Read full article on original website
Related
Wizards' Deni Avdija, NBA's only Jewish player, speaks out on Kyrie Irving: 'Needs to be consequences'
Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija, who is believed to the NBA's only Jewish player, spoke out about the Kyrie Irving controversy.
Phoenix Suns Player Suffers Torn Meniscus
Phoenix Suns player Cam Johnson has suffered a torn meniscus.
WVNews
Minnesota 129, Houston 117
HOUSTON (117) Gordon 4-9 1-2 11, Martin Jr. 6-8 2-3 17, Sengun 8-9 1-3 17, Green 6-16 5-7 21, Porter Jr. 3-12 5-5 13, Eason 6-8 3-5 17, Garuba 2-4 3-4 7, Marjanovic 0-1 1-2 1, Christopher 2-6 0-0 4, Mathews 3-7 0-0 9, Nix 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 40-84 21-31 117.
WVNews
Phoenix 102, Portland 82
PORTLAND (82) Grant 4-10 5-6 14, Hart 1-6 1-2 4, Nurkic 4-8 0-0 8, Sharpe 6-12 0-0 13, Winslow 2-9 0-0 5, Brown III 1-2 0-2 2, Walker 1-2 1-2 3, Watford 2-7 5-6 9, Butler Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Eubanks 2-4 1-2 5, Little 3-5 2-2 9, K.Johnson 3-12 0-2 8. Totals 30-79 15-24 82.
WVNews
Sacramento 126, Orlando 123
SACRAMENTO (126) Barnes 4-10 0-0 9, Murray 1-6 0-0 3, Sabonis 10-14 5-12 25, Fox 14-24 7-7 37, Huerter 3-7 0-2 9, Holmes 1-2 0-0 2, Lyles 5-10 1-1 15, Metu 2-3 2-2 6, Davis 2-5 0-0 5, Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0, Monk 5-10 2-2 15. Totals 47-93 17-26 126.
WVNews
Brooklyn 98, Charlotte 94
BROOKLYN (98) Durant 10-20 6-6 27, O'Neale 1-9 3-4 6, Claxton 5-7 1-1 11, Harris 2-10 0-0 5, Sumner 2-6 0-0 6, Morris 0-3 0-0 0, Watanabe 3-6 0-0 8, Curry 1-4 0-0 3, Duke Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Mills 4-6 0-0 11, Thomas 5-11 10-11 21. Totals 33-84 20-22 98.
Comments / 0