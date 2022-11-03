Rick Springfield at Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater in St Petersburg Feb 1st, 2023 – presale passcode

Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
All USF College of the Arts Performances Are Free this SeasonModern GlobeTampa, FL
tom Brady will never endhellasTampa, FL
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
UMA Gets $25,000 Scholarship to Helps StudentsModern GlobeClearwater, FL
Plant City’s Wish Farms’ 100th anniversary concert includes ZZ Top, Bishop Briggs, and more
Saint Motel, Shevonne and others are also part of the party on Nov. 12.
destinationtampabay.com
Largo Community Center Presents the 2023 Center Stage Concert Series
The Largo Community Center is pleased to announce the schedule for the 2023 Center Stage Concert Series with the the Angie Rey Band, the Frank & Dean Show and Vegas Revue. The series kicks off with the Angie Rey Band on Thursday, January 26. Angie Rey has appeared on American Idol and La Vos Kids, and now her career is just beginning to explode. The Largo Community Center is pleased to announce the schedule for the 2023 Center Stage Concert Series with the Angie Rey Band, Frank & Dean Show and Vegas Revue.
28 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
Including the Pohgoh album release show on Saturday.
The lease is up at St. Pete’s Manhattan Casino, and the city wants residents to tell them what’s next
The next community conversation is on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete’s first luxury and classic car storage center debuts
Engines roared as car enthusiasts surrounded classic cars inside 1900 13th Ave. N., a former crossfit gym that has been flipped into Car Locker – St. Pete’s only combined luxury car storage facility, detailing and consignment shop. Founders Roger Thrun and his son Sam celebrated the opening of...
Where to Find the Best Holiday Lights in Tampa Bay
Our Favorite 2022 Holiday Lights in Tampa Bay Look no further, your guide to the...
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend | November 4-6
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 4-6), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Straz Center (Ferguson Hll) at 1010 N Macinnes Pl, Tampa. Cost: $35.50+. Info: Bob the Drag Queen is coming to Tampa. She won...
orlandoweekly.com
This St. Pete house comes with a hidden speakeasy, wine cellar for $2.5M
This St. Petersburg home is fully modern, with one notable exception tucked away behind the bookcase. The home in St. Pete's Historic Old Northeast is whited out on the inside in the manner of so-many speculative new builds. That melts away with a step through a hidden portal near the living room fireplace. Behind that secret door is a dark wooden bar in the style of a Prohibition-era speakeasy.
‘Enchant’ to bring over 4 million Christmas lights to Tropicana Field
"Enchant" is returning to Tropicana Field this holiday season and it's bringing over 4 million lights with it.
Aaron Carter, singer-turned-rapper, actor and Tampa native, found dead at 34
Aaron Carter has died at age 34, according to TMZ.
Thanksgiving Dinner in Tampa: All Your Options in One Place
Thanksgiving is almost here, which means it’s time to think about all things food. Whether you’re hosting, enjoying the holiday at home, or want to book a restaurant, we’ve got your Thanksgiving dining plans covered. Thanksgiving Dining in Tampa. Everything you need to know about where to...
St. Pete’s Sunken Gardens among most underrated tourist spots in US, reviews say
Sunken Gardens in St. Petersburg is the 11th most underrated attraction in the United States, according to a new study.
wild941.com
St. Petersburg Man Won $1 Million After Buying $5 Scratch Off
A St. Petersburg man hit a million dollar jackpot after buying a scratch-off ticket at a local Food Mart. Sheldon Jackson, 63, bought a $5 Monopoly Doubler Scratch-Off when he won $1 million!. Celebrity Deaths 2022: Musicians, Entertainers & Cultural Figures We Lost. We’ve had to say goodbye to some...
Carrollwood’s resident vegan spot New Leaf Cafe will close this weekend
The cafe is known for its vegan breakfast platters, organic teas and coffees.
cltampa.com
20 essential dive bars in St. Petersburg you should know by now
When it comes to bars in Tampa Bay there's no shortage of bartenders in suspenders, themed drinkeries, and influencers hoggin' patio space for clout, which is why the area's dive bars hold a special place in our hearts. Though we lost a few good ones recently, St. Pete still boasts...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete man hits $1 million on $5 lotto ticket
November 3, 2022 - It might not be the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, but a St. Petersburg man did claim the $1 million top prize on a Florida Lotter scratch-off ticket. According to a release Tuesday, Sheldon Jackson, 46, claimed one of the $5 Monopoly Doubler jackpot’s highest rewards at the Lottery’s Tampa office. Jackson took a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985. The DQ Food Mart at 1730 4th St. S. sold him the winning ticket and will receive a $2,000 commission. Despite the game launching in January, only three of the 12 top prizes have been claimed. Lottery officials expect the Powerball jackpot to soar to $1.5 billion and approach a world record after no players matched all six numbers Wednesday night.
Long-Time Village Inn Franchisee to Open Clearwater Outpost, Spring 2023
The new location will actually serve as a prototype restaurant, featuring a full bar and more healthy menu options alongside legacy favorites.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announces annual pass launch
FLA) - Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced its annual pass launch with benefits and a vibrant event lineup, including Mardi Gras, summer events and Christmas Town, on Tuesday.
Bay News 9
D-SNAP location opens at Tropicana Field
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The road to recovery from Hurricane Ian is going to be a long one. But starting Thursday, new disaster food assistance locations opened across the state to help people apply for help, including one in St. Petersburg at Tropicana Field. This is for people impacted...
businessobserverfl.com
Inaugural flight brings in over 90 passengers to Sarasota
Breeze Airways, which debuted at SRQ earlier this year, celebrated the new flight from New York with a Champagne christening and water cannon salute. Champagne was tossed in the air Wednesday at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport as it celebrated yet another Breeze Airway inaugural flight. The flight through Breeze Airways,...
