Health of mothers, fetuses, and children are all affected by the maternal environment
A recent editorial published in the journal BMC Medicine examined existing literature for associations between the mother's and offspring's health outcomes and a broad range of maternal characteristics related to pregnancy and postnatal phenotypes and complications. Study: Maternal factors during pregnancy influencing maternal, fetal, and childhood outcomes. Image Credit: Marc...
PFA training can help healthcare workers to overcome stress and strengthen resilience
A new study has shown that Psychological First Aid, training originally created for people to support others, can help healthcare workers in care homes improve their own mental wellbeing. First developed by the World Health Organisation, Psychological First Aid (PFA) is the globally recommended training for people, such as healthcare...
Parental discord linked to children's genetic risk for alcohol problems
Parents can transmit a genetic risk for alcohol problems to their children not only directly, but also indirectly via genetically influenced aspects of the home environment, such as marital discord or divorce, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, published in Molecular Psychiatry, found that children's exposure to parents' relationship...
Poll: More than half of people over 50 are a critical source of health help for older loved ones
More than half of people over 50 say they've helped at least one person over 65 take care of their health, personal hygiene, home or finances in the past two years, a new University of Michigan poll finds. And more than 70% of this group provided such help to someone...
Blood pressure drug associated with lower risk of Alzheimer's disease in Black patients
Considering how patients from different ethnic groups respond to the same drug could be crucial to finding new Alzheimer's disease treatments – a disorder the Alzheimer's Association previously deemed a "silent epidemic" among Black adults. A Cleveland Clinic-led study published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's...
Private interests in endorsing fluoride-supplemented high-carbohydrate nutritional guidelines
Prominent organizations including the World Health Organization and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) have dismissed low-carbohydrate diets that prevent tooth decay in favor of recommending high-carbohydrate diets which rely on fluoride and food fortification to mitigate dental damage and nutritional shortcomings, a University of Washington researcher says. In a recent...
Understanding the brain correlates of dissociative disorders
Trauma can cause dissociative symptoms-;such as having an out-of-body experience, or feeling emotionally numb-;that may help an individual cope in the short term but can have negative impacts if the symptoms persist for a long period of time. In a new study recently published in Neuropsychopharmacology, a team led by...
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine safe and effective in children 6 months to 5 years of age
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective in children 6 months to 5 years of age, a clinical trial co-led by Vanderbilt University Medical Center vaccine expert C. Buddy Creech, MD, MPH, has found. Results of the two-part KidCOVE study of nearly 13,000 children conducted last year at 87 sites...
NIH leaders plan to address the threat of climate change to human health
Leaders from the National Institutes of Health discuss the agency's plan to address the risk to human health posed by a changing climate in a commentary published in The Lancet. As floods, hurricanes, tornados, wildfires, and heat waves become more extreme, the risk to human health grows, exacerbating existing health threats and creating new public health challenges around the world.
Endocrine Society rebukes Florida Board of Medicine's decision to ban gender-affirming care
The Endocrine Society rebukes the Florida Board of Medicine's decision to ban gender-affirming care for transgender and gender-diverse teenagers. We call on the Florida Board of Medicine to reverse the ban and allow physicians to provide evidence-based care and protect the lives of minors. The Florida ban is blatantly discriminatory...
UAB researchers report lack of predictability for fecal microbial transplants without prior antibiotic therapy
A fecal microbial transplant -; giving a recipient fecal matter from a donor to change the recipient's gut microbial community in the colon -; has been a successful last resort therapy for people with recurrent Clostridium difficile infection after multiple rounds of suppressive antibiotics have eliminated the recipient microbial community.
Champalimaud Foundation researcher wins the Eppendorf & Science Prize for Neurobiology
The international Eppendorf & Science Prize for Neurobiology, which was established in 2002 and awards $25,000 annually to young scientists who have advanced our understanding of the brain and nervous system, has selected Ana Filipa Cardoso as a prize finalist. Cardoso's essay describing her work will be published in Science magazine on 4 November, alongside the essays of a second finalist and the grand prize winner.
Scientists illuminate the molecular events underlying childhood movement disorder
Scientists at the UNC School of Medicine and UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy, in collaboration with a team from Queen Mary University of London, have illuminated the molecular events underlying an inherited movement and neurodegenerative disorder known as ARSACS – Autosomal recessive spastic ataxia of Charlevoix-Saguenay, named for two Quebec valleys where the first cases were found.
Study explores the potential use of anti-thymic stromal lymphopoietin monoclonal antibody as an adjuvant in allergic immunotherapy
In a recent study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, a team of researchers from the United States (U.S.) investigated the impact of a monoclonal anti-thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) antibody on subcutaneous allergen immunotherapy (SCIT) efficacy among patients with allergic rhinitis. Background. A large portion of the...
Study uncovers a novel instructive role for the entorhinal cortex
A longstanding question in neuroscience is how mammalian brains (including ours) adapt to external environments, information, and experiences. In a paradigm-shifting study published in Nature, researchers at the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute (Duncan NRI) at Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine have discovered the mechanistic steps underlying a new type of synaptic plasticity called behavioral timescale synaptic plasticity (BTSP). The study, led by Dr. Jeffrey Magee, professor at Baylor, who is also a Howard Hughes Medical Institute, and Duncan NRI investigator, reveals how the entorhinal cortex (EC) sends instructive signals to the hippocampus -; the brain region critical for spatial navigation, memory encoding, and consolidation -; and directs it to specifically re-organize the location and activity of a specific subset of its neurons to achieve altered behavior in response to its changing environment and spatial cues.
Gut microbiome of wild marten could serve as a tool to assess the health of wild ecosystems
A new study finds the microbial ecosystem in the guts of wild marten (Martes americana) that live in relatively pristine natural habitat is distinct from the gut microbiome of wild marten that live in areas that are more heavily impacted by human activity. The finding highlights an emerging tool that will allow researchers and wildlife managers to assess the health of wild ecosystems.
New evaluation data shows the clinical utility of SOPHiA DDM Dx HRD Solution
SOPHiA GENETICS, a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space, debuted new data at the European Society of Gynaecological Oncology (ESGO) Congress as part of a poster (#PA-065) presented by Prof. Alexandre Harlé of the Institut de Cancérologie de Lorraine, France. The results show an evaluation of Homologous Recombination (HRD) detection supported by a deep learning algorithm in a clinical cohort of ovarian cancer patients treated with a PARP inhibitor. The new evaluation data show the clinical utility of the SOPHiA DDM™ Dx HRD Solution for accurate HRD testing.
Study finds low absolute risk of glomerular disease relapse associated with COVID-19 vaccination
Several reports have described a relapse of certain autoimmune kidney diseases in patients after they've received COVID-19 vaccines, but it's unclear if this association is real or a coincidence. In a recent population-level study published in JASN, investigators found that a second or third dose of COVID-19 vaccine was associated with higher relative risk but low absolute increased risk of disease relapse.
Researchers use brain organoids to show how SARS-CoV-2 virus infects cortical neurons
Using human brain organoids, an international team of researchers, led by scientists at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Sanford Consortium, has shown how the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 infects cortical neurons and specifically destroys their synapses -; the connections between brain cells that allow them to communicate with each other.
Novel nasal cleansing system increases comfort and compliance in sleep apnea patients using CPAP
A novel nasal cleansing system (NasoClenzTM, Silicon Valley Innovations, Sunnyvale, CA) reduced bacterial colonization while increasing comfort and compliance in patients that use continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) to treat sleep apnea, according to results of a clinical evaluation recently presented at the American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress. Sleep...
