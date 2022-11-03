Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrestBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhoenix, AZ
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Phoenix Pagan Pride Day: A Chance to Know Your NeighborsSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in ArizonaKristen WaltersMaricopa, AZ
Phoenix Highway Closures This Weekend - Delays on I-17 Southbound in North Phoenix and Loop 101 in North ScottsdaleMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Related
Green District salad restaurant opens first of 3 Valley stores
Green District, a private-equity-backed fast-casual restaurant concept from Louisville, Kentucky, is set to open its first location in Arizona later this month. The growing restaurant chain’s first eatery in the Valley will be in a 2,256-square-foot space in the Circle G Gateway Center near the intersection of Power and Ray roads in Gilbert. It is set to open on Nov. 10.
AZFamily
Man sentenced to probation for poisoning food at multiple stores in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was accused of putting harmful chemicals in food at retail stores in Phoenix will avoid jail time. According to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, David Lohr will serve 10 years of probation. It was part of a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage and two counts of adding poison or other harmful substances to food or drink. He also has to pay $390.42 in restitution to Albertsons/Safeway and undergo a mental health evaluation.
Suspect who tampered with food at Valley Target stores gets probation
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast in 2018. A man arrested in 2018 for pouring hydrogen peroxide on food products at local retail stores throughout the Valley has been placed on supervised probation. David Lohr, 52, was sentenced last week to seven years...
AZFamily
Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to Town
A new fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Eiliv Aceron/Unsplash. The chicken sandwich segment of the restaurant industry has been one of the fastest-growing categories in the United States. More and more specialty chicken sandwich restaurants are opening across the country, and others that had formerly been regional-specific have started to spread across the nation. One of the newest, fastest-growing chicken sandwich restaurants within the fast-casual sector has officially set its sights on Arizona, with a new restaurant set to open by the end of the year.
AZFamily
Man accused of dismembering roommate with chainsaw at Phoenix home
Scottsdale Public Art, which puts on the Canal Convergence, is hoping to attract more than half a million people. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on State Route 51 near McDowell Road. Man scammed 3 times by Phoenix mother accused of faking child's brain cancer. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
AZFamily
5 people hospitalized, including 3 kids after crash in Phoenix
Scottsdale Public Art, which puts on the Canal Convergence, is hoping to attract more than half a million people. Man accused of dismembering roommate with chainsaw at Phoenix home. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Police say they found the chainsaw at a pawn shop and could smell decomposition on it...
AZFamily
Other cities helping Phoenix with its bulk trash pickup
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix is getting help from other Valley cities with its bulk trash pickup problem. Phoenix officials confirmed with Arizona’s Family that Glendale, Peoria and Gilbert have agreed to lend a hand to pick up the bulk trash in Phoenix. The cities already have a mutual aid agreement where the cities help out if a truck goes down or there are unforeseen issues when collecting trash.
AZFamily
Man says Phoenix mother accused of faking child’s brain cancer scammed him 3 times
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix mother and accused scam artist allegedly faked her child’s brain cancer to rip off donors. She’s now facing fraud charges, and since her arrest, more and more victims keep coming forward with stories of how she reportedly ripped them off. Angel Quihuis told Arizona’s Family that he and his girlfriend, who worked with the suspected fraudster’s husband, moved them into their home because they were living in a motel. In that time period, Quihuis said he was scammed three different times.
AZFamily
Former Mesa police officer released from security guard position at a Valley high school
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A former Mesa police officer accused of sexual misconduct had been working as a security guard at a Valley high school. Arizona’s Family first reported on Officer Young Chang last week. After that story aired, Gilbert Public Schools District confirmed they parted ways with...
AZFamily
Dinner in Mesa pizza parlor turned into an attempted murder-suicide
Temperatures are dropping and the wind chill is making it pretty cold in northern Arizona after the region was hit by snow. Phoenix broadcasters own "White Lives Matter" trademark. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Ramses Ja and Quinton “Q” Ward were asked by the previous trademark owner to take it...
No charges, but a history of abuse allegations against Arizona teacher, LDS bishop, volunteer
PHOENIX — A former school teacher arrested last year for the alleged assault of two Phoenix junior high students will not be criminally charged, 12News has learned. Glendon Templeton, 62, previously a bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS), was accused of groping the teen girls when he was their volleyball coach at Canyon Springs STEM Academy in Phoenix.
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrest
In the video, which a bystander shot, officers are seen kicking the man while he was facedown and prone on the ground before being fully handcuffed. Two Phoenix officers are on leave after brutalizing Harry Denman after police say he shot at a patrol car. Dr. Rashad Richey discusses on Indisputable. Tell us what you think in the comments below.
scottsdale.org
Happy Hamburgers leaves customers feeling the same
Tucked away in a shopping center on the southeast corner of Shea Boulevard and Scottsdale Road, the Happy Hamburger restaurant is leaving customers with a state of satisfaction that mirrors its name. Dave Vaughan bought it over three years ago from a man whose health issues had forced him to...
AZFamily
Scottsdale police officer arrested after allegedly driving under the influence, causing crash
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale police officer has been arrested after reportedly driving under the influence and causing a crash late Friday night. On Friday around 10 p.m., off-duty Scottsdale police detective Michael Lanouar was driving a city-leased vehicle when he crashed into another car near Pima and Indian School Road. Both people in the other car were taken to a nearby hospital. Detective Lanouar was arrested for reportedly driving under the influence.
AZFamily
Critics calling new pedestrian bridge leading to stadium in Tempe a "freebie" for Los Angeles Angels
Tempe Papa John's Pizza, Chandler bakery among those hit with health code violations. A Tempe Papa John's Pizza was cited for keeping foods at unsafe temperatures and a Chandler bakery had cooked meat not cooling properly. Former President Barack Obama speaks at Phoenix rally. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Former...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Chandler, AZ
The city of Chandler in Maricopa County, Arizona, is more than a charming downtown and attractions. It has a bustling culinary scene that values local fare. So, it would be excellent not to miss the food scene in this city, located on the outskirts of Phoenix. It's a terrific destination...
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale Police Detective arrested after DUI crash, department says
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An off-duty Scottsdale Police Detective is in trouble after being involved in a DUI crash, the department said. The crash happened on the evening of Friday, Nov. 4 near Pima and Indian School roads around 10 p.m. Detective Michael Lanouar was driving a city-leased car while off-duty when he crashed into another car, police said.
Asked & answered: Can drivers lane-split to make a right turn at a red light?
Operation Safe Roads is committed to making sure Arizona drivers have clarity for their commute. Can drivers lane-split to make a right turn at a red light?
AZFamily
Frontier Airlines offer cheap nonstop airfares from Phoenix for a limited time
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Frontier Airlines has announced its low-cost fares for the six new routes out of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. The airline is launching flights from Phoenix to Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Orange County, CA and Portland, OR. “We’re thrilled to celebrate our continued expansion at PHX by launching new nonstop service to an array of exciting destinations across the U.S.,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial.
Comments / 2