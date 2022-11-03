Rick Springfield at Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater in St Petersburg Feb 1st, 2023 – presale passcode

November 3, 2022 - It might not be the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, but a St. Petersburg man did claim the $1 million top prize on a Florida Lotter scratch-off ticket. According to a release Tuesday, Sheldon Jackson, 46, claimed one of the $5 Monopoly Doubler jackpot’s highest rewards at the Lottery’s Tampa office. Jackson took a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985. The DQ Food Mart at 1730 4th St. S. sold him the winning ticket and will receive a $2,000 commission. Despite the game launching in January, only three of the 12 top prizes have been claimed. Lottery officials expect the Powerball jackpot to soar to $1.5 billion and approach a world record after no players matched all six numbers Wednesday night.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO