Read full article on original website
Related
Phillies' Zack Wheeler on getting taken out of World Series Game 6: 'It caught me off guard a little bit'
Philadelphia Phillies' Game 6 starter Zack Wheeler admitted he was thrown off a bit when he was removed from a tight ball game in the World Series.
Idaho8.com
Phils go quietly in Series finale as bopper becomes bunter
HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber went from big bopper to bad bunter. One of the Philadelphia Phillies’ most fearsome sluggers popped up foul on a two-strike bunt attempt with his team one inning from World Series elimination. That bizarre strikeout spoke more loudly than Schwarber’s third Series homer, which briefly put Philadelphia ahead Saturday night. After taking a 2-1 lead in the Fall Classic, the Phillies lost three in a row, the last a 4-1 defeat that gave Houston the World Series title in six games.
Idaho8.com
Baker finally wins 1st Series title as manager with Astros
HOUSTON (AP) — For now and forever, Dusty Baker, the epic storyteller, first-class name-dropper, toothpick chewer and baseball lifer will bear a most distinguished title. World Series champion manager. The man who can weave a tale like few others, wistfully recalling his time under Hank Aaron’s tutelage or chance encounters with Jimi Hendrix, John F. Kennedy Jr. and countless more, completed the only missing chapter in his own story Saturday night. After 25 seasons as a big league skipper peppered with a couple of painful near-misses, the 73-year-old Baker finally made it all the way home when his Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies to win the title.
Idaho8.com
Astros’ Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP
HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. The 25-year-old shortstop singled to chase Zack Wheeler in Game 6, giving the Astros two baserunners for the first time Saturday night. Yordan Alvarez followed with a go-ahead, three-run homer that sent the Astros to a 4-1 victory. Peña also won a Gold Glove and was the AL Championship Series MVP. He’s the first hitter to win those three awards in a career, according to OptaSTATS, and he did it all in his rookie season.
Idaho8.com
LAFC claims 1st MLS Cup title with shootout win over Union
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC beat the Philadelphia Union to claim its first MLS Cup championship. Gareth Bale tied it at 3-3 on a dramatic header in the eighth minute of extra-time stoppage time, and backup goalkeeper John McCarthy stopped two Philadelphia shots in a 3-0 penalty kicks win. After Bale came on as a substitute and scored the tying goal for 10-man LAFC, Denis Bouanga, Ryan Hollingshead and Ilie Sanchez scored in the shootout. McCarthy is a Philadelphia native and former Union keeper who came on for injured Maxime Crepeau during the second extra period. He didn’t allow a goal on the Union’s three shootout attempts.
Idaho8.com
Tanev scores late as Kraken hand Pens 7th straight loss, 3-2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brandon Tanev scored the game-winning goal with 3:39 remaining and the Seattle Kraken beat Pittsburgh 3-2, sending the Penguins to their seventh straight loss. Tanev took a pass from Yanni Gourde and beat goaltender Tristan Jarry from point-blank range to snap a 2-all tie. It was Tanev’s first goal of the season and it came against the team he played for from 2019-21. The Kraken won their fourth straight, the longest streak for the second-year franchise. Seattle has five wins in its last six games. Vince Dunn and Gourde also had goals for the Kraken. Martin Jones stopped 36 shots after shutting out Minnesota in Seattle’s previous game. The Penguins got goals from Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel. Crosby also had his 900th career assist.
Idaho8.com
Bucks top OKC for franchise-record 9th straight to open year
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brook Lopez scored 25 points and the Milwaukee Bucks extended their season-opening winning streak to a franchise record nine games with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the bench, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-94. Antetokounmpo sat out for the first time this season with left knee soreness. Lopez led Milwaukee on 10-of-16 shooting that included four of the Bucks’ 17 3-pointers. Jevon Carter and Grayson Allen each added five 3s and finished with 18 points and 19 points, respectively. Bobby Portis notched fifth double-double of the season with 12 points and 21 rebounds. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander connected on 7 of 16 shots and led Oklahoma City with 18 points.
Idaho8.com
Dow Finsterwald, 1st PGA champion in stroke play, dies at 93
Dow Finsterwald has died at his home in Colorado. Finsterwald was the first player to win the PGA Championship in stroke play. He also was the last U.S. captain of a Ryder Cup before continental Europe got involved. His son says Finsterwald died peacefully in his sleep Friday night at age 93. Finsterwald lost in the championship match in the 1957 PGA Championship. With golf being shown on television more, it switched to stroke play in 1958 and Finsterwald rallied to beat Billy Casper. He won 12 times on the PGA Tour and was player of the year in 1958.
Idaho8.com
NHL commissioner says Bruins signee Mitchell Miller, who was involved in bullying scandal, is ineligible to play in league
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday said Mitchell Miller, who was previously involved in a bullying scandal, is not currently eligible to play in the league, and added league officials were not consulted by the Boston Bruins before the team signed Miller. “He’s not coming into the NHL, he’s not...
Comments / 0