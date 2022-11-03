Read full article on original website
lptv.org
MN Senate District 10 DFL Candidate Suzanne Cekalla Discusses Campaign Topics
Lakeland PBS recently produced eight live local state legislative debates for our viewers. Due to scheduling conflicts with candidates, we were unable to bring you two other legislative debates, one of which was the Senate District 10 race between DFL candidate Suzanne Cekalla and Republican candidate Nathan Wessenberg. Lakeland News...
lptv.org
State and Local DFL Candidates to Rally in Bemidji on Sunday
The 2022 general election takes place next Tuesday, and on Sunday, Gov. Tim Walz and other statewide and local DFL candidates will rally in downtown Bemidji. The rally is part of a statewide effort to encourage voting prior to the election on Tuesday. Candidates expected to attend include Walz and...
fox9.com
National parties focus on normally blue Minnesota as election nears
National parties focus on normally blue Minnesota as election nears. The Democrats' rally emphasized legislation approved by Congress and President Joe Biden on transportation and climate change. Republicans said crime, inflation, and school performance were their top themes going into the campaign's final weekend. St. Paul, Minn. (Fox 9) -...
valleynewslive.com
Prevalence and future of term limits in North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Election day is Tuesday and one of the questions in North Dakota is measure number one, which covers term limits for officials such as the House, Senate and Governor positions - limiting all of them to 8 years. As it stands, North Dakota is...
In final days of campaign, Minnesota Republicans, Democrats get boosts from national party leaders
St. Paul, Minn. -- Republican and Democrats in Minnesota got a boost from national party leaders in the final days before the election, as candidates up and down the ballot make their last efforts to turn out their base and convince undecided voters to support them.Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison and Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel both made appearances at the Minnesota capitol at competing rallies Friday, in a sign of how competitive the races are.Harrison addressed a crowd early in the morning on the first stop on the DFL's statewide bus tour. There, Democrats from Sen. Amy...
voiceofalexandria.com
Minnesotans and North Dakotans reportedly have a high-level of voting power
(Undated)--A newly released study by WalletHub shows that Minnesotans and North Dakotans have a high-level of voting power as the midterm elections approach next Tuesday. The study by WalletHub ranked Minnesota as having the most voting power in House elections. North Dakota ranked third in overall voting power. Meanwhile, Minnesota ranked 23rd in overall voting power.
WDIO-TV
Free Air Time: Minnesota 8th Congressional District candidate state Rep. Jen Schultz
As we head closer to Election Day, WDIO News is giving candidates in state-wide races a chance to speak directly to our viewers. Our goal is to help you make an informed decision on Election Day. WDIO reached out to candidates in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. We’ve offered up to...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Republican Party chairman issues warning about "deceitful group" on Facebook
(Fargo, ND) -- The chairman of the North Dakota Republican Party is warning party members about what he calls a "deceitful group" on Facebook .. that appears to be affiliated with the NDGOP. State party chairman Perrie Schafer says the group "North Dakota Republicans" is promoting support for Measure 1, which calls for term limits for elected state officials serving in Bismarck.
mprnews.org
Election deniers in Minnesota are training some election judges
The email from the head of the “Olmsted County Election Integrity” group inviting Jim Anderson to an online training session for election judges looked official. Anderson had served as a judge before, and the email seemed like part of the normal process to prepare him for the 2022 election.
In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold
TONKA BAY, Minn. — As Andrew Myers knocked on doors in a neighborhood with stunning views across Lake Minnetonka, the Republican state House hopeful got an earful from residents worried about crime in their far west Minneapolis suburb: a woman's body had washed up on shore a few doors down earlier in the week, and authorities hadn't said if it was foul play. Another family recently had their car stolen — something else that never happens in Tonka Bay."Public safety for sure. Taxes," resident Scott Musjerd said, as he promised Myers his support in a district that has swung between...
fox9.com
Minnesota secretary of state race plays out with election integrity as key issue
(FOX 9) - Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon watched as Brooklyn Park officials tested voting machines in public Wednesday, as Simon tries to call attention to transparency in the election process. The two-term Democrat faces Republican Kim Crockett in next week's election. Crockett has sowed doubts about the 2020...
kvrr.com
Moorhead Police respond to disturbance involving Minnesota Senate candidate
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Republican state Senate candidate Dan Bohmer, who’s facing fallout from a controversial DFL caucus attack ad, was the subject of a police call in Moorhead Wednesday night. A police report obtained through an open records request by KVRR News shows police responded to a...
fox9.com
School board elections turning into 'big time politics' in Minnesota
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - "Exceedingly partisan." That's how mom and voter Courtney Burress describes this year's school board race in Minnetonka. "We are supposed to be a community. Our kids go to school together, parents know one another. It's just different when it's at a school board level," said Burress.
valleynewslive.com
boreal.org
Iron Rangers launch a news site to fill a news gap in northern Minnesota
Melissa Townsend, Britt Aamodt and Sam Stroozas - MPR News - November 3, 2022. Journalists Leah Ryan and Jerry Burnes had spent their professional lives reporting on Minnesota’s Iron Range but still wanted to find a way to sharpen the focus on issues critical to northern Minnesota. The two...
boreal.org
gowatertown.net
South Dakota legislative candidate facing felony charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Republican candidate for the South Dakota Legislature was charged Thursday with child abuse for allegedly exposing a minor to sexual grooming behavior. A criminal complaint filed Thursday by the state attorney general’s office charged Joel Koskan with exposing an unnamed person to “sexual...
