree.
Trendy Brooklyn Company Takes Over Kingston’s Vacant IBM Campus
A vacant IBM campus in Kingston now has a new tenant that's transformed the space into a $200 million state-of-the-art production facility. A new factory officially opened this week, marking a major milestone for the Hudson Valley. The Architect's Newspaper reports that Rich Brilliant Willing, known as RBW, has moved its independent lighting design and manufacturing facilities from Brooklyn to Kingston.
Popular Kingston Hair Salon Finally Opens New Location
After months of planning and a few delays, the salon has opened its doors!. Earlier this year we told you that another popular business has decided to pick up shop and move out of the Hudson Valley Mall. The folks at C&C Unisex Hair Design announced in June that they were leaving the once-thriving mall for a brand-new building close by.
Dump Truck Overturns Causing Delays in Part of the Lower Hudson Valley
This time of year can be quite hectic for travel, as the already busy streets get even more backed up with traffic and delays. According to statistics provided by Health NY from 2012-2014, motor vehicle traffic injuries were the 4th leading cause of injury-related death in Westchester County. It goes without saying, commuters often face some of the worst delays during morning and afternoon rush hours traffic.
‘Pioneers’ of Upstate New York Food Scene Selling Beloved Business
Owners of an award-winning Hudson Valley business known for its "feel-good food" are looking for someone to take over. On Monday, a spokesperson from Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know that "Pioneers of the Catskills' Food Scene Are Handing Down Their Business."
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0