ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: Giant Runaway Christmas Baubles Wreak Havoc in London

By Matt Young
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39XjCB_0iwonEWm00
TikTok

Oversized Christmas baubles were seen hurtling through the streets of London in what seemed like a scene out of a Christmas disaster movie. Footage captured two of the giant ornaments causing chaos on London’s Tottenham Court Road after strong winds from Storm Claudio swept up the baubles, which were part of an art installation that was supposed to be on display in St Giles’ Square until Friday. Bigger than the cars seen attempting to avoid the bouncing baubles, one could be seen smashing into a lamppost where it shed its glittery skin. Social media users captured different glimpses of the balls as they made their way down the street. There were no reports of injuries, and it is unclear what happened to the ornaments.

Read it at ITV

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion

Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
Daily Mail

Revealed: 'Murdered' Italian pensioner, 70, inherited 'all the family fortune' just months before she went missing from £900,000 north London flat after mystery day-trip to Essex seaside - as her body is found in cemetery a year after she vanished

A murdered pensioner whose body has been found hidden in a north London churchyard had a large personal fortune, her family have revealed. Norma Girolami, 70, from Highgate, was last seen alive in mid-August 2021, when she vanished from her £900,000 home in the quiet tree-lined street of Cholmeley Park after a trip to the Essex seaside.
BBC

Escaped Essex serpent gives woman shock in bedroom

A woman was shocked to wake up from a nap and see a snake trying to slither into her room through an open window. She took a photo of it, then ran out of her bedroom in Basildon, Essex, and called the RSPCA. Animal rescue officer Enola Evans searched the...
Slipped Disc

More flee London’s failing concert hall

The latest from the long-running disaster of Croydon’s Fairfield Halls:. Since the end of September, Chris Symons, BHLive’s CEO, Simon Beaumont, the chief operating officer, and Kevin Quilty, Fairfield Halls’ “head of marketing and development”, have all left or are working out their notice. Beaumont’s...
The Independent

King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire

The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
BBC

Thousands raised for funeral of 'amazing' Leicester teenager

More than £8,000 has been raised for the funeral of a Leicester teenager who was killed in a crash. Tehleigher Bunting, 14, died when she was hit by a car in the city on Wednesday. Her step-father said she was a "bubbly and outgoing" girl and they hoped to...
BBC

London Poppy Day: Rishi Sunak sells poppies at Tube station

Commuters at Westminster Tube station were given a surprise after the prime minister turned up to sell poppies. Rishi Sunak spoke to members of the public alongside Army personnel, while holding a tray of paper poppies during a brief appearance on Thursday morning. Mr Sunak's fundraising stint came during the...
BBC

King to unveil mother's statue at minster during Yorkshire tour

The King will unveil a statue of his late mother in York as part of a two-day visit to Yorkshire. The monarch will carry out engagements in Leeds and Bradford on 8 November, including a visit to the headquarters of supermarket chain Morrisons. On 9 November, accompanied by the Queen...
Daily Mail

Burger King worker, 38, wakes from coma with amazing art skills he never had before he fell ill and is now professional model maker and carpenter

A man has left medics baffled after waking from a coma with extraordinary artistic talents he never had before - and he's now a professional carpenter and model maker. Moe Hunter, 38, spent more than a month in a coma where his heart even stopped after being diagnosed with a rare form of bacterial meningitis and tuberculosis in his brain.
BBC

Elizabeth line: Direct services open to central London

Three sections of the Elizabeth line have been connected enabling passengers to travel across the capital without having to change stations. Previously anyone going from Heathrow, Reading, Abbey Wood and Shenfield had to change at Paddington or Liverpool Street to remain on the Elizabeth Line. Transport for London (TfL) has...
BBC

Last passengers arrive at Doncaster Sheffield Airport

As the last plane touched down at Doncaster Sheffield Airport on Friday night, a small crowd gathered to watch a piece of history unfold. The airport is set to close imminently, with the final passenger flight from Egypt signalling a new chapter. Owners Peel decided to cease operations citing the...
Daily Mail

Australian governor whinges about neighbours holding loud parties, weddings and even a cliff diving competition near her taxpayer-funded Sydney Harbour mansion

The Governor of NSW and her husband made repeated noise complaints about parties on Sydney Harbour over the last three years, forcing popular family events to quieten down. Margaret Beazley, 71, and her husband Dennis Wilson put in 'regular' complaints since taking up residence at Government House, an enormous taxpayer-funded mansion in the Botanic Gardens in 2019.
The Independent

Dumping Manston migrants at London station ‘massive error’, Home Office official admits OLD

The Home Office told a charity it made a “massive error” by dumping asylum seekers from the Manston processing centre dumped at London’s Victoria station without accommodation.A group of 11 men were driven to Kent on Tuesday as part of a larger group and left at the station, accordingt to the Under One Sky homelessness charity.Danial Abbas, from the charity, said the men from Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq were “highly distressed, disorientated” and left with “nowhere to go”.Mr Abbas told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “(They were) simply just turning to anyone and everyone on the street to help....
BBC

Work begins on medieval Coventry building makeover

Work to transform a historical building in Coventry city centre is under way. Whitefriars' Gate in Much Park Street is being renovated thanks to nearly £200,000 in grants secured by the Historic Coventry Trust. The grade II listed building, known locally as the toy museum, was once the outer...
TheDailyBeast

‘The Great British Baking Show’ Falls Into Chaos Over Missing Food Mystery

It’s clear that on this season of The Great British Baking Show, the technical challenge is cursed. After terrible tacos, totally misconstrued s’mores, and a bonkers lemon meringue pie challenge, this week’s challenge involves a whole mystery. One of Janusz’s spring rolls disappears completely before he can deliver his bake to the judges, and fans need answers: Where did the spring roll go?Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of Great British Baking Show, “Pastry Week.”Janusz still gets second in the technical challenge, and he’s ultimately safe in this week’s challenge, making it to next week’s semifinals. But the judges...
GEORGIA STATE
Sara B

The most remote island in the world, Pitcairn

Pitcairn Island is the most remote island in the world, with 55 inhabitants located 3,240 miles from the coast of New Zealand and 1350 miles southeast of Tahiti. The Pitcairn Islands are a group of four volcanic islands in the south pacific ocean and part of the British Overseas Territory.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
97K+
Followers
34K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy