Milpitas, CA

Million-dollar Powerball lottery winning ticket sold in Milpitas

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

MILPITAS -- There weren't any winners who hit the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing , but a ticket purchased in the South Bay matched the first five numbers and won $1 million, according to the California Lottery.

A ticket sold at a 7-Eleven store on Milmont Drive in Milpitas was one of two $1 million tickets sold in the state. The other was in Ontario, in Southern California.

The winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and the Powerball number was 23.

