Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Henderson Veterans Memorial Wall honors 29 new names

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegans joined the City of Henderson in recognizing military service members ahead of Veteran's Day. The City of Henderson hosted its annual Veteran's Day Ceremony at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater on Saturday. Veterans and family members united to recognize 29 new names added...
8newsnow.com

Shooting in southwest valley leaves 1 injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a shooting in the southwest valley that left one person injured. The incident happened near Cameron Street and Sirius Avenue. Police said officers responded to the area after reports of gunshots, and upon arrival discovered an individual who had been...
news3lv.com

Henderson police seeking donations as part of 'Warmth for the Winter' drive

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department is looking to collect winter items to donate to community members in need during their annual fundraiser. The 'Warmth for the Winter' drive is taking place now through Sunday, November 20, where the department will be collecting new or "gently" used outerwear such as coats, blankets, beanies, gloves, and more.
Black Enterprise

9-Year-Old Las Vegas Girl Hailed A Hero For Escaping Kidnapper With Baby Brother

A 9-year-old girl in Las Vegas is being hailed a hero after she carried her baby brother to safety after the siblings were kidnapped outside a 7-Eleven. On Tuesday, Karen Quinn recounted her horrifying experience after having her two young children kidnapped by a man who was later arrested outside a 7-Eleven in North Las Vegas, Fox 5 Vegas reports. The culprit stole Quinn’s car with her two children inside.
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas residents react to 2 police shootings in 1 night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Two officer-involved shootings happened Friday night. The first happened in the Desert Shores community around 7:30 p.m. after Metro Police received reports of a man with a gun outside of a home. Once police arrived, that man, pointed his gun at officers and refused to stand...
news3lv.com

'Dusk 2 Dawn' kicks off 4th annual campaign at First Friday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Darker nights are approaching as daylight saving time comes to an end, and organizations are highlighting pedestrian safety. In an effort to reduce pedestrian fatalities, the 4th annual Dusk 2 Dawn NV campaign kicked off on Friday. Volunteers joined the community on First Friday, passing...
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police look for missing teenager last seen on Halloween

Las Vegas police look for missing teenager last seen on Halloween. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood. Las Vegas police: Cyclist killed in 9-vehicle crash. Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are...
news3lv.com

Man shot dead inside residence near Jones, Washington

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide. It was reported on Friday around 12:23 p.m. in the 200 block of Kipling Street, near Jones Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Investigators say one Hispanic male in his 40s was found shot to death inside...
vegas24seven.com

SOUTH POINT GARDEN BUFFET HONORS VETERANS WITH FREE BUFFET FOR TWO, NOV. 11

SOUTH POINT GARDEN BUFFET HONORS VETERANS WITH FREE BUFFET FOR TWO, NOV. 11. South Point Hotel, Casino, and Spa will thank veterans and active-duty military this Veterans Day, Nov. 11 with a free buffet for two at the Garden Buffet. The offer will be valid for breakfast, lunch or dinner from 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Military I.D. or DD214 required to redeem.
963kklz.com

Beauty Of Red Rock Canyon Ruined By Thieves

The beauty and serenity of Red Rock Canyon has been ruined lately by a string of automobile break-ins in the conservation area’s parking lots. According to an article posted by Denise Rosch on News3LV.com, the Bureau of Land Management reported that there were as many as ten car break-ins in a single weekend back in early October, although only five were reported to authorities. John Asselin, who is with the BLM Public Affairs Department, says that there are organized groups of thieves committing these crimes. “They go out and rent a car in a fake name, they’re hard to track.”
news3lv.com

Sunset Park'd Food Truck Festival returned for the 10th year

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sunset Park'd Food Truck Festival returned for the 10th year. This year's edition featured more than 30 local restaurants and food trucks. There were a variety of menus ranging from traditional to multicultural fusion. "I really wanted to be a part of the community....
