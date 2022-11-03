Read full article on original website
14news.com
Over 100 Posey Co. absentee voters may need to vote again before Tuesday
POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials in Posey Co. confirmed Friday that a maximum of 107 absentee ballots could be null and void. The problem with the ballots is that the back of the absentee ballots may not have been signed by both parties, an election requirement. With only 5...
Officials report problems with around 100 absentee ballots in Posey County
(WEHT) - Officials are warning there may be some problems with some of the absentee ballots in Posey County.
14news.com
Transgender voters face Voting I.D. obstacles
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Transgender voters across the United States could face disenfranchisement because of voter I.D. laws. Liam Douglas, a Trans-man, is now eligible to vote after complying with Indiana voter I.D. laws and fulfilling his publication requirement; he says it wasn’t cheap nor easy. “It’s been about...
wevv.com
Diamond Valley Federal Credit Union presents Historic Newburgh Winterlights
Historic Newburgh, Inc, will hold its third annual fundraising event-2022 Newburgh Winterlights. Diamond Valley Federal Credit Union presents the event. The event will include thousands of lights along the Rivertown Trail from the Aurand Trailhead, across the red bridge, through the woods, and onto the overlook. This year's Historic Newburgh...
wevv.com
City-County leaders break ground on Hopkins County Sportsplex
Construction has begun on a new multi-million dollar project in Hopkins County, Kentucky. The Madisonville-Hopkins County Sportsplex project is finally off the ground as county officials call it a project they’ve been putting off for nearly 15 years now. Madisonville leaders and Hopkins County community members gathered for the...
wevv.com
City of Evansville's official Christmas tree arrives at Civic Center
The City of Evansville's official Christmas tree arrived on Friday morning. The 22-foot-tall 16-foot-wide Norway Spruce was put in place at the Civic Center early Friday morning ahead of the annual tree-lighting ceremony, which is scheduled for Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. The community is invited to attend that event,...
USI Board of Trustees approve the sale of three New Harmony properties
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana (USI) has sold three properties to New Harmony. Officials say at its regular meeting on November 3, the University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees approved the sale of three surplus New Harmony properties – The Theater Barn, Keppler House and Bentel Hop House. Officials say […]
wevv.com
Family and friends gather for Deputy Jason Cutrell's Celebration of Life
Family and close friends gathered for a visitation and celebration of life ceremony for Vanderburgh County Sheriff Deputy Jason Cutrell Thursday evening. On Saturday Deputy Cutrell passed away at the age of 36 after a two year battle with cancer. In July 2020 he was diagnosed with Metastatic Melanoma in...
What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?
Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
warricknews.com
Warrick County drug court holds graduation
WARRICK COUNTY — Warrick County prides itself in its effective and long-tenured Drunk Driving and Drug Court Program, and on Thursday, Oct. 26, this program held its 17th graduation at the Warrick County courthouse on the Boonville square. The program was to celebrate and commend three individuals who graduated from the program and had their charges deferred or dismissed.
14news.com
USI classes cancelled Thursday due to unexpected power outage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana cancelled classes Thursday due to a power outage. With a power outage on the west side of Vanderburgh County, all in-person classes were cancelled for the rest of day. Online classes still remained in session. Second shift for essential campus workers...
Princeton pizza place promises “You’ve Had Worse”
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — There’s going to be a new pizza joint opening in Princeton, and owners suggest it won’t be the worst pizza you’ve ever eaten. Roscoe & Sons’ Pizza boldly presents their slogan “You’ve Had Worse” on most of their branding. The Princeton based pizza restaurant is set for a soft opening on […]
Indiana woman celebrates 103rd birthday
(WEHT) - Evelyn Bernard celebrated her 103rd birthday in Newburgh on Wednesday.
wevv.com
Several agencies battle large wildland fire in Henderson County
Several agencies were called to the scene of a wildlands fire in Henderson County, Kentucky on Friday. The Smith Mills Fire Department said its units, along with Corydon Civil Defense, Cairo Fire Department, Union County Fire Department, Henderson City/County Rescue Squad and the Kentucky Division of Forestry, were fighting a wildland fire around 2:40 p.m. Friday.
wevv.com
Warrick Humane Society to offer Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus
The Warrick Humane Society will soon offer pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus for pets, kids, and families. The event will take place on November 12th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on November 13th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Humane Society. All proceeds will go...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Rusty Halbert, 57, of Washington, was arrested for possession of a Schedule II and IV controlled substance. No bond was set. Timothy Wittmer, 19, of Loogootee, was arrested on a count of a minor consuming alcohol. No bond was set.
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
Multiple agencies respond to wildland fire in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – First responders are asking people to avoid the area of 136 W and Klondike Road in Henderson County while multiple fire departments work to extinguish a wildland fire. Smith Mills fire Department said on Facebook they are responding to the fire along with Corydon Civil Defense, Cairo Fire Department, Union […]
wevv.com
Doctors seeing high rate of flu in kids earlier than usual
Doctors are urging schools to take steps to prevent the spread of illness as flu season approaches. The temperatures might be unseasonably warm recently, but that doesn’t mean respiratory illnesses like the flu and RSV aren’t spreading at high rates. Hospitals are saying it's the worst RSV season...
wevv.com
Daviess County Animal Shelter waives adoption fees for cats to help with overflow of intakes
Animal control officials in Daviess County, Kentucky, are doing what they can to help with the large number of cats currently in their care. We're told the Daviess County Animal Shelter is waiving all adoption fees for young adult and adult cats through Nov. 15 to help with an overflow of intakes.
