EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Immigration has been a constant theme in the race for Texas’ 23rd Congressional District. The district includes more than 800 miles of border with Mexico and has seen its share of immigration crises in the last two years. That included the 2021 standoff between border agents and Haitians in Del Rio and numerous migrant street releases in Eagle Pass.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO