14news.com

Transgender voters face Voting I.D. obstacles

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Transgender voters across the United States could face disenfranchisement because of voter I.D. laws. Liam Douglas, a Trans-man, is now eligible to vote after complying with Indiana voter I.D. laws and fulfilling his publication requirement; he says it wasn’t cheap nor easy. “It’s been about...
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

Diamond Valley Federal Credit Union presents Historic Newburgh Winterlights

Historic Newburgh, Inc, will hold its third annual fundraising event-2022 Newburgh Winterlights. Diamond Valley Federal Credit Union presents the event. The event will include thousands of lights along the Rivertown Trail from the Aurand Trailhead, across the red bridge, through the woods, and onto the overlook. This year's Historic Newburgh...
NEWBURGH, IN
wevv.com

City-County leaders break ground on Hopkins County Sportsplex

Construction has begun on a new multi-million dollar project in Hopkins County, Kentucky. The Madisonville-Hopkins County Sportsplex project is finally off the ground as county officials call it a project they’ve been putting off for nearly 15 years now. Madisonville leaders and Hopkins County community members gathered for the...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

City of Evansville's official Christmas tree arrives at Civic Center

The City of Evansville's official Christmas tree arrived on Friday morning. The 22-foot-tall 16-foot-wide Norway Spruce was put in place at the Civic Center early Friday morning ahead of the annual tree-lighting ceremony, which is scheduled for Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. The community is invited to attend that event,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

USI Board of Trustees approve the sale of three New Harmony properties

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana (USI) has sold three properties to New Harmony. Officials say at its regular meeting on November 3, the University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees approved the sale of three surplus New Harmony properties – The Theater Barn, Keppler House and Bentel Hop House. Officials say […]
NEW HARMONY, IN
WOMI Owensboro

What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?

Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
EVANSVILLE, IN
warricknews.com

Warrick County drug court holds graduation

WARRICK COUNTY — Warrick County prides itself in its effective and long-tenured Drunk Driving and Drug Court Program, and on Thursday, Oct. 26, this program held its 17th graduation at the Warrick County courthouse on the Boonville square. The program was to celebrate and commend three individuals who graduated from the program and had their charges deferred or dismissed.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

USI classes cancelled Thursday due to unexpected power outage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana cancelled classes Thursday due to a power outage. With a power outage on the west side of Vanderburgh County, all in-person classes were cancelled for the rest of day. Online classes still remained in session. Second shift for essential campus workers...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Princeton pizza place promises “You’ve Had Worse”

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — There’s going to be a new pizza joint opening in Princeton, and owners suggest it won’t be the worst pizza you’ve ever eaten. Roscoe & Sons’ Pizza boldly presents their slogan “You’ve Had Worse” on most of their branding. The Princeton based pizza restaurant is set for a soft opening on […]
PRINCETON, IN
wevv.com

Several agencies battle large wildland fire in Henderson County

Several agencies were called to the scene of a wildlands fire in Henderson County, Kentucky on Friday. The Smith Mills Fire Department said its units, along with Corydon Civil Defense, Cairo Fire Department, Union County Fire Department, Henderson City/County Rescue Squad and the Kentucky Division of Forestry, were fighting a wildland fire around 2:40 p.m. Friday.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Rusty Halbert, 57, of Washington, was arrested for possession of a Schedule II and IV controlled substance. No bond was set. Timothy Wittmer, 19, of Loogootee, was arrested on a count of a minor consuming alcohol. No bond was set.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Multiple agencies respond to wildland fire in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – First responders are asking people to avoid the area of 136 W and Klondike Road in Henderson County while multiple fire departments work to extinguish a wildland fire. Smith Mills fire Department said on Facebook they are responding to the fire along with Corydon Civil Defense, Cairo Fire Department, Union […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Doctors seeing high rate of flu in kids earlier than usual

Doctors are urging schools to take steps to prevent the spread of illness as flu season approaches. The temperatures might be unseasonably warm recently, but that doesn’t mean respiratory illnesses like the flu and RSV aren’t spreading at high rates. Hospitals are saying it's the worst RSV season...
OWENSBORO, KY

