Trump Aide Kash Patel Given Immunity to Testify in Mar-a-Lago Probe

By Matt Young
 3 days ago
Brandon Bell/Getty

Former Trump aide Kash Patel will testify before a federal grand jury examining the handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago after receiving immunity from a federal judge. Sources close to the matter told The Wall Street Journal that Patel had received immunity after a federal judge previously ruled that the Justice Department couldn’t question him without granting him safety from future prosecutions. Patel, who says Trump declassified White House documents when he was president, already appeared before the grand jury last month but invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. That forced the Justice Department to ask a federal judge to compel him to testify, which the judge denied without such immunity. The grant now means Patel can testify, according to the sources, but will make it difficult for prosecutors to charge Patel at all due to the fact they will not be able to use any of his testimony included in the immunity deal.

