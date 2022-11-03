Read full article on original website
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
Formula 1 struts stuff with launch party on Strip for 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Those paid to tout such events are calling Saturday's launch party for the Las Vegas Grand Prix "adrenaline-fueled."
Las Vegas to be home to five of the largest video screens in the world
By the end of 2023 Las Vegas will be home to at least five of the largest video screens in the world, and possibly even six.
MGM F1 hotel rates: Cheapest Bellagio room runs $1,733/night for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
MGM Resorts International has released its hotel rates for the three-day weekend of the Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix. Last week, Caesars International published its rates which show prices well above $1,000 a night at several properties on the Las Vegas Strip.
travellemming.com
31 Best Las Vegas Restaurants (Where to Eat, by a Local)
I’m a local foodie who’s here to share the 31 best Las Vegas restaurants from the Sin City’s hundreds of options. This guide highlights restaurants in Las Vegas for every budget and craving. Discover date destinations, spots for late-night snacking, and hidden gems known only by Vegas locals.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Friends With Benefits: Gina Russo at Bellagio
Gina Russo, senior general beverage manager for Bellagio is a boss—literally and figuratively. Growing up in Las Vegas, she started in the food and beverage industry at just 16 years old and she’s been making moves ever since. She’s worked all over the city, at properties including Palms,...
vegas24seven.com
Silverton Casino Hotel Announces November Promotions
Silverton Casino Hotel Announces November Events & Promotions. Silverton Casino Hotel announces its November gaming promotions and hotel experiences, including Thanksgiving specials and the BAD ELF Holiday Pop-Up Bar. DINING. BAD ELF Holiday Pop-Up Bar. The elves are back in town! Shady Grove Lounge — the popular Las Vegas cocktail...
Powerball numbers for Saturday announced
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Powerball numbers for Saturday’s record-breaking drawing have been announced for the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot. 28-45-53-56-69- Powerball 20 Powerplay 3X Winners have the option of either taking the lump sum, which is more than a half billion dollars, or annuity payments over 29 years.
Beyond Covid: Las Vegas Strip Faces Another Health Crisis
In late 2021, Las Vegas appeared to be well on the road to recovery from the covid pandemic. International travelers and older customers had yet to return in large numbers, but tourists had begun to fill Strip hotels, and January 2022's Consumers Electronics Show (CES) looked like it would mark a huge return for major conventions.
luxury-houses.net
This $19.9 Million Spectacular Home in Las Vegas Showcases Desert Modern Sophistication and The Ultimate in Privacy
10861 Stardust Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 10861 Stardust Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is spectacular property located in Discovery Land Company’s coveted and exclusive Summit Club offering the ultimate in privacy sitting on its own 1.37-acre peninsula lot. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10861 Stardust Drive, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
Las Vegas Pizza Festival
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The ultimate pizza party is back….. The Las Vega Pizza Festival returns on Saturday November 12 at the Industrial Event Space. JC Fernandez joins Vincent Rotolo the owner of Good Pie, to tell us more about this event.
news3lv.com
Road closures announced for Formula One launch party on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Motorists traveling along the Las Vegas Strip this weekend are urged to plan their trip ahead of time, as multiple road closures will be ahead of the Formula One launch party. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) announced the closures Friday afternoon, stating that...
963kklz.com
Beauty Of Red Rock Canyon Ruined By Thieves
The beauty and serenity of Red Rock Canyon has been ruined lately by a string of automobile break-ins in the conservation area’s parking lots. According to an article posted by Denise Rosch on News3LV.com, the Bureau of Land Management reported that there were as many as ten car break-ins in a single weekend back in early October, although only five were reported to authorities. John Asselin, who is with the BLM Public Affairs Department, says that there are organized groups of thieves committing these crimes. “They go out and rent a car in a fake name, they’re hard to track.”
Las Vegas Strip Casino Operator Considers a Major Move
Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and MGM Resorts (MGM) thoroughly dominate the south and central areas of the Las Vegas Strip. Between the two casino giants they have more than 20 properties on the 4.2-mile stretch. (The number is debatable because both companies have resorts with boutique brands inside larger resorts.) This...
963kklz.com
Free Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides This Holiday Season
Tivoli Village in Summerlin is bringing the holiday spirit back this season with a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, carolers, and complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides!. According to an article posted by the Staff on Fox5Vegas.com, Tivoli Village will be decked out in holiday decorations, including a 40-foot tall Christmas tree with ornaments at their fountain starting on November 21st. Then on Wednesday evening, November 23rd, the property will hold a tree-lighting ceremony with Santa at 7:30pm, there will be Chrismas carolers at The Piazza from 5-8pm, a meet and greet with Santa Claus from 7-9pm, and they will also be offering free horse-drawn carriage rides from 5-9pm.
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Home in historic Las Vegas area hits the market
The Alta Drive Historic Neighborhood in Las Vegas is the perfect place to live. Not only are the homes there well-built, they’re all distinct, with styles ranging from midcentury modern to Mediterranean. Started in the 1950s, this neighborhood west of the downtown area, and a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip, is a piece of history and a wonderful neighborhood for families. And a home has just become available there, one with plenty of space and plenty of character.
yourmileagemayvary.net
This New Las Vegas Adjacent Attraction Was 50 Years In The Making
Nevada has a lot of things to offer. Hoover Dam. Lake Tahoe. Reno. And, of course, Las Vegas. And now something completely different, that took 5 decades to finish. In 1970, Michael Heizer started building his art installation called “City” in the Nevada desert. In September 2022, over 50 years after its start, visitors can now visit this massive complex.
knpr
Las Vegas magician Penn Jillette on new book 'Random,' cults, Trump and more
Magician. Podcaster. Television performer. Author. Penn Jillette may be the busiest man in Las Vegas. His long-running show at the Rio hotel-casino is taking a brief hiatus while his longtime magician partner, Teller, recovers from heart surgery. But he’s got plenty to do, including a book tour for his new...
wcsx.com
Sammy Hagar: “There Is No Van Halen”
Allow Sammy to explain. In a recent interview, Sammy Hagar said, “There is no Van Halen.” He explained, “I’ll do anything with Al (Alex Van Halen) and Mike (Michael Anthony) and play music with people, but it’s not gonna be Van Halen.” Hagar went on to say, “There is no Van Halen. I don’t care what anybody says. But to play with Al and Mike and a great guitar player for some event? That would be fantastic. But other than that, no.” Sammy had quite a bit to say about the Las Vegas residency idea. Check out the full story at VHND.com.
vegas24seven.com
William Fortye LVMPD K-9 Operations Center Opens at South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa
(credit: South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa) Today, South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa welcomed the William Fortye Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 Operations Center to its property with a ceremonious ribbon cutting. The ribbon cutting ceremony was led by Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, Lieutenant Jeff Clark of the Las...
Fox5 KVVU
City of Las Vegas to host free Tamale and Mariachi Festival
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas says it will host a Tamale and Mariachi Festival next month. According to a news release, the event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outdoors on Centennial Plaza at The Historic Fifth Street School.
