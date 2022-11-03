Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
No Gobert; Towns leads Wolves to 129-117 win over Rockets
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 10 of his 25 points in the third quarter and Anthony Edwards added 19 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 129-117 win against the Houston Rockets. Playing without center Rudy Gobert, who was placed into the league’s health and safety protocols earlier in the day, Minnesota snapped a three-game losing streak. Kyle Anderson had 16 points while starting for Gobert. Houston has lost six in a row and is 1-9 this season. The team had a season-high 23 turnovers, leading to 36 points for the Timberwolves. Jalen Green had 21 points for the Rockets.
Idaho8.com
Durant scores 27, leads Nets past Hornets 98-94
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 27 points, including two big jumpers in the final minute, as the Brooklyn Nets erased a double-digit, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 98-94. The Nets improved to 2-0 since Kyrie Irving’s. Cam Thomas added 21 points for the Nets and Nic Claxton had 11 points and nine rebounds. Terry Rozier returned from a seven-game absence and led Charlotte with 25 points on six 3-pointers. P.J. Washington and Kelly Oubre Jr. each had 18 points for the Hornets, who have lost four straight since beating the defending champion Golden State Warriors.
Idaho8.com
Murray, Young lead Hawks past Pelicans 124-121 in OT
ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, Trae Young added 34 points and 10 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 124-121 in overtime. Clint Capela added 21 points and 19 rebounds for Atlanta, which improved to 6-3 with its second straight win. The Pelicans dropped to 5-4 and already have three overtime losses in the first three weeks of the season. CJ McCollum finished with 29 points, Zion Williamson scored a season-high 29 and Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and 17 rebounds for the Pelicans,
Idaho8.com
Hyland scores 24 points, Nuggets beat the Spurs 126-101
DENVER (AP) — Bones Hyland scored 24 points, Nikola Jokic added 21 and the Denver Nuggets shot over 60% from the field in a 126-101 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Michael Porter Jr. added 15 points and Jamal Murray chipped in 13 for the Nuggets, who shot 53 of 87 (60.9%) and remained unbeaten in four games at home this season. Keldon Johnson scored 25 points and Devin Vassell 20 for the Spurs, who lost their third in a row.
Idaho8.com
Bucks top OKC for franchise-record 9th straight to open year
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brook Lopez scored 25 points and the Milwaukee Bucks extended their season-opening winning streak to a franchise record nine games with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the bench, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-94. Antetokounmpo sat out for the first time this season with left knee soreness. Lopez led Milwaukee on 10-of-16 shooting that included four of the Bucks’ 17 3-pointers. Jevon Carter and Grayson Allen each added five 3s and finished with 18 points and 19 points, respectively. Bobby Portis notched fifth double-double of the season with 12 points and 21 rebounds. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander connected on 7 of 16 shots and led Oklahoma City with 18 points.
Idaho8.com
Gobert out for Wolves, placed in health and safety protocols
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rudy Gobert will miss the Minnesota Timberwolves’ game against Houston after being placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. Gobert played Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks with an illness, and the Timberwolves ruled him out Saturday afternoon for the game against Houston. Anthony Edwards, who was also listed with an illness on Friday, is not on the team’s injury report. Minnesota coach Chris Finch said he wasn’t concerned about Gobert — whose positive test for the coronavirus triggered the halting of the NBA season in March 2020 — playing through an illness and then showing up in the protocols, which refer to a player dealing with COVID-19.
