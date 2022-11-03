WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Councilmember Elissa Silverman must pay back $6,000 in campaign funds after an emergency hearing was held Friday afternoon. The at-large councilmember is running as an Independent, but there have been calls for her resignation after the D.C. Office of Campaign Finance accused her of misusing $6,722 she collected for her own campaign but spent on two polls in the Ward 3 race in which she was not a candidate.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO