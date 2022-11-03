For many years Ive flown between New York and Washington, but recently decided to take Amtrak instead and splurged for Acela First Class. Im glad that I did. The door-to-door journey time might not beat an airplane (depends on where you are and where you need to go), but it was a highly productive and enjoyable three-hour journey from New York to Washington onboard Amtrak.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO