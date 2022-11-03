Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Related
It Doesn’t Just Go To Dulles: 7 Day Trips You Can Take Along Metro’s Expanded Silver Line
As the Metro lady says: “Doors opening…” to new day trips and adventures in Northern Virginia. With the completion of the second phase of Metro’s Silver Line, Washingtonians now have expanded rail service to exciting new destinations. Yes, there’s Dulles International Airport — but there are also plenty of places to go along the line that make for an easy and accessible “daycation” experience.
Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says
A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
WTOP
Have you gotten your REAL ID? A look at compliance across the DC area
The deadline to change your driver’s license to a REAL ID is coming up. Here’s how many in the D.C. area have made the switch. There’s six months to go until the federally-mandated deadline for REAL ID compliance. In Virginia, 43% of Virginians have made the change,...
WUSA
9+ things to do this weekend across DC, Maryland and Virginia | Nov. 4-6
WASHINGTON — It's weekend time! Celebrate the first week of November with a number of activities around the DMV, from markets to get you in the holiday spirit to others that let you hang on to cider and pumpkin patch season just a little longer. Every week, WUSA9 is...
Washington City Paper
Side Hustle: A Well-Paid D.C. Government Employee Has Been Running A Private Business That Intersects Directly With Her Day Job
This story was supported by a grant from Spotlight DC—Capital City Fund for Investigative Journalism. Elizabeth Anderson can be a big help if you run a small business in D.C. Her company, Cadogan & Associates, specializes in helping new firms get off the ground, particularly if they’re looking to...
arlnow.com
County has ticketed Advanced Towing multiple times for blocking fire hydrant, says it’s an “ongoing issue”
Citing an “ongoing issue,” Arlington County has ticketed Advanced Towing multiple times in recent weeks for blocking “the most famous fire hydrant in Arlington County.”. Trucks from the Ballston-based towing company have received multiple tickets, including one as recently as last week, for parking and blocking a...
NBC Washington
Houses, Cars Damaged in Series of Shootings in Virginia Community
Bullets struck two homes and several cars in a series of shootings in a Virginia community last week, police said. A Centreville resident told News4 that while his home wasn’t hit, the gunfire is too close to home. “This is a family neighborhood, and it just feels unsafe at...
WUSA
Potentially deadly guardrails being replaced in Maryland, Virginia after WUSA9 investigation
LORTON, Va. — Guardrails along the highway, like the Capital Beltway, are meant as a safety barrier. Sometimes, that trust can end tragically. "It’s like having an improvised explosive device on the side of the road rather than a safety product," Steve Eimers explained. Eimers gained his ability...
Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium location
LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — The potential sale of the Washington Commanders by owners Dan Snyder and Tanya Snyder could have implications when it comes to where a new stadium is built. The lease for FedEx Field is up in 2027. Leaders in D.C. and Virginia are pushing for the team to leave Maryland. […]
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 8.8%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
Review: Amtrak Acela First Class New York – Washington
For many years Ive flown between New York and Washington, but recently decided to take Amtrak instead and splurged for Acela First Class. Im glad that I did. The door-to-door journey time might not beat an airplane (depends on where you are and where you need to go), but it was a highly productive and enjoyable three-hour journey from New York to Washington onboard Amtrak.
WJLA
Local impacts of Amazon's corporate hiring freeze? 7News asks about HQ2 in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Amazon announced a hiring freeze at the corporate level, citing the economy being in "an uncertain place." In a message shared with Amazon employees this week, the company indicated it plans to keep that freeze in place "for the next few months." The update comes...
Washingtonian.com
DC’s First Bar to Eliminate Tipping Now Wants to Keep the Tipped Minimum Wage
When Northeast DC brewpub the Public Option opened in 2014, owner Bill Perry did something that was pretty much unheard of in DC at the time. He paid his bartenders a base wage of $15 an hour and did away with tipping altogether. If someone left behind some cash, it was donated to charity.
WAMU
Midterm Elections 2022: The races and the issues in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia
Election Day is coming up fast. If you have yet to vote, join us for our election roundup. We talk with journalists Martin Austermuhle, Danielle Gaines, and Margaret Barthel about the races on the ballot in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. And don’t forget to check out DCist’s voter guides and election coverage.
Va. governor deactivates education tip line, offers sample of tips
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office has deactivated the email address associated with an education tip line he launched after taking office.
WUSA
Shooter sends bullets into homes, car over series of nights in Fairfax County
CENTREVILLE, Va. — A number of shots were fired in the last days of October in Fairfax County, striking two homes and a car in Centreville, according to detectives. A total of six incidents were reported from Oct. 23 through Oct. 30 and police currently believe they are related. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.
WSET
Natural fibers developer selects Virginia for U.S. headquarters: Youngkin
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that FyberX Holdings (“FyberX”), a developer of technology to process raw agricultural biomass into refined natural fibers, will invest $17.5 million to establish its U.S. headquarters and production operation in the former Kinderton Distribution Center building in Mecklenburg County.
fox5dc.com
New video shows shootout after police chase in Northern Virginia
Fairfax County police released body camera and witness video showing an October 6. 2022 shootout between a suspect and police during a high speed chase that started in Arlington County and ended in Fairfax County. FOX 5's David Kaplan has the story.
NBC Washington
Sample of Virginia Parent Tip Line Finds No Reports of Critical Race Theory, Divisive Practices
Hundreds of emails from the Virginia governor's office obtained by News4 offer a glimpse into the so-called "parent tip line." Shortly after taking office, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced an email address for parents to report issues with their child's education. News4 and dozens of other news outlets requested examples from...
travelawaits.com
This New Bus Service Promises Passengers The Best Sleep — But Is It Worth It?
If flying is keeping you from traveling — whether it’s inconvenience or fear — a new premium sleeper coach service may help you take that trip. Napaway is a new type of travel that offers comfortable, convenient, overnight journeys between cities across the country. “We all want...
Comments / 0