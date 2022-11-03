ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

localemagazine.com

17 Reasons 17th St in Costa Mesa Is the Coolest Street in OC

With Boutiques, Cafes and Speakeasies, 17th St Is Entertainment Avenue!. Connecting Westside Costa Mesa to Newport Harbor, 17th St is the thread that ties the city together. It’s a one-stop shop for all your modern day necessities: morning coffee, local hangouts, eateries for any craving and heart-pumping workouts! It’s a hodgepodge of Costa Mesa culture that perfectly reflects the vibe of the city: trendy but not mainstream and health-conscious yet foodie-forward. Spend the day shopping, eating and fully embracing the Costa Mesa lifestyle with this list of our favorite spots on 17th St.
COSTA MESA, CA
nomadlawyer.org

06 Best Cheap Hotels in Santa Ana

Whether you’re a business traveler or a family vacationing in the city, There are many great Hotels in Santa Ana to meet your needs. However, you must choose your accommodations based on your specific needs. Some of the criteria you should consider when choosing an accommodation are the amenities...
SANTA ANA, CA
goworldtravel.com

Places to Visit in Southern California to Run Away from the Cold

Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. So what do you do when the temperature drops and you can’t bare the thought of another day in your apartment, cooped up with blankets, hot beverages and Netflix? You run away from the cold by packing your bags and heading South to sunny California!
LOS ANGELES, CA
darlingmagazine.org

A “Darling” Evening in Orange County

Back in September, we relaunched our Darling Dinners, welcoming in a new series of intentional conversations and embracing closeness after two years of separation. On October 12th, we continued our partnership with Hospitality Collaborative and roomforty catering, bringing together 34 incredible women at The Harper in Orange County, another one of Hospitality Collaborative’s gorgeous venues. The space, just like at our last dinner hosted by them, created the perfect environment to come together for another night of meaningful connections.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
daytrippen.com

Balboa Fun Zone Newport Beach

The Balboa Island fun Zone is defiantly not what it used to be and is slowly being whittled away by development. The only Fun Zone ride left is the Ferris wheel. You can still take a guided harbor cruise or rent a Duffy electric boat and explore the harbor on your own, but the merry-go-round, bumper cars, and scary dark ride are no more.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
News Channel Nebraska

Concierge Medicine Doctor Orange County, Newport Beach

Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/concierge-medicine-doctor-orange-county-newport-beach/. Concierge Medicine, also called retainer medicine, offers a higher degree of attention and an enhanced level of care compared to traditional Family Medicine offered through a Primary Care practice. This high quality of service is possible because, unlike in a traditional Primary Care practice, where a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Oscar Nominated Actor Visits LBHS Theatre Cast

The Laguna Beach High School theatre cast and crew of She Kills Monsters were in for a treat when the playwright, Qui Nguyen, came to see their show Oct. 29. Nguyen spoke to the students after the show on the importance of friendships and how remaining close to good friends is important in life. Nguyen was in town visiting his lifelong best friends with whom he grew up in Arkansas and who just happen to have a child in the LBHS production. Nguyen is an award-winning playwright, Emmy-winning TV writer, and Oscar-nominated screenwriter. You may recognize Nguyen’s writing credits from such productions as: AMC’s Dispatches from Elsewhere, Netflix’s The Society, Syfy’s Incorporated, and PBS’s Peg + Cat. Nguyen co-wrote Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon along with Adele Lim, Marvel Studios writer, and is currently writing and co-directing Disney Animation’s 2022 film Strange World, which premieres in just a couple of weeks on November 23, 2022. It was also recently announced that Nguyen is writing a Society of Explorers and Adventurers film with Ryan Reynolds as producer.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
whatnowlosangeles.com

EggBred Opening Several New Franchise-Owned Locations in 2023

The pandemic-born breakfast concept EggBred has signed deals with five franchisees to expand throughout Southern California, including Long Beach, located at 777 E Ocean Blvd. The new Long Beach location will be owned and operated by Goldie Bolden and her husband, Zach. Goldie tells What Now Los Angeles they hope to open this location in the first quarter of 2023. The other pair of franchisees, Daniel and Jackie Hernandez, are currently looking for a site for their first EggBred, hoping to land in either Whittier, Downy, or Pico Rivera, according to CEO Albert Shim. Daniel Hernandez is also a local franchisee of a Nektar Juice Bar in Whittier.
LONG BEACH, CA
idesignarch.com

Whimsical Rock House in Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach, California – The “Rock House” is a piece of whimsical real estate art on a desirable beachfront lot in Laguna Beach. The unique home was designed by Brion Jeannette Architecture. It is an exquisite landmark inspired by Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi. The 3,000-square-foot 3 bedroom...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Thrillist

The Best SoCal Airports to Fly Out of Besides LAX

Travel is magic, a way to broaden your experience, refresh your spirit, and find new appreciation for the world at large. But traveling can also suck, especially if you happen to be flying out of LAX, and even more so if you happen to be flying out of LAX around the holidays. LA’s major airport is crowded and inconvenient, with inadequate public transportation, expensive parking, long lines, and endless construction mucking everything up. Allegedly, the ongoing construction will be completed and lack of public transit options will be resolved ahead of the 2028 Olympics, but in the meantime it makes traveling through the hub a wild card of inconvenient adventures.
LOS ANGELES, CA
americancraftbeer.com

Beer News: Modern Times Leisuretown Closes / Beer Mile Gets Canned

Reverberations from Modern Times Beer’s recent sale to Maui Brewing continue. We’ve that, an important rule change at the Beer Mile World Classic, and more. Modern Times Closes Its Audacious Leisuretown Venue (Anaheim, CA) – Born at time when the growth of American craft beer seemed unlimited, Modern Times’ Leisuretown venture, which was described as a “a garden of earthly delights” in downtown Anaheim,” always stuck us ambitious to a fault.
ANAHEIM, CA

