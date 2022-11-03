ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Tim McGraw wears No. 45 jersey of his father, Tug McGraw, at Game 3 of World Series

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rfG4u_0iwokNIG00

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia fans liked it and they loved it during Game 3 of the World Series.

During the Phillies’ 7-0 victory on Tuesday, country music star Tim McGraw was in attendance at Citizens Bank Park with his wife, Faith Hill, WTXF-TV reported. It was the first World Series game played in Philadelphia since 2009.

McGraw, 55, was sporting the No. 45 jersey worn by his father, reliever Tug McGraw, with whom he had a complicated relationship.

Tim McGraw received a big ovation when he appeared on the Jumbotron screen and showed off the back of his uniform, which had his father’s name and number on it, WPVI-TV reported.

Tug McGraw was a key part of the Phillies’ first World Series victory in 1980, winning five games and saving 20 others during the regular season, according to Baseball-Reference.com.

“I didn’t know he was my dad,” Tim McGraw said in a 2013 interview with Larry King. “I was 11 years old, and I was rummaging around in mom’s closet and found a birth certificate. I was growing up in Louisiana, and my mom was divorced, and we were barely getting by.”

“People ask me, ‘How could you have a relationship with your father? You were growing up in nothing. He was a millionaire baseball player. He knew you were there, and he didn’t do anything,” McGraw said in an interview with Esquire in 2021. “But when I found out Tug McGraw was my dad, it gave me something in my little town in Louisiana, something that I would have never reached for. How could I ever be angry?”

Tim McGraw met his father for the first time later in 2013 but did not see him again for another seven years, Billboard reported.

Tug McGraw died on Jan. 5, 2004, in Brentwood, Tennessee. He was 59.

Tim McGraw has plenty of hits. The Phillies could have used a few of them on Wednesday night, becoming only the second team in World Series history to be no-hit.

Before the start of the World Series, Tim McGraw tweeted, “Let’s go Phillies!” and posted a video of his father striking out Willie Wilson of the Kansas City Royals for the final out of the 1980 World Series at Veterans Stadium. That gave the Phillies their first World Series title. They would win the Series again in 2008 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Phils go quietly in Series finale as bopper becomes bunter

HOUSTON — (AP) — Kyle Schwarber went from big bopper to bad bunter. One of the Philadelphia Phillies' most fearsome sluggers popped up foul on a two-strike bunt attempt with his team one inning from World Series elimination. That bizarre strikeout spoke more loudly than Schwarber's third Series homer, which briefly put Philadelphia ahead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSOC Charlotte

World Series 2022: Astros 1B Yuli Gurriel out for series due to knee injury

If the Houston Astros are going to clinch the 2022 World Series, they'll have to do it without starting first baseman Yuli Gurriel. MLB announced ahead of Game 6 on Saturday that Gurriel had been removed from the Astros' World Series roster due to a knee injury, which was reportedly confirmed by MLB medical director Dr. Gary Green. The Astros will replace Gurriel with rookie catcher Korey Lee.
HOUSTON, TX
WSOC Charlotte

'I was gonna run through a wall': How two miraculous Astros catches finally gave Justin Verlander his first World Series win

PHILADELPHIA — Justin Verlander has a championship ring, two Cy Young awards, an MVP, a Rookie of the Year award, and whatever they give you for winning the triple crown. And on Thursday night in Philadelphia, in the 517th game of his career and his ninth start in the Fall Classic, the 39-year-old future Hall of Famer got something new: Waiting for him at his locker was the officially authenticated lineup card from Game 5 of the World Series, the one that says Justin Verlander was the winning pitcher in the Houston Astros' 3-2 victory to give them a 3-2 series lead.
HOUSTON, TX
WSOC Charlotte

World Series 2022: Astros 1B Trey Mancini goes from cancer to title in 2 years

Of the many interesting stories that make up the Houston Astros' 2022 World Series title, Trey Mancini's might be the most heartwarming. The infielder/outfielder spent the first four years of his MLB career as one of the best players on some very bad Baltimore Orioles teams, and then his career was interrupted by a colon cancer diagnosis. After the Orioles announced he had undergone surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his colon, Mancini sat out the entire 2020 season while undergoing chemotherapy.
HOUSTON, TX
WSOC Charlotte

World Series: Philadelphia becomes 1st city to ever lose 2 championships in 1 day with Phillies, Union loss

Philadelphia has never been what you would call the most cheerful sports town, but its misery reached new heights on Saturday. The city lost both the MLS Cup and the World Series in the span of about five hours, going from the Philadelphia Union's heartbreaking loss to LAFC to another dramatic loss for the Philadelphia Phillies that clinched the World Series for the Houston Astros.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSOC Charlotte

Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP

HOUSTON — (AP) — Jeremy Peña's key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award Saturday night after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros' six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.
HOUSTON, TX
WSOC Charlotte

Baker finally wins 1st Series title as manager with Astros

HOUSTON — (AP) — For now and forever, Dusty Baker, the epic storyteller, first-class namedropper, toothpick chewer and baseball lifer will bear a most distinguished title. World Series champion manager. The man who can weave a tale like few others, wistfully recalling his time under Hank Aaron's tutelage...
HOUSTON, TX
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
115K+
Followers
133K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy