FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock announce Seattle show
Comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock announced a Seattle show on their upcoming eight-city U.S. tour. The show is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 16, at Climate Pledge Arena. Chappelle, former star of “Chappelle’s Show,” performed at Climate Pledge Arena on Dec. 31 of last year. Rock previously...
KUOW
Seattle honors Sir Mix-a-Lot for pandemic efforts
Before Sir Mix-a-Lot kicked off the Cloudbreak music festival at Seattle's El Corazón Thursday night, Mayor Bruce Harrell took the stage to officially declare Nov. 3 as "Sir Mix-a-Lot Day" and honor one of the city's most iconic hip-hop artists. “A Central District kid through and through, Sir Mix-A-Lot...
Who is the most famous person in Tacoma?
He may be a singer, a movie star, or a entrepreneur? Tell us his or her story.
MyNorthwest.com
‘Underwatergate’ scandal put Ivar’s in hot chowder in 2009
It was the summer of 2009. An exciting undersea mystery unexpectedly came to the surface off of Alki Point in West Seattle. The mystery unfolded through a series of YouTube videos. Expertly shot footage showed grizzled undersea explorers diving in Puget Sound to locate and ultimately bring to the surface eerie-looking and barnacle-encrusted 1950s-era billboards advertising Ivar’s restaurants in Seattle.
lonelyplanet.com
6 things only Seattle locals know
Here's a local's perspective on how you should plan for your trip to Seattle © RyanJLane / Getty Images. I grew up in the Pacific Northwest and spent the first 22 years of my life there. Since then, I’ve lived there on and off. The Seattle area has its quirks that make it a very special place. The ability to take a tranquil walk through the woods and find yourself by the ocean for a pastel-colored sunset in less than an hour makes the soul feel so at peace in this part of the world.
Which restaurant is romantic and suitable for dating in Tacoma?
There are always some beautiful and romantic restaurants, make us impressed and want to share with others. Any recommendations ?
This Is Washington's Best Foodie Destination
Eat This, Not That! No. 1 place in every state for people who stay on the hunt for amazing food.
Seattle folks, what’s your “you gotta try this” hidden gem restaurant that deserves more attention?
I'll start: I love Latin American food, and here are my hidden gem favorites. 1. Arepa House in UW. not many arepa spots and arepas are one of my fav foods!. 2. La Cabana is another gem (Honduran food)
What's your "swear to never return" place in Seattle?
1. Gasworks park on the 4th of July. Last time I went, I had to walk home (to Pioneer Square)! Takes forever to get out, and somebody launched fireworks at someone else a few times 😡
FOOD ALERT: Inside the Seattle 7/11 Regional Warehouse
If you eat any refrigerated food at 7/11 then you're pretty brave, its thrown in bins like basketballs in the chill room with items constantly falling on the dirty floor [your salads too] and picked back up and put back in. People will purposely step on the lunchables in attempt to damage it enough to get them put into the break room as damaged, a lot of the times they just go back in the bin. I've never seen anyone wash their hands either, only thing the bathroom really gets used for it nasty temps peeing on the walls and for the alcoholics to drink in the stall and hide their beers in the trash can. Yeah the bathroom smells like hobo pee and beer. Don't get me started on leadership, one was let go for stalking a temp after being denied. We had a slower temp one day and the fool opened a nesquick and started drinking it as he put food away, we asked him what he's doing the only boss who actually cared would be in soon, so he just closed it and put it back in the bin, we all just looked at each other laughed and kept working.
idesignarch.com
Custom Loft-Style Condo in Seattle with Stylish Industrial Elements
Seattle, Washington – The remodel of this 1,702-square-foot loft apartment in the Capitol Hill district of Seattle harmonizes the interiors with the building’s original industrial construction. A blend of raw materials such as brick, blackened steel and concrete were used. Located at 1310 East Union, the building was...
seattlemet.com
Seattle Rents Fell Third Fastest in the Country Last Month
After Seattle-area rents went up for seven straight months, apartment dwellers finally saw relief in September. October saw even more good news for the priced out and rent weary: According to the latest data from Apartment List, Seattle experienced the third highest decline in month-over-month rent growth. That may seem...
iheart.com
This Is Washington's Best Indian Restaurant
There's no shortage of Indian restaurants in the United States. At these eateries, the sheer variety of dishes can satisfy just about any palette, from garlic naan to spicy curries. Several restaurants even have fun takes on classics or fuses the cuisine with other cultural flavors. If you're looking for...
Seattle-Area Wine Tasting Room Shutting Down: 'Sad To See Them Go'
The tasting room has been around since 1988.
KING-5
Made in Washington: A rare glimpse inside the world's only Almond Roca factory
TACOMA, Wash. — It looks like a river of molten toffee, it is Almond Roca being born. It comes from cookers in an upper story room where cameras aren't allowed. From there it flows through a vintage building in Tacoma that produces a countless amount of the iconic chocolate-coated, almond-dusted, gold foil-wrapped candy.
KUOW
Remembering D'Vonne Pickett Jr., a pillar of Seattle's Central District
On the evening of Oct. 19, gunshots startled the residents of the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way. When police arrived shortly after, D’Vonne Pickett Jr. was lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.
This Washington City Is One Of The Top Places For Witches
Lawn Love found the most wicked places in the nation.
KUOW
Seattle faces deteriorating economic outlook
There's some bad news for the Seattle economy as widespread inflation continues to cause concern. Office of Economic and Revenue Forecasts Director Ben Noble says the city's overall economic outlook has worsened since August. "Economic conditions have continued to deteriorate and expectations about future conditions have also deteriorated," Noble said.
The Stranger
The Seattle Times Picked the Wrong Prosecutor
As long-standing activists within Seattle's African American community, we strongly disagree with the Seattle Times Editorial Board's endorsement of Jim Ferrell as the next King County Prosecuting Attorney. We support Leesa Manion for King County’s next Prosecuting Attorney. First, Manion is more qualified than her opponent. She has spent...
Seattleites hopeful for Powerball win with second-highest jackpot
What would you do if a billion dollars fell into your lap?. That’s the question on the minds of those who entered the Powerball lottery. The Powerball jackpot climbed to $1.2 billion after no one’s lucky numbers were drawn on Halloween. Some Seattleites who spoke with KIRO Newsradio...
