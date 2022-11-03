ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr slaps truth bomb on Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism controversy

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, among the NBA’s the loudest and most respected voices on sociocultural and political issues, responded to Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic Twitter post before his team’s game against the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Framing Irving’s implicit support of an antisemitic movie through the...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
ClutchPoints

‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy

Kyrie Irving’s recent comments on Twitter has caused a massive stir amongst NBA fans. The Brooklyn Nets star became the center of media attention after his latest tweets promoting antisemitism. Eventually, the team decided to suspend Irving for five games after his tweets. After the Nets’ announcement of Kyrie Irving’s suspension, Kevin Durant talked about […] The post ‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry’s open frustration with Warriors’ James Wiseman goes viral

The Golden State Warriors are currently in the process of imploding. They are now 3-6 on the season after losing 5 of their past 6 games. Much has been made about their defensive woes, but a recent offensive play is making the rounds on social media. Stephen Curry appeared to be frustrated after James Wiseman […] The post Stephen Curry’s open frustration with Warriors’ James Wiseman goes viral appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time

Nikola Jokic continues to do amazing things in the NBA. The Denver Nuggets unicorn center added to his resume Thursday night with another triple-double, but it wasn’t just a normal trip-dub. By posting at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in Denver’s road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jokic has finally passed the […] The post Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
