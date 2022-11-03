Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Alabama vs. LSU final score, results: Tigers earn epic OT win over Tide in classic SEC West clash
What looked like it would be another low-scoring affair in the Alabama-LSU series turned into a classic finish at Tiger Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers scratched out a 32-31 win, punctuated by Brian Kelly's decision to go for a (successful) 2-point conversion following the end of the first overtime period. The gamble paid off, as LSU earned its second win against the Crimson Tide since 2019 following a nine-game win streak by the Tide.
Sporting News
Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes
It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
Sporting News
Eagles vs. Texans final score, results: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia stay perfect with win over Houston
The Texans put up a fight, but in the end they were no match for the Eagles. Philly moved to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history with a 29-17 win on "Thursday Night Football." The game was close in the first half, but Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia...
How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 (And Why the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans Game Won’t Be on TV)
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans Game for Free Thursday Night Football Schedule How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games In Case You Missed It: How To Rewatch Thursday Night Football Why Can’t I Watch Thursday Night Football on TV? Which Devices Allow You to Stream Live NFL Games? How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Philadelphia Eagles and...
Sporting News
Alabama coach Nick Saban on loss to LSU: 'I'm responsible for all this stuff'
Alabama lost its second game of the season to No. 10 LSU in Tiger Stadium on Saturday. The 32-31 overtime loss to Brian Kelly and Co. marks the first time since the 2010 season that Nick Saban's Crimson Tide team has lost multiple games before the Iron Bowl. The first of those losses came in Week 7 in a 52-49 defeat at No. 6 Tennessee.
Sporting News
Did officials miss LSU block in the back on overtime score vs. Alabama?
LSU beat Alabama 32-31 in overtime on Saturday, capping off a classic entry in the SEC West rivalry and giving former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly an emotional first win over Nick Saban and the Tide. Both teams overcame a slow start before trading body blows and counterpunches for most...
Sporting News
College football rankings: What Tennessee's loss to Georgia means for Ohio State, Alabama and more
And then there was one (fewer). Tennessee is no longer among the ranks of the unbeaten, falling 27-13 to Georgia in Sanford Stadium in a game that never felt particularly close. The Bulldogs smothered Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt and Co., limiting them to just one touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Sporting News
College football rankings: Projected NCAA top 25 teams after Week 10
Week 10 of the college football season will have reverberations throughout the remainder of the 2022 season. No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 2 Tennessee in the latest "Game of the Century," one that severely hurt the Vols' chances of making the SEC championship game and College Football Playoff. Elsewhere, the...
Sporting News
What channel is Alabama vs. LSU on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 10 college football game
The SEC West division will once again hinge on one of the best modern rivalries in college football: Alabama vs. LSU. It seemed at the start of the season that would not be the case, as the Tigers fell to unranked Florida State in a heartbreaker. But Brian Kelly and quarterback Jayden Daniels have led a tremendous comeback, entering Saturday's game ranked 10th in the initial College Football Playoff poll. A win against No. 6 Alabama would vault the Tigers (6-2) to the top of the divisional standings.
NFL Analysis Network
3 Insane Stats To Note For Eagles’ Javon Hargrave In Last Two Games
The Philadelphia Eagles made a big move ahead of the 2022 trade deadline acquiring Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fourth-round pick. The Eagles didn’t necessarily need another pass rusher, but you can never have too many players capable of getting after the quarterback with regularity.
Yardbarker
Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear
The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
Phillies might be haunted by 2022 World Series Game 5 loss forever
PHILADELPHIA - The worst loss in Philadelphia professional sports history was the 2011 National League Division Series Game 5 when the Phillies lost to the St. Louis Cardinals, 1-0. But that game would have never been played if the Phillies and Cliff Lee didn’t blow a 4-0 lead in Game 2.
Sporting News
What channel is Phillies vs. Astros on today? Time, TV schedule to watch World Series Game 6
The Phillies appeared to have the Astros on the brink. They had all the momentum after a seismic Citizens Bank Park crowd watched Philadelphia dismantle Houston 7-0 in Game 3 of the World Series. Oh how everything changes. The Phillies were no-hit in Game 4, and were still largely quiet...
Nick Castellanos' wife, mom rip Phillies fans after Game 5 loss: 'You suck'
After the Philadelphia Phillies' Game 5 loss on Thursday, fans at Citizens Bank Park turned sour, much to the dismay of the family of Nick Castellanos.
Yardbarker
Eagles Beat the Texans, But It Wasn’t Their Best
Hello all. Your resident pessimistic Eagles fan here (I prefer the term realistic but hey, beggars can’t be choosers). For those who don’t know, the Eagles beat the Texans on Thursday night, so let’s discuss what just went down. As to save myself from some undo hate,...
Sporting News
Astros vs. Phillies live score, updates, highlights from Game 5 of 2022 World Series
After experiencing the highest of highs in a beatdown of the Astros in Game 3 of the World Series, the Phillies came crashing down in Game 4 by becoming the second team in World Series history to be no-hit. It was a combined effort by the Astros, with Cristian Javier...
Sporting News
What time is the Tiger-Cats vs. Alouettes playoff game today? Schedule, TV channel, streaming and how to watch the CFL East semifinal
The 2022 CFL playoffs kick off today, as the first game on the schedule is the East semifinal matchup between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Montreal Alouettes. Neither team finished above .500 in the regular season, but it was enough to clinch spots in the postseason as the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds from the East division. Montreal finished with a record of 9-9 while Hamilton ended up 8-10. Both clubs finished behind the Toronto Argonauts.
Busy sports night has Philadelphia bars facing conundrum
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As the Philadelphia Phillies fight for a Game 5 victory in the World Series Thursday night, the Eagles will be playing at the same time, hoping to remain undefeated, which means some bars will be forced to figure out which games to show to patrons.At Doobies Bar in Graduate Hospital, owner Patti Brett only has one working television, and she plans for it to be tuned in to the Phillies."Two of the games that we lost, one to Houston last night and one to the Padres during the playoffs, I watched from another bar, so I feel...
Colts at Patriots: What to watch for
INDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Sunday meeting with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Kickoff: 1 p.m. Broadcast: CBS4. Spread: Patriots by 5½. History lesson, Part I As much hype as there has been around Colts vs. Patriots, is it a rivalry if one team dominates the other? Since the […]
All the Stars at the 2022 World Series Games
Whether they're rooting for the Phillies or the Astros, these stars are pumped for the 2022 World Series Bruce Springsteen Bruce Springsteen snagged a front-row seat for the World Series game 4 action in Philadelphia on Nov. 2, where the home team fell to the Astros, 5-0. Jill Biden Also at game 4...
