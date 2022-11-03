1 person hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash in Darke County

GREENVILLE TOWNSHIP — One person was taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle accident in Darke County Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the area of U.S. 127 and Kruckeberg Road at around 2 p.m., a spokesperson for the Darke County Sheriff’s Office said.

A Ford Mustang traveling north on 127 was making a U-Turn when it pulled in front of a semi heading south on 127.

The semi swerved to avoid the sports car but hit a 2013 Buick, according to preliminary investigation.

Tracy Canada, 47, of Greenville, lost control of the Buick and traveled over a concrete median hitting a 2013 Honda.

A passenger in the Buick, Phillip Weiss, was transported to Wayne Health Care with unknown injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The accident remains under investigation.

