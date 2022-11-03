ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno man found dead in home, police say

By Isaiah Varela
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s2OdJ_0iwojjYL00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A man was found dead in his home Wednesday evening in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 8:30 p.m. police say they were called to conduct a welfare check on a resident who lived on the 4500 block of North Anna Street.

As officers approached the door, they say they found a man dead on the floor with a gunshot wound.

Police say there were no other people at the house and immediately began setting up for investigation.

The Fresno Police Department is locating witnesses and conducting an investigation to understand how this incident occurred.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man found dead inside Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was found dead inside a home in Fresno on Wednesday. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 39-year-old Brandon Munoz died of a gunshot wound inside a home near Gettysburg Avenue and Fresno Street. Around 8:30 p.m., officers were called out to the home for […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman hit by car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit by a car Saturday evening in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they were called out around 9:45 p.m. to Gettysburg Avenue and First Street for a collision involving a pedestrian. The driver was traveling westbound on Gettysburg when officials say they collided with […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Detectives looking for Fresno catalytic converter thieves

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office say they are working to identify catalytic converter thieves. According to deputies, on October 22 at around 4:00 a.m., a theft of a catalytic converter took place on a 2006 Honda Accord parked in a driveway along West Fremont Avenue, near Herndon and Palm […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man stabbed, found in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department says they are investigating after a man in his 20s was found stabbed in central Fresno, Thursday morning. Police say the victim showed up at a house near Belmont Avenue and Fresno Street around 6:00 a.m. Police are trying to pinpoint the exact location where the stabbing […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Reward increased in Fresno mother, baby homicides

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The reward for information leading to the suspects in the deaths of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant Celine Solorio-Rivera has been increased to $25,000, according to the Fresno Police Department. On September 24, officers say they responded to a call of gunshots heard in a home and found Solorio-Rivera and […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Man arrested, accused of groping girl near Merced park

MERCED, Calif. ( )- A man was arrested near a Merced park Friday evening, after witnesses say he groped a young girl at a soccer complex. Merced police say they were called to McNamara Park around 7:30 p.m. for a report that 31-year-old Robert Harris had allegedly sexually assaulted a child.
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

SWAT team helps arrest Farmersville shooting suspect

FARMERSVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old man was arrested with the help of a Tulare County SWAT team after he allegedly fired shots at two people Sunday in Farmersville, according to the Farmersville Police Department. Police say they respond to the area of Pepper Street and Magnolia Avenue after shots were heard in the area. […]
FARMERSVILLE, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot and killed Wednesday night in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left a man dead in Fresno. Police responded to a call to a house near Anna and Indianapolis in Central Fresno around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers say when they arrived at the scene they found the...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Parole denied in 2001 murder of a Visalia woman

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 60-year-old man who is serving a life sentence had a 3-year denial of parole for the 2001 murder of a Visalia woman, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. The DA says Eddie Brown is currently serving his life sentence at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DUI driver kills a man in a traffic collision, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A three-vehicle crash left two injured and one dead in Fresno Friday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says around 4:00 p.m. a 66-year-old man was driving southbound on Elm Avenue, near American Avenue, when he began to enter the northbound lane onto oncoming traffic. The man crashed head-on […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested after attacking women in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two women were attacked with a knife early Tuesday morning according to the Visalia Police Department. Officers say that at approximately 1:08 a.m., patrol officers responded to a 911 call for service on the 5400 block of west Vassar in Visalia. When officers arrived they located two women that had allegedly […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy