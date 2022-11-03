Read full article on original website
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
November Happenings in Cleveland, OHTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Video shows Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl running from autograph seekers in Cleveland's Ohio City
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Dave Grohl has always been a favorite of music fans. But when it comes to autographs, the Foo Fighters frontman and guitarist isn't having it. Earlier this year, a video circulated of Grohl explaining...
Watch Movie Trailer for ‘The Capp’, a Film Made Completely In Cleveland
Keep reading to check out the trailer and learn when and where you can watch the premiere in the theater!. The Capp tells the story of ‘The Capp Era’, the biggest and most dominant music presence in the city. The year is 2006, and Mac (Lewis Fletcher) has some tough decisions to make after returning home from college.
Over 5,000 without power in the Euclid, Chardon Area, cause is being determined.
According to First Energy's website, approximately 5,166 residents in the Euclid and Chardon areas are without power.
Ex-Cleveland Clinic President Dr. Toby Cosgrove joins surgical intelligence company in advisory role
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Dr. Toby Cosgrove, the former president and CEO of Cleveland Clinic, has agreed to support surgical intelligence company Theator in “reimagining how health care systems can improve the quality of surgical care,” according to a social media post. Cosgrove, who retired from Cleveland Clinic at...
Street to be dedicated to fallen Officer Shane Bartek on Saturday morning
The corner of Utopia Street and East 152 Street is going to be dedicated to fallen Officer Shane Bartek on Saturday by Ward 8 Councilman Michael Poensek and Commander Johnny Johnson.
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling Campaign
Marnita Robinson Three Way Fashion CampaignCourtesy of Marnita Robinson. Cleveland, OH. - Cleveland, Ohio, is not New York, and it is far from Paris, France, but regardless, this city has some gifted individuals who are models. A model is a person with a role to promote, display or advertise commercial products or to serve as a visual aid for people creating works of art or to pose for photography; they advertise clothing and participate in fashion shows. The industry recognizes ten kinds of models, fashion, commercial, fitness, promotional, parts, fit, glamour, print, swimsuit, lingerie, and runway models.
Leaf service restored after Mayor's office received emails about cancellation
Cleveland’s leaf pickup is back on after a last-minute cancellation of the program earlier this week. News 5 Investigators have learned the city was inundated with calls and emails about the move.
Respiratory viruses in children off to an early and strong season in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — If you have little ones at home, it's likely your kids have already been sick with a fever, runny, stuffy nose and cough this fall. Right now, there's a nationwide surge in respiratory illnesses in children. The CDC says hospitals across the United States are seeing more...
Vintage Loft store brings new flair to Brunswick: Community Voices
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Whether you are looking for antique furniture or seasonal decor, Brunswick’s Vintage Loft has it all. The second-hand store recently opened off Pearl Road, at 4295 Manhattan Circle, next to Brunswick Middle School. Sue Ziegler and Angie Easa are the owners of this eclectic location. The...
WKYC
First Look: Jaja opens in Ohio City
OHIO CITY, Ohio — The latest hot spot to open in Ohio City comes to Cleveland from the owners of the Edda coffeehouse and café, the Pioneer upscale sports bar, and the Truss rooftop event venue. A shared-plate steakhouse by the name of Jaja does not disappoint, with...
Unions for city employees protest for better wages outside Cleveland City Hall
City services like trash pickup and snow removal may come to a halt if city employees don’t get the equal pay they’re demanding.
Which Cuyahoga County grocery store is the cheapest? (The answer won’t surprise you) - Saving You Money
CLEVELAND, Ohio — I shopped at nine stores to find the cheapest groceries in Cuyahoga County. It turns out where you shop can save you up to a third on your bill. Aldi and Walmart were the cheapest places to shop after adding up all the items in my “cart.” Each trip cost just under $58. The result isn’t totally unexpected, since Aldi is filled with off-brands and Walmart is known for cheap prices.
Cleveland hits record high of 77 degrees Saturday, National Weather Service says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland beat a record Saturday afternoon, hitting a high of 77 degrees at 2 p.m. at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service confirmed. The last time Cleveland hit a record on this day was in 2015 when temperatures reached up to 76...
Loved by many — Longtime Berkshire Schools teacher killed in motorcycle crash
A Geauga County community is mourning the loss of a beloved educator. This week, Berkshire Local Schools coach and physical education teacher Joe Randall was killed in a motorcycle crash.
Why Cleveland landmarks were lit up teal
Downtown Cleveland was lit up teal overnight Thursday into Friday for the Alzheimer's Foundation's Lit the World in Teal program.
‘Home of the future’ on Lake Erie asks $10 million: House of the Week
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- With a price tag of $10 million, 26000 Lake Road is currently one of the highest-priced listings in Northeast Ohio. Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall calls the contemporary home, completed in 2013, a “modern masterpiece built by one of the most innovative minds in the country.”
18YO woman arrested on Friday in connection with fatal Strongsville car accident
An 18-year-old woman was arrested on Friday afternoon in connection with the crash that killed two Strongsville teens in July 2022, according to a news release from the Strongsville Police Department.
Temps hit records in parts of Northeast Ohio Saturday
It was another beautiful day in Northeast Ohio. Multiple communities hit records for their high temperatures and several others came pretty close!
I-Team: Mayor cancels leaf pickup for CLE residents
The FOX 8 I-Team revealed the City of Cleveland will not have crews picking up leaves piled along streets this fall. Now a firestorm is growing.
