The Independent

These winter plants will help attract wildlife to your garden

As autumn creeps into winter, you’ll likely start seeing less wildlife activity in your garden – but it’s a time when many visitors, including birds, small mammals and some insects, need us most.“Plants are the bedrock of a wildlife-friendly garden, and that includes throughout the winter, despite many being reduced to their skeleton,” says Adrian Thomas, gardening expert at the RSPB (rspb.org.uk) wildlife gardening expert.“There are two key benefits that plants offer: cover and food. Getting through the long, cold nights is challenging for garden birds, so plants that offer dense safe cover will allow them to snooze safely out...
GreenMatters

Home Gardening: DIY Drip Irrigation With a Garden Hose

Drip irrigation is one of the most effective ways to water your garden. But depending on how large your garden is, it could get pretty pricey to have a system installed. If you want to save some money and make use of a few things you have lying around the house, try to create DIY drip irrigation with a garden house. It could be a fun and easy way to make your garden more water-efficient.
The Associated Press

Pumpkins can be composted, donated to farms, fed to wildlife

Hold off before throwing that porch pumpkin into the trash along with Halloween candy wrappers. Those jack-o’-lanterns don’t have to end up in the local landfill. Consider composting pumpkins in the garden, donating them to community gardens, farms or even a zoo, or simply leaving them as a snack for backyard wildlife.
gardeningknowhow.com

How To Prune Hostas: Tips On Cutting Back Hosta Plants

Gardeners go for hosta plants because of their lush greenery and shade tolerance. These popular shade plants offer an entrancing variety of foliage, from smooth leaves to puckered leaves, green or yellow or blue leaves, and leaves the size of a quarter to leaves as big as a plate. But pests can attack foliage and make it ragged. And come winter, the foliage of these perennials wilt and die back. These are the times to sanitize your pruners and get to cutting back hosta plants. Read on for information on how to prune hostas.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Dairy farm fined $10,000 for dayslong manure leak

A northwest Iowa dairy farm has agreed to pay $10,000 for a manure leak in March that spanned several days, polluted a creek and killed an unknown number of fish, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The leak was first noted by workers at Black Soil Dairy near Granville on March 11, but […] The post Dairy farm fined $10,000 for dayslong manure leak appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Family Handyman

What Are Cover Crops and Should You Plant Them Now?

I’ve known about cover crops since childhood. Every fall, after my dad pulled the last of his tomato plants, our vegetable garden was nothing but bare ground. Then, seemingly overnight, new green growth filled the space. What had my dad done? He planted a cover crop!. What Is a...
gardeningknowhow.com

Growing Mushrooms In Coffee Grounds At Home

Mushroom lovers can now grow their own fungi. There are kits available containing the growing medium and spawn, or the gardener can make their own substrate. One easy way to source the substrate is from your local coffee shop. Have the shop save their grounds and then bring them home to start a mushroom colony. When you grow mushrooms in coffee grounds it helps reduce waste while providing a perfect medium for the fungi to form.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

A wetter world is changing Midwest farming. Can growers adapt?

By Chloe Johnson Minneapolis Star Tribune Erin Jordan The Gazette And Sarah Bowman Indianapolis Star Corn was just starting to tassel across much of the Midwest, including fields in southern Indiana, a golden crown signaling the end of the season. But while most farmers were preparing for harvest, Ray McCormick was climbing back into his tractor to re-plant his soybeans....
INDIANA STATE
Family Handyman

How To Grow Hellebores for Winter Blooms

Every winter, beginning around Thanksgiving, I look for flower buds on my Christmas Roses, a type of hellebore that blooms in the winter. Then in early spring I look for flowers on my Lenten Roses, another hellebore that blooms well before many perennials have even started to show new shoots.
Family Handyman

How To Grow and Care for Pansies

I like to bookend my gardening year with pansies. In early spring, the owner of my local retail greenhouse texts me to lets me know the pansies are beginning to flower and ready for planting. So I drop what I’m doing and head over to buy pansies and violas to start my gardening year. Repeat in the fall!
beefmagazine.com

Manage soil health while grazing cropland

The practice of grazing cornstalks is far from new. Yet as land costs rise, farmers with cattle have a great opportunity to maximize use of their valuable land. Benefits of grazing cattle on cropland extend beyond having more cattle feed. Integrating cattle and cropland can also provide a much-needed boost to soil health.
INDIANA STATE
newyorkalmanack.com

Ash Tree Bolete: A Tangled Story of Ash, Aphid & Fungus

If the enemy of my enemy is my friend, then surely the friend of my enemy is my enemy. This inverted cliche is one way to characterize the tangled relationship between ash trees and the ash-tree bolete. The ash-tree bolete (Boletinellus merulioides) is a fan-shaped brown mushroom with an off-center...
VERMONT STATE
modernfarmer.com

Changing Tastes Fuel a Buckwheat Revival

For those in the know, Bouchard Family Farms is the place to go when you need Tartary flour for making French-Canadian pancakes and crepes or Japanese soba noodles. For 30-plus years, the family farm, perched on the tippy top of Maine, has grown Tartary buckwheat and milled it into flour. Over the years, thanks in part to a growing demand for gluten-free foods and interest in alternative flours, it has created a market for buckwheat as both a food and cover crop. Starting to grow it, though, was a risk taken out of necessity.
MAINE STATE

