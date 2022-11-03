WATCH: Giant Runaway Christmas Baubles Wreak Havoc in London

TikTok

Oversized Christmas baubles were seen hurtling through the streets of London in what seemed like a scene out of a Christmas disaster movie. Footage captured two of the giant ornaments causing chaos on London’s Tottenham Court Road after strong winds from Storm Claudio swept up the baubles, which were part of an art installation that was supposed to be on display in St Giles’ Square until Friday. Bigger than the cars seen attempting to avoid the bouncing baubles, one could be seen smashing into a lamppost where it shed its glittery skin. Social media users captured different glimpses of the balls as they made their way down the street. There were no reports of injuries, and it is unclear what happened to the ornaments.

Read it at ITV