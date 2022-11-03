Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
Heavy police presence at Rancho High School
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Heavy police presence at Rancho High School on Saturday night, for unknown reasons at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
Henderson Veterans Memorial Wall honors 29 new names
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegans joined the City of Henderson in recognizing military service members ahead of Veteran's Day. The City of Henderson hosted its annual Veteran's Day Ceremony at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater on Saturday. Veterans and family members united to recognize 29 new names added...
Shooting in southwest valley leaves 1 injured
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a shooting in the southwest valley that left one person injured. The incident happened near Cameron Street and Sirius Avenue. Police said officers responded to the area after reports of gunshots, and upon arrival discovered an individual who had been...
Henderson police seeking donations as part of 'Warmth for the Winter' drive
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department is looking to collect winter items to donate to community members in need during their annual fundraiser. The 'Warmth for the Winter' drive is taking place now through Sunday, November 20, where the department will be collecting new or "gently" used outerwear such as coats, blankets, beanies, gloves, and more.
9-Year-Old Las Vegas Girl Hailed A Hero For Escaping Kidnapper With Baby Brother
A 9-year-old girl in Las Vegas is being hailed a hero after she carried her baby brother to safety after the siblings were kidnapped outside a 7-Eleven. On Tuesday, Karen Quinn recounted her horrifying experience after having her two young children kidnapped by a man who was later arrested outside a 7-Eleven in North Las Vegas, Fox 5 Vegas reports. The culprit stole Quinn’s car with her two children inside.
Las Vegas residents react to 2 police shootings in 1 night
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Two officer-involved shootings happened Friday night. The first happened in the Desert Shores community around 7:30 p.m. after Metro Police received reports of a man with a gun outside of a home. Once police arrived, that man, pointed his gun at officers and refused to stand...
Metro: Man shot, killed after pointing weapon at officers in northwest valley
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood.
The Great American Foodie Fest and Tivoli Village host fundraising culinary event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Join the Las Vegas community on a culinary tour to help raise funds for homeless students throughout the valley. The Great American Foodie Fest and Tivoli Village are coming together to host The Food Truck Wine Walk on Saturday, November 12 from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
'Dusk 2 Dawn' kicks off 4th annual campaign at First Friday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Darker nights are approaching as daylight saving time comes to an end, and organizations are highlighting pedestrian safety. In an effort to reduce pedestrian fatalities, the 4th annual Dusk 2 Dawn NV campaign kicked off on Friday. Volunteers joined the community on First Friday, passing...
Las Vegas police look for missing teenager last seen on Halloween
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/las-vegas-police-look-for-missing-teenager-last-seen-on-halloween/. Las Vegas police look for missing teenager last seen …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/las-vegas-police-look-for-missing-teenager-last-seen-on-halloween/. Police shooting near Desert Shores community. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood. Las Vegas police: Cyclist killed in 9-vehicle crash. Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are...
Man shot dead inside residence near Jones, Washington
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide. It was reported on Friday around 12:23 p.m. in the 200 block of Kipling Street, near Jones Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Investigators say one Hispanic male in his 40s was found shot to death inside...
Mother accused of calling in hoax to Las Vegas police saying she, children were held at gunpoint
An Arizona mother is accused of calling in a hoax to Las Vegas police, prompting a massive police response and a multi-hour search for her and her children who she said were being held at gunpoint.
New CCSD family support center focuses on assisting students, families
Clark County School District launched a one-of-a-kind Family Support Center to help students and their families.
‘It’s murder,’ Las Vegas family pleads for change after unlicensed drunk driver going 141 mph in rented Lamborghini kills moped rider
The family of a moped rider who a drunk driver killed going 141 mph in a rented Lamborghini believes his killer should have faced a murder charge, but the state’s highest court forbids it.
SOUTH POINT GARDEN BUFFET HONORS VETERANS WITH FREE BUFFET FOR TWO, NOV. 11
SOUTH POINT GARDEN BUFFET HONORS VETERANS WITH FREE BUFFET FOR TWO, NOV. 11. South Point Hotel, Casino, and Spa will thank veterans and active-duty military this Veterans Day, Nov. 11 with a free buffet for two at the Garden Buffet. The offer will be valid for breakfast, lunch or dinner from 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Military I.D. or DD214 required to redeem.
Pregnant woman critically injured in east valley crash; driver arrested for leaving scene
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pregnant woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a car in the east Las Vegas valley Thursday night, according to police. The collision was reported around 9:38 p.m. on Nellis Boulevard north of Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Beauty Of Red Rock Canyon Ruined By Thieves
The beauty and serenity of Red Rock Canyon has been ruined lately by a string of automobile break-ins in the conservation area’s parking lots. According to an article posted by Denise Rosch on News3LV.com, the Bureau of Land Management reported that there were as many as ten car break-ins in a single weekend back in early October, although only five were reported to authorities. John Asselin, who is with the BLM Public Affairs Department, says that there are organized groups of thieves committing these crimes. “They go out and rent a car in a fake name, they’re hard to track.”
Sunset Park'd Food Truck Festival returned for the 10th year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sunset Park'd Food Truck Festival returned for the 10th year. This year's edition featured more than 30 local restaurants and food trucks. There were a variety of menus ranging from traditional to multicultural fusion. "I really wanted to be a part of the community....
CCSD teacher with passion for music dies, remembered by his students and family
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is mourning the loss of a teacher who was a trailblazer in music. Albert Avila had a passion for music and education, helped launch CCSD’s Mariachi Azul, and taught at Fremont Middle School. 8 News Now spoke to his widow about the music teacher and how […]
One bicyclist killed, another injured as driver fleeing crash hits multiple vehicles, Metro says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One bicyclist was killed and another injured when a driver fleeing an accident scene struck them and then crashed, injuring several other drivers Friday east of the Strip, according to Metro police. Marcos Francisco Benitez, 27, of Las Vegas, is facing charges of drunken driving and hit and run in a […]
