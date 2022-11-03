Paramount’s Parker Finn-directed horror pic Smile has laughed all the way past the $200M mark worldwide. After six weeks in release – and with scary strong holds – the split through Sunday is $99.1M domestic and $103.8M from the international box office for a global cume of $202.9M. This original movie has positively beamed with only slight drops (and in some cases increases) throughout its run, while carving out a niche and navigating its own path amidst varied competition. It initially released in late September and rose a wild 32% in its sophomore frame internationally while boasting the second-best hold...

