Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Related
WJLA
DC Councilmember Elissa Silverman must pay back $6K in campaign funds after hearing
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Councilmember Elissa Silverman must pay back $6,000 in campaign funds after an emergency hearing was held Friday afternoon. The at-large councilmember is running as an Independent, but there have been calls for her resignation after the D.C. Office of Campaign Finance accused her of misusing $6,722 she collected for her own campaign but spent on two polls in the Ward 3 race in which she was not a candidate.
washingtoninformer.com
DCBOE Differs with Silverman on “Due Process” Part of Appeal
Much to the chagrin of D.C. Councilmember Elissa Silverman’s supporters, the DC Board of Elections (DCBOE) didn’t find the Office of Campaign Finance (OCF)’s ruling about Silverman’s Ward 3 D.C. Council primary poll a violation of due process. On Friday, the three board members of DCBOE...
Washington City Paper
A New Group with Ties to Some of D.C.’s Most Influential Business Executives is Dumping Money into the At-Large Race
Democrats for Education Reform has been the big money group at the center of all the hottest political drama in D.C. this year. But it seems a pack of the city’s most influential rich folks are now asking why they should have all the fun. A new organization dubbed...
dcnewsnow.com
Boy Shot on 7th Street Northwest in D.C.
Police said medics took a boy to the hospital after someone armed with two guns shot him in Northwest D.C. on Nov. 4, 2022. Boy Shot on 7th Street Northwest in D.C. Police said medics took a boy to the hospital after someone armed with two guns shot him in Northwest D.C. on Nov. 4, 2022.
WJLA
'The Stands Rocked. The Fans Roared. The Legacy Remains': RFK farewell project launched
WASHINGTON (7News) — A lot of Washington sports news has piled in recently. Most notably, Commanders Owner Dan Snyder is potentially setting up the sale of his franchise. While many are holding their breath for what the future holds, Events D.C., the official convention and sports authority for the District, looks to pay homage to one of the city's most historic venues, RFK Stadium.
fox5dc.com
DC Council approves criminal code changes US Attorney's Office warned 'could undermine community safety'
WASHINGTON - The Washington, D.C. Council gave initial approval to a massive overhaul of the district's criminal code despite objections from several high-ranking officials. The council voted 12-0 in favor of the bill on Tuesday, with one member not voting. While the latest version of the bill took into account some objections that had been raised, it did not allay everyone's fears.
jonetta rose barras: The DC Council chair’s visionless vision
A few weeks ago, before I received an email from DC Council Chair Phil Mendelson with the subject line “My Vision for D.C.’s Future,” I had conversations with several DC residents during which they lamented the fact that neither Mayor Muriel Bowser nor he had stated plainly their agendas for the next four years. I thought the arrival of his email was fortuitous: Now I could provide answers for those concerned citizens.
One diner, two candidates, mixed opinions: Dumfries residents weigh in on Vega, Spanberger
DUMFRIES, Va. — With the midterm elections days away, candidates are taking every opportunity to gain voters. Their campaign, political attack ads and experience have played an influence in how people choose their candidates, but at a diner in Dumfries, political party affiliations largely persuaded how customers vote. The...
Commercial Observer
Housing Issues of DC Mayoral Candidates
On Nov. 8, Washington, D.C., will hold its mayoral election, and while Democrat Muriel Bowser is widely expected to win her third consecutive term, for the first time she will have a Republican challenger on the ballot. Both candidates have campaigned on the issue of affordable housing, which has long...
hotelnewsresource.com
Job Opportunity - House Manager Washington D.C. $60-75,000
Meridian is seeking a highly motivated, organized, and detail-oriented House Manager. Reporting to the Director, Facilities, this position will have direct responsibility for supporting meeting and event activities, house scheduling and logistics, and upholding Meridian’s aesthetic, maintenance, and customer service standards. Title: House Manager. Employment Status: Exempt. Salary: $60-75,000.
Pro-business Chamber of Commerce repeats endorsement of Dem Abigail Spanberger, despite GOP blowback
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The pro-business US Chamber of Commerce Thursday reiterated its support for Democrat Abigail Spanberger in the hotly contested race for Congress in Virginia's 7th District. Republican Yesli Vega has been hammering Spanberger over inflation and the economy. On Caroline Street in Fredericksburg, smack in the middle...
cnsmaryland.org
In a city of museums, Washington adds another one
WASHINGTON – In Washington’s newest art museum, natural light streams in through arched windows and the songs of Marvin Gaye fill the air as visitors scrutinize the works of artists like Keith Haring, whose series of 20 paintings were inspired by Gaye’s groundbreaking music. The Rubell Museum...
nbc25news.com
Judge lets suit against Baltimore City Schools proceed with 'everyone in America watching'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A judge denied a motion filed by Baltimore City and Baltimore City Public Schools to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Baltimore City couple against the school system alleging misuse of tax dollars, allowing the case to move into the discovery phase. Jovani Patterson, and his...
fox5dc.com
900 youths arrested in DC since start of year: police
WASHINGTON - Chief Robert Contee III says juveniles are ending up in violent spaces and that's a serious concern for him. Once again, the city's top cop is asking for accountability. "Enough is enough," Contee said at a news conference Wednesday. "Some young people - they got to sit down...
D.C. Develops Small Area Plan for Congress Heights
A plan for the future development of the Congress Heights neighborhood in Southeast’s Ward 8 has been created by the District's Office of Planning with input from residents to stimulate economic growth and support residential, educational and cultural activities. The post D.C. Develops Small Area Plan for Congress Heights appeared first on The Washington Informer.
bethesdamagazine.com
Opinion: It’s time to end one-party rule in Montgomery County
In Tuesday’s general election in Montgomery County, folks assume all the Democrats will win. Here’s a surprise: over the years Republicans have been elected all over the county – in Chevy Chase, Kensington, Laytonsville and other communities where the races are “nonpartisan.”. About 25 years ago,...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City FOP calls adjusted pension requirement 'egregious privileged class move'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — While the City of Baltimore extended the Fire & Police Pension System from a 20-year retirement plan to a 25-year one, a Baltimore City Council committee advanced a bill on Thursday to allow city elected officials to receive pension after eight years, rather than 12 years.
RFK Stadium seats now on sale as DC announces 'Farewell RFK' celebration
WASHINGTON — As Washington Commanders fans look to the future with a potential sale of the franchise by embattled owner Daniel Snyder, the District is kicking off it’s tribute to the team’s past with the “Farewell RFK” campaign. “This is such an important legacy,” said...
Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium location
LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — The potential sale of the Washington Commanders by owners Dan Snyder and Tanya Snyder could have implications when it comes to where a new stadium is built. The lease for FedEx Field is up in 2027. Leaders in D.C. and Virginia are pushing for the team to leave Maryland. […]
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Alexandria Auction House to Offer Estate of Colin Powell
The Collection of the late General Colin L. Powell comes to auction Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. The Potomack Company auction house in Alexandria will host an in-person and online preview beginning Thursday, Nov. 3. The family is donating 100 percent of proceeds to America’s Promise Alliance, formerly chaired...
Comments / 2