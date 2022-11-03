ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Of L.A. Cannabis 2022: Brand Spotlight

From the dankest flower to the drippiest oil to the best smoking accessories and the coolest THC and CBD products, you’ll find everything you need and more in this year’s Best Of L.A. Cannabis 2022 by LA Weekly! If you’re looking for the good smoke and want to save some coin ahead of the holidays, be sure to check these out:
beverlypress.com

Cirque du Soleil comes to L.A.

“Corteo,” one of the most enchanting productions from Cirque du Soleil, is heading to Los Angeles, set to charm audiences with an alluring storyline, magnificent acrobatic feats and an atmosphere like never experienced before. Tickets for the chair gripping, yet mystical production are available to Club Cirque members as of today.
mediafeed.org

$10M ‘house of sin’ in Hollywood has its own casino & night club

An 8-story Hollywood Hills home with eclectic interiors and a party-ready setup is looking for its newest fun-loving owners. With a unique set of amenities — that include a two-story nightclub, a games room with casino tables, and a grotto with a jacuzzi — the house looks like it jumped right out of an MTV Cribs episode.
Secret LA

15 Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Living In L.A. This Week: Oct. 31-Nov. 4

Los Angeles is full of beauty, culture, and everything in between. We have an incredible music scene, and gorgeous views that stretch to the sea, the weather is always perfect, and the people are full of creativity. With so much to love about L.A., how can we possibly make fun of it? Even the stereotypes about us can be quite annoying… but sometimes, they’re so true we can’t help but laugh at ourselves. From the obnoxious traffic on the 405 to our obsession with iced lavender lattes (I know it’s not just me, okay!) to Halloween in L.A. and the rain, we’ve collected all the best memes that perfectly describe living in Los Angeles this week: October 31 to November 4, 2022. Sit back and laugh with us: Have some Los Angeles memes to share with us? Send it over to @secret.losangeles on Instagram. See more: 37 Incredible Things To Do In L.A. This November
HeySoCal

Fun things to do this week: Nov. 4-10

It’s never too early to start planning for the weekend. Whether you prefer learning about different cultures, discovering new foods, shopping, watching live theater, or enjoying the adrenaline rush of a rollercoaster, read on to learn about the best entertainment and cultural happenings in the Southland this upcoming week.
Thrillist

The Best Happy Hour in Your LA Neighborhood

For a minute there, it looked like we may have seen the end of Happy Hour. With fewer people working 9-5 jobs in person, and with the rising costs of ingredients and corresponding lower profit margins for bars and restaurants, giving discounts focused on an after-work crowd seemed like a losing proposition. But then, little by little, they started coming back—both workers to offices and happy hours to bars.
luxury-houses.net

A Brand New Los Angeles Home with Sophisticated East Coast Style and Modern California Flair Hits The Market for $13.7 Million

430 S Bundy Drive Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 430 S Bundy Drive, Los Angeles, California is a masterpiece of both design and function on a rare half-acre lot blending sophisticated East Coast style and modern California flair. This Home in Los Angeles offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 430 S Bundy Drive, please contact F. Ron Smith (Phone: 310-500-3931) & David Berg (Phone: 310-500-3931) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
birchrestaurant.com

11 Best Restaurants In Marina Del Rey, CA

California has beaches, boardwalks, and marinas all up and down its sunny coastline. One of the best is Marina Del Rey, known as L.A.’s playground and where the iconic Venice Beach Boardwalk begins. You’ll find plenty of outdoor adventures in Marina Del Rey, from every watersport imaginable to coastal...
whatnowlosangeles.com

EggBred Opening Several New Franchise-Owned Locations in 2023

The pandemic-born breakfast concept EggBred has signed deals with five franchisees to expand throughout Southern California, including Long Beach, located at 777 E Ocean Blvd. The new Long Beach location will be owned and operated by Goldie Bolden and her husband, Zach. Goldie tells What Now Los Angeles they hope to open this location in the first quarter of 2023. The other pair of franchisees, Daniel and Jackie Hernandez, are currently looking for a site for their first EggBred, hoping to land in either Whittier, Downy, or Pico Rivera, according to CEO Albert Shim. Daniel Hernandez is also a local franchisee of a Nektar Juice Bar in Whittier.
KTLA

Officials work to capture 3 bears at L.A. Arboretum; area evacuated

California Department Fish and Wildlife officials are working to capture three bears spotted at the Los Angeles County Arboretum in Arcadia Friday. A mama bear and her two cubs were spotted somewhere in the 127-acre arboretum around 2 p.m. The grounds were evacuated and closed to the public as about a dozen California Department Fish […]
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ex-LAPD captain's loyalties scrutinized in tip to CBS exec

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — As the former captain in charge of the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department, Cory Palka was a star himself. The towering cop with a telegenic smile hobnobbed with celebrities getting stars on the Walk of Fame, ran security for the Oscars awards show and even landed a bit part playing himself on the television drama “Bosch” about a talented but troubled maverick LAPD detective.
younghollywood.com

6 Places to Fall for Autumn in L.A.!

( © Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) It’s hard to find typical “Holiday” (aka Seasonal) vibes in Southern California. It’s a part of the country where seasons are barely noticeable, and we do not get the same red, orange, and gold autumnal color palette that, say, New England receives.
hotelnewsresource.com

Pasadena Hotel & Pool in Pasadena, CA Opens

MCR has reopened the historic, 161-room Pasadena Hotel & Pool on Colorado Boulevard and Lake Avenue following an extensive restoration of the hotel’s public spaces. It is the company’s second hotel in California. MCR purchased the hotel, formerly named Hotel Constance, in February 2022. The hotel had been...
Santa Monica Daily Press

Malibu Joins Los Angeles County and Santa Monica Mountains Communities in Introducing the Community to the County’s New Official Disaster Response and Evacuation Zones

The City of Malibu joins Los Angeles County public safety agencies, County Board of Supervisors District 3, and the Cities of Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and Westlake Village in introducing the community to the County’s newly established official disaster response and evacuation zones and the County’s new Zonehaven AWARE online tool.
Key News Network

Rain Showers in Downtown Los Angeles

Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: Rain showers were scattered throughout the Southland late Tuesday night and will continue into Wednesday, Nov.2. Key News Network video shows rainfall in the area of the I-10 Freeway and Hoover Street over crossing shot after midnight. Rain is shown on video falling through...
