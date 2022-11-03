Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Michigan's second-half flurry buries Rutgers, media reacts
Fourth-ranked Michigan moved slowly through the first half Saturday night against Rutgers before clicking on all cylinders after intermission during a 52-17 victory. The Wolverines out-scored the Scarlet Knights, 28-0, in the third quarter behind two touchdown passes from J.J. McCarthy, an interception return for a score and Blake Corum's 16th rushing touchdown of the season.
Shaw: Michigan's championship makeup on full display in latest second-half stomping
For years, Michigan football fans were well-trained in the art of pessimism. As the Wolverines’ title droughts and rivalry losing streaks headlined their 21st century, even their most fervent supporters learned to expect the worst if things weren’t perfect at halftime. If Michigan’s opponent jumped out to an early lead, benefitted from a fluke play, had the better game plan, seemed more engaged early or simply came out of the gates hitting harder or making less mistakes than the maize and blue, fans knew to brace for impact. Those were ingredients for upset losses, or for a good opponent to run away with things in the second half. Michigan fans know which games we’re talking about, and even a lot of the wins came with an almost ominous undercurrent.
'Game changer': Michael Barrett headlines another stellar second half for the Michigan defense
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Michael Barrett has done a little bit of everything during his lengthy career at Michigan, and on Saturday night he added some of the most memorable plays of all. The linebacker intercepted Rutgers QB Gavin Wimsatt on consecutive defensive plays to help flip the game in...
Kick time, TV set for Nebraska and Michigan
Kickoff time and TV information have been set for Nebraska’s game with Michigan on Nov. 12. The Big Ten announced on Saturday night that next week’s matchup between the Huskers and Wolverines will be at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on on ABC. The Huskers will...
Jim Harbaugh offers injury update on Roman Wilson, Ryan Hayes
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Two of the Michigan football team’s starters who missed Saturday’s victory over Rutgers should return next week against Nebraska, Jim Harbaugh said during his postgame press conference. Starting WR Roman Wilson and starting LT Ryan Hayes, neither of whom made the trip to Piscataway,...
Observations of Boston College defense in loss to Duke
On Friday evening, Boston College fell to Duke 38-31 in Chestnut Hill. While the offense finally woke after a three week slumber, the defense struggled to stop Duke. Here is our observations of their play. * Duke's front line owned Boston College for most of the game, and this led...
Three observations from LSU's win over Alabama
The legend of Jayden Daniels continues to grow, who were some under the radar heroes behind LSU's victory over Alabama.
247Sports
Juwan Howard's son Jett goes off in Michigan basketball's exhibition win over Ferris State
Michigan freshman Jett Howard, son of head coach Juwan Howard, stole the show during the Wolverines' 88-75 win over Ferris State. Howard poured in a game-high 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting in just 22 minutes. The former four-star recruit was 6-of-8 from three and 4-of-4 from the free throw line and was second among Wolverines guards with four rebounds.
Outlook On Phillies Following World Series Loss
David Samson joins Hakem Dermish to give an outlook On the Phillies Following their World Series Loss to the Astros.
247Sports
58K+
Followers
391K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0