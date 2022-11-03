ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Sporting News

Alabama vs. LSU final score, results: Tigers earn epic OT win over Tide in classic SEC West clash

What looked like it would be another low-scoring affair in the Alabama-LSU series turned into a classic finish at Tiger Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers scratched out a 32-31 win, punctuated by Brian Kelly's decision to go for a (successful) 2-point conversion following the end of the first overtime period. The gamble paid off, as LSU earned its second win against the Crimson Tide since 2019 following a nine-game win streak by the Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Sporting News

Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes

It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SPY

How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 (And Why the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans Game Won’t Be on TV)

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022  How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans Game for Free Thursday Night Football Schedule How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games In Case You Missed It: How To Rewatch Thursday Night Football Why Can’t I Watch Thursday Night Football on TV? Which Devices Allow You to Stream Live NFL Games? How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022  How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Philadelphia Eagles and...
HOUSTON, TX
Sporting News

Alabama coach Nick Saban on loss to LSU: 'I'm responsible for all this stuff'

Alabama lost its second game of the season to No. 10 LSU in Tiger Stadium on Saturday. The 32-31 overtime loss to Brian Kelly and Co. marks the first time since the 2010 season that Nick Saban's Crimson Tide team has lost multiple games before the Iron Bowl. The first of those losses came in Week 7 in a 52-49 defeat at No. 6 Tennessee.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Sporting News

College football rankings: Projected NCAA top 25 teams after Week 10

Week 10 of the college football season will have reverberations throughout the remainder of the 2022 season. No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 2 Tennessee in the latest "Game of the Century," one that severely hurt the Vols' chances of making the SEC championship game and College Football Playoff. Elsewhere, the...
GEORGIA STATE
Sporting News

What channel is Alabama vs. LSU on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 10 college football game

The SEC West division will once again hinge on one of the best modern rivalries in college football: Alabama vs. LSU. It seemed at the start of the season that would not be the case, as the Tigers fell to unranked Florida State in a heartbreaker. But Brian Kelly and quarterback Jayden Daniels have led a tremendous comeback, entering Saturday's game ranked 10th in the initial College Football Playoff poll. A win against No. 6 Alabama would vault the Tigers (6-2) to the top of the divisional standings.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NFL Analysis Network

3 Insane Stats To Note For Eagles’ Javon Hargrave In Last Two Games

The Philadelphia Eagles made a big move ahead of the 2022 trade deadline acquiring Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fourth-round pick. The Eagles didn’t necessarily need another pass rusher, but you can never have too many players capable of getting after the quarterback with regularity.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear

The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Eagles Beat the Texans, But It Wasn’t Their Best

Hello all. Your resident pessimistic Eagles fan here (I prefer the term realistic but hey, beggars can’t be choosers). For those who don’t know, the Eagles beat the Texans on Thursday night, so let’s discuss what just went down. As to save myself from some undo hate,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

What time is the Tiger-Cats vs. Alouettes playoff game today? Schedule, TV channel, streaming and how to watch the CFL East semifinal

The 2022 CFL playoffs kick off today, as the first game on the schedule is the East semifinal matchup between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Montreal Alouettes. Neither team finished above .500 in the regular season, but it was enough to clinch spots in the postseason as the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds from the East division. Montreal finished with a record of 9-9 while Hamilton ended up 8-10. Both clubs finished behind the Toronto Argonauts.
HAMILTON, OH
CBS Philly

Busy sports night has Philadelphia bars facing conundrum

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As the Philadelphia Phillies fight for a Game 5 victory in the World Series Thursday night, the Eagles will be playing at the same time, hoping to remain undefeated, which means some bars will be forced to figure out which games to show to patrons.At Doobies Bar in Graduate Hospital, owner Patti Brett only has one working television, and she plans for it to be tuned in to the Phillies."Two of the games that we lost, one to Houston last night and one to the Padres during the playoffs, I watched from another bar, so I feel...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX59

Colts at Patriots: What to watch for

INDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Sunday meeting with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Kickoff: 1 p.m. Broadcast: CBS4. Spread: Patriots by 5½. History lesson, Part I As much hype as there has been around Colts vs. Patriots, is it a rivalry if one team dominates the other? Since the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
People

All the Stars at the 2022 World Series Games

Whether they're rooting for the Phillies or the Astros, these stars are pumped for the 2022 World Series Bruce Springsteen Bruce Springsteen snagged a front-row seat for the World Series game 4 action in Philadelphia on Nov. 2, where the home team fell to the Astros, 5-0. Jill Biden Also at game 4...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

