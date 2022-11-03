ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker County, MN

MN Senate District 10 DFL Candidate Suzanne Cekalla Discusses Campaign Topics

Lakeland PBS recently produced eight live local state legislative debates for our viewers. Due to scheduling conflicts with candidates, we were unable to bring you two other legislative debates, one of which was the Senate District 10 race between DFL candidate Suzanne Cekalla and Republican candidate Nathan Wessenberg. Lakeland News...
MINNESOTA STATE
State and Local DFL Candidates to Rally in Bemidji on Sunday

The 2022 general election takes place next Tuesday, and on Sunday, Gov. Tim Walz and other statewide and local DFL candidates will rally in downtown Bemidji. The rally is part of a statewide effort to encourage voting prior to the election on Tuesday. Candidates expected to attend include Walz and...
BEMIDJI, MN
National parties focus on normally blue Minnesota as election nears

National parties focus on normally blue Minnesota as election nears. The Democrats' rally emphasized legislation approved by Congress and President Joe Biden on transportation and climate change. Republicans said crime, inflation, and school performance were their top themes going into the campaign's final weekend. St. Paul, Minn. (Fox 9) -...
MINNESOTA STATE
Prevalence and future of term limits in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Election day is Tuesday and one of the questions in North Dakota is measure number one, which covers term limits for officials such as the House, Senate and Governor positions - limiting all of them to 8 years. As it stands, North Dakota is...
MINNESOTA STATE
In final days of campaign, Minnesota Republicans, Democrats get boosts from national party leaders

St. Paul, Minn. -- Republican and Democrats in Minnesota got a boost from national party leaders in the final days before the election, as candidates up and down the ballot make their last efforts to turn out their base and convince undecided voters to support them.Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison and Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel both made appearances at the Minnesota capitol at competing rallies Friday, in a sign of how competitive the races are.Harrison addressed a crowd early in the morning on the first stop on the DFL's statewide bus tour. There, Democrats from Sen. Amy...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesotans and North Dakotans reportedly have a high-level of voting power

(Undated)--A newly released study by WalletHub shows that Minnesotans and North Dakotans have a high-level of voting power as the midterm elections approach next Tuesday. The study by WalletHub ranked Minnesota as having the most voting power in House elections. North Dakota ranked third in overall voting power. Meanwhile, Minnesota ranked 23rd in overall voting power.
MINNESOTA STATE
North Dakota Republican Party chairman issues warning about "deceitful group" on Facebook

(Fargo, ND) -- The chairman of the North Dakota Republican Party is warning party members about what he calls a "deceitful group" on Facebook .. that appears to be affiliated with the NDGOP. State party chairman Perrie Schafer says the group "North Dakota Republicans" is promoting support for Measure 1, which calls for term limits for elected state officials serving in Bismarck.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Election deniers in Minnesota are training some election judges

The email from the head of the “Olmsted County Election Integrity” group inviting Jim Anderson to an online training session for election judges looked official. Anderson had served as a judge before, and the email seemed like part of the normal process to prepare him for the 2022 election.
MINNESOTA STATE
In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold

TONKA BAY, Minn. — As Andrew Myers knocked on doors in a neighborhood with stunning views across Lake Minnetonka, the Republican state House hopeful got an earful from residents worried about crime in their far west Minneapolis suburb: a woman's body had washed up on shore a few doors down earlier in the week, and authorities hadn't said if it was foul play. Another family recently had their car stolen — something else that never happens in Tonka Bay."Public safety for sure. Taxes," resident Scott Musjerd said, as he promised Myers his support in a district that has swung between...
MINNESOTA STATE
School board elections turning into 'big time politics' in Minnesota

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - "Exceedingly partisan." That's how mom and voter Courtney Burress describes this year's school board race in Minnetonka. "We are supposed to be a community. Our kids go to school together, parents know one another. It's just different when it's at a school board level," said Burress.
MINNESOTA STATE
ATV Trail closures in Minnesota

M.N. (Valley News Live) -The upcoming deer hunting season brings some temporary trail closures for ATV and off-road vehicle users in Minnesota. The affected vehicle restrictions are all-terrain, off-highway motorcycles, and four-wheel drive trucks. The effective dates of the recreational riding restrictions are: Nov. 5th through Nov. 20th for the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Deer processors buck up ahead of Minnesota firearms opener

Northland deer processors will have a wave of hunters bringing in their game to be processed shortly after the state’s firearms season opens Saturday morning. One of those processors, Bear’s Den Processing in Saginaw, has prepared their coolers for the harvest. In 2021, the Minnesota Department of Natural...
MINNESOTA STATE
South Dakota legislative candidate facing felony charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Republican candidate for the South Dakota Legislature was charged Thursday with child abuse for allegedly exposing a minor to sexual grooming behavior. A criminal complaint filed Thursday by the state attorney general’s office charged Joel Koskan with exposing an unnamed person to “sexual...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

