KUOW

Seattle honors Sir Mix-a-Lot for pandemic efforts

Before Sir Mix-a-Lot kicked off the Cloudbreak music festival at Seattle's El Corazón Thursday night, Mayor Bruce Harrell took the stage to officially declare Nov. 3 as "Sir Mix-a-Lot Day" and honor one of the city's most iconic hip-hop artists. “A Central District kid through and through, Sir Mix-A-Lot...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

‘Underwatergate’ scandal put Ivar’s in hot chowder in 2009

It was the summer of 2009. An exciting undersea mystery unexpectedly came to the surface off of Alki Point in West Seattle. The mystery unfolded through a series of YouTube videos. Expertly shot footage showed grizzled undersea explorers diving in Puget Sound to locate and ultimately bring to the surface eerie-looking and barnacle-encrusted 1950s-era billboards advertising Ivar’s restaurants in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
lonelyplanet.com

6 things only Seattle locals know

Here's a local's perspective on how you should plan for your trip to Seattle © RyanJLane / Getty Images. I grew up in the Pacific Northwest and spent the first 22 years of my life there. Since then, I’ve lived there on and off. The Seattle area has its quirks that make it a very special place. The ability to take a tranquil walk through the woods and find yourself by the ocean for a pastel-colored sunset in less than an hour makes the soul feel so at peace in this part of the world.
SEATTLE, WA
Local Insider

FOOD ALERT: Inside the Seattle 7/11 Regional Warehouse

If you eat any refrigerated food at 7/11 then you're pretty brave, its thrown in bins like basketballs in the chill room with items constantly falling on the dirty floor [your salads too] and picked back up and put back in. People will purposely step on the lunchables in attempt to damage it enough to get them put into the break room as damaged, a lot of the times they just go back in the bin. I've never seen anyone wash their hands either, only thing the bathroom really gets used for it nasty temps peeing on the walls and for the alcoholics to drink in the stall and hide their beers in the trash can. Yeah the bathroom smells like hobo pee and beer. Don't get me started on leadership, one was let go for stalking a temp after being denied. We had a slower temp one day and the fool opened a nesquick and started drinking it as he put food away, we asked him what he's doing the only boss who actually cared would be in soon, so he just closed it and put it back in the bin, we all just looked at each other laughed and kept working.
SEATTLE, WA
idesignarch.com

Custom Loft-Style Condo in Seattle with Stylish Industrial Elements

Seattle, Washington – The remodel of this 1,702-square-foot loft apartment in the Capitol Hill district of Seattle harmonizes the interiors with the building’s original industrial construction. A blend of raw materials such as brick, blackened steel and concrete were used. Located at 1310 East Union, the building was...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

Seattle Rents Fell Third Fastest in the Country Last Month

After Seattle-area rents went up for seven straight months, apartment dwellers finally saw relief in September. October saw even more good news for the priced out and rent weary: According to the latest data from Apartment List, Seattle experienced the third highest decline in month-over-month rent growth. That may seem...
SEATTLE, WA
iheart.com

This Is Washington's Best Indian Restaurant

There's no shortage of Indian restaurants in the United States. At these eateries, the sheer variety of dishes can satisfy just about any palette, from garlic naan to spicy curries. Several restaurants even have fun takes on classics or fuses the cuisine with other cultural flavors. If you're looking for...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Made in Washington: A rare glimpse inside the world's only Almond Roca factory

TACOMA, Wash. — It looks like a river of molten toffee, it is Almond Roca being born. It comes from cookers in an upper story room where cameras aren't allowed. From there it flows through a vintage building in Tacoma that produces a countless amount of the iconic chocolate-coated, almond-dusted, gold foil-wrapped candy.
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

Remembering D'Vonne Pickett Jr., a pillar of Seattle's Central District

On the evening of Oct. 19, gunshots startled the residents of the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way. When police arrived shortly after, D’Vonne Pickett Jr. was lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Seattle faces deteriorating economic outlook

There's some bad news for the Seattle economy as widespread inflation continues to cause concern. Office of Economic and Revenue Forecasts Director Ben Noble says the city's overall economic outlook has worsened since August. "Economic conditions have continued to deteriorate and expectations about future conditions have also deteriorated," Noble said.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

The Seattle Times Picked the Wrong Prosecutor

As long-standing activists within Seattle's African American community, we strongly disagree with the Seattle Times Editorial Board's endorsement of Jim Ferrell as the next King County Prosecuting Attorney. We support Leesa Manion for King County’s next Prosecuting Attorney. First, Manion is more qualified than her opponent. She has spent...
KING COUNTY, WA

