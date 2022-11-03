ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DCist

It Doesn’t Just Go To Dulles: 7 Day Trips You Can Take Along Metro’s Expanded Silver Line

As the Metro lady says: “Doors opening…” to new day trips and adventures in Northern Virginia. With the completion of the second phase of Metro’s Silver Line, Washingtonians now have expanded rail service to exciting new destinations. Yes, there’s Dulles International Airport — but there are also plenty of places to go along the line that make for an easy and accessible “daycation” experience.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says

A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
VIRGINIA STATE
BoardingArea

Review: Amtrak Acela First Class New York – Washington

For many years Ive flown between New York and Washington, but recently decided to take Amtrak instead and splurged for Acela First Class. Im glad that I did. The door-to-door journey time might not beat an airplane (depends on where you are and where you need to go), but it was a highly productive and enjoyable three-hour journey from New York to Washington onboard Amtrak.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washingtonian.com

DC’s First Bar to Eliminate Tipping Now Wants to Keep the Tipped Minimum Wage

When Northeast DC brewpub the Public Option opened in 2014, owner Bill Perry did something that was pretty much unheard of in DC at the time. He paid his bartenders a base wage of $15 an hour and did away with tipping altogether. If someone left behind some cash, it was donated to charity.
WSET

Natural fibers developer selects Virginia for U.S. headquarters: Youngkin

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that FyberX Holdings (“FyberX”), a developer of technology to process raw agricultural biomass into refined natural fibers, will invest $17.5 million to establish its U.S. headquarters and production operation in the former Kinderton Distribution Center building in Mecklenburg County.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA

