ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

DC Councilmember Elissa Silverman must pay back $6K in campaign funds after hearing

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Councilmember Elissa Silverman must pay back $6,000 in campaign funds after an emergency hearing was held Friday afternoon. The at-large councilmember is running as an Independent, but there have been calls for her resignation after the D.C. Office of Campaign Finance accused her of misusing $6,722 she collected for her own campaign but spent on two polls in the Ward 3 race in which she was not a candidate.
WASHINGTON, DC
washingtoninformer.com

DCBOE Differs with Silverman on “Due Process” Part of Appeal

Much to the chagrin of D.C. Councilmember Elissa Silverman’s supporters, the DC Board of Elections (DCBOE) didn’t find the Office of Campaign Finance (OCF)’s ruling about Silverman’s Ward 3 D.C. Council primary poll a violation of due process. On Friday, the three board members of DCBOE...
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

Boy Shot on 7th Street Northwest in D.C.

Police said medics took a boy to the hospital after someone armed with two guns shot him in Northwest D.C. on Nov. 4, 2022. Boy Shot on 7th Street Northwest in D.C. Police said medics took a boy to the hospital after someone armed with two guns shot him in Northwest D.C. on Nov. 4, 2022.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

'The Stands Rocked. The Fans Roared. The Legacy Remains': RFK farewell project launched

WASHINGTON (7News) — A lot of Washington sports news has piled in recently. Most notably, Commanders Owner Dan Snyder is potentially setting up the sale of his franchise. While many are holding their breath for what the future holds, Events D.C., the official convention and sports authority for the District, looks to pay homage to one of the city's most historic venues, RFK Stadium.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC Council approves criminal code changes US Attorney's Office warned 'could undermine community safety'

WASHINGTON - The Washington, D.C. Council gave initial approval to a massive overhaul of the district's criminal code despite objections from several high-ranking officials. The council voted 12-0 in favor of the bill on Tuesday, with one member not voting. While the latest version of the bill took into account some objections that had been raised, it did not allay everyone's fears.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

jonetta rose barras: The DC Council chair’s visionless vision

A few weeks ago, before I received an email from DC Council Chair Phil Mendelson with the subject line “My Vision for D.C.’s Future,” I had conversations with several DC residents during which they lamented the fact that neither Mayor Muriel Bowser nor he had stated plainly their agendas for the next four years. I thought the arrival of his email was fortuitous: Now I could provide answers for those concerned citizens.
WASHINGTON, DC
Commercial Observer

Housing Issues of DC Mayoral Candidates

On Nov. 8, Washington, D.C., will hold its mayoral election, and while Democrat Muriel Bowser is widely expected to win her third consecutive term, for the first time she will have a Republican challenger on the ballot. Both candidates have campaigned on the issue of affordable housing, which has long...
WASHINGTON, DC
hotelnewsresource.com

Job Opportunity - House Manager Washington D.C. $60-75,000

Meridian is seeking a highly motivated, organized, and detail-oriented House Manager. Reporting to the Director, Facilities, this position will have direct responsibility for supporting meeting and event activities, house scheduling and logistics, and upholding Meridian’s aesthetic, maintenance, and customer service standards. Title: House Manager. Employment Status: Exempt. Salary: $60-75,000.
WASHINGTON, DC
cnsmaryland.org

In a city of museums, Washington adds another one

WASHINGTON – In Washington’s newest art museum, natural light streams in through arched windows and the songs of Marvin Gaye fill the air as visitors scrutinize the works of artists like Keith Haring, whose series of 20 paintings were inspired by Gaye’s groundbreaking music. The Rubell Museum...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

900 youths arrested in DC since start of year: police

WASHINGTON - Chief Robert Contee III says juveniles are ending up in violent spaces and that's a serious concern for him. Once again, the city's top cop is asking for accountability. "Enough is enough," Contee said at a news conference Wednesday. "Some young people - they got to sit down...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Washington Informer

D.C. Develops Small Area Plan for Congress Heights

A plan for the future development of the Congress Heights neighborhood in Southeast’s Ward 8 has been created by the District's Office of Planning with input from residents to stimulate economic growth and support residential, educational and cultural activities. The post D.C. Develops Small Area Plan for Congress Heights appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Opinion: It’s time to end one-party rule in Montgomery County

In Tuesday’s general election in Montgomery County, folks assume all the Democrats will win. Here’s a surprise: over the years Republicans have been elected all over the county – in Chevy Chase, Kensington, Laytonsville and other communities where the races are “nonpartisan.”. About 25 years ago,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Alexandria Auction House to Offer Estate of Colin Powell

The Collection of the late General Colin L. Powell comes to auction Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. The Potomack Company auction house in Alexandria will host an in-person and online preview beginning Thursday, Nov. 3. The family is donating 100 percent of proceeds to America’s Promise Alliance, formerly chaired...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy