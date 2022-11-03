Read full article on original website
Lakers Fans Are Pissed After They Lost To The Jazz: “Russ Ain’t The Issue It’s LeBron”
Lakers fans were pissed as they saw their 2-game winning run come to an end against the Utah Jazz.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar breaks silence on Kyrie Irving’s antisemitism controversy
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving finds himself in hot water after showing support for an anti-semitic film. While he did donate $500,000 to curb the hate on the Jewish community, the guard has still yet to actually apologize for his actions, even after NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement blasting Kyrie on Thursday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose
It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
Golden State Warriors Have 3 Of The Worst Players In The NBA, According To Advanced Stats
The Golden State Warriors' James Wiseman, JaMychal Green, and Jordan Poole are currently 3 of the worst players in the league.
Blake Griffin Took The Biggest Pay Cut In NBA History From $32 Million Last Season To $2 Million This Season
The veteran, formerly with the Brooklyn Nets, pipped Andre Drummond and Otto Porter to be the player with the biggest pay cut.
Robin Lopez Seems To Be The First NBA Player Who Stands Up Against Kyrie Irving
While he didn't post anything directly, Robin Lopez retweeted Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's post as a subtle way to express his displeasure.
Steve Kerr slaps truth bomb on Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism controversy
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, among the NBA’s the loudest and most respected voices on sociocultural and political issues, responded to Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic Twitter post before his team’s game against the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Framing Irving’s implicit support of an antisemitic movie through the...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Steve Kerr has concerning comments about Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson fantasy basketball owners may want to look away this week. The Golden State Warriors star Thompson did not play during Friday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the latter end of a back-to-back set. It was Thompson’s second time of the young NBA season sitting out a game.
Nick Young Calls Out Three Lakers Players Because Of Russell Westbrook
Nick Young took a shot at the media for Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker IV, and Austin Reaves starting over Russell Westbrook.
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Jazz?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record following the Lakers' loss to the Jazz. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Jazz? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Lakers’ LeBron James sends most ironic tweet of the year to Kyle Kuzma
The Los Angeles Lakers won an NBA Championship two seasons ago and the franchise has gone downhill since. Rob Pelinka has a laundry list of mistakes that he has made in the front office, proving that he did not understand why the Lakers were championship-worthy in the first place. It...
‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy
Kyrie Irving’s recent comments on Twitter has caused a massive stir amongst NBA fans. The Brooklyn Nets star became the center of media attention after his latest tweets promoting antisemitism. Eventually, the team decided to suspend Irving for five games after his tweets. After the Nets’ announcement of Kyrie Irving’s suspension, Kevin Durant talked about […] The post ‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Magic
Steve Kerr met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Orlando Magic.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Stephen Curry’s open frustration with Warriors’ James Wiseman goes viral
The Golden State Warriors are currently in the process of imploding. They are now 3-6 on the season after losing 5 of their past 6 games. Much has been made about their defensive woes, but a recent offensive play is making the rounds on social media. Stephen Curry appeared to be frustrated after James Wiseman […] The post Stephen Curry’s open frustration with Warriors’ James Wiseman goes viral appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers were unwilling to give Kyrie Irving long-term extension
A few months ago, many Los Angeles Lakers fans were hoping the team would trade Russell Westbrook and draft capital for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. The trade didn’t happen, and now, many Lakers fans are glad it didn’t happen in the wake of the controversy he has created for himself.
Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time
Nikola Jokic continues to do amazing things in the NBA. The Denver Nuggets unicorn center added to his resume Thursday night with another triple-double, but it wasn’t just a normal trip-dub. By posting at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in Denver’s road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jokic has finally passed the […] The post Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
