Fremont man killed in hit-and-run collision
NEWARK, Calif. (BCN) — Newark police investigators are looking for a suspect responsible for the hit and run death of a Fremont man early Wednesday morning. Preliminary information from the police investigation indicated the victim, a 29-year-old Fremont man, was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Central Avenue. The suspect vehicle left the scene […]
Five arrested for allegedly assaulting San Jose police officer after traffic stop
(KRON)– Five people were arrested on Saturday after police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the South Bay, according to the San Jose Police Department. Police say that last night two officers in a patrol car saw three vehicles that appeared to be racing. Police proceeded with a traffic enforcement stop with one of the […]
Car hits, kills pedestrian walking along I-880 in Hayward
HAYWARD (CBS SF/BCN) – A car hit and killed pedestrian early Friday morning as he walked along northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Hayward, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said. Officers were called at 3:24 a.m. following a report of two people in the center divider south of the A Street off-ramp. Officers arrived and located one woman who was placed on a mental health hold, Officer Zachary Hunter said. Officers then passed a gray Ford in the gore point. An occupant in the Ford said their vehicle hit something that jumped out in front of it. That something turned out to be a person, Hunter said.The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Hunter said it's unclear whether the collision killed the other person seen in the center divider.A homeless encampment is nearby, Hunter said. The name of the person killed was not immediately available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau.
2 Dead After Crash in Redwood City
Two people were killed following a crash in Redwood City Friday night, officials said. The incident happened just before 8 p.m. in the area of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue. Responding officers located two vehicles on the west sidewalk of El Camino Real with major damage and one vehicle...
5 Suspects Arrested Friday Night After Speeding Contest
Police in San Jose made five arrests Friday night after observing three vehicles engaging in a speeding contest. Officers conducted an enforcement stop on one of the involved vehicles near Seven Trees Boulevard and Capitol Expressway. Police say the other two vehicles began to intervene and taunt the officers, which...
Salinas police arrest suspected drunk driver who crashed on center median
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas police arrested a driver after she crashed into a tree in the median, all while drunk behind the wheel, police reported on Friday. According to Salinas police, Vanessa Diaz, 51, was driving under the influence when she crashed into a planted tree on N Sanborn Road.
Flames, chaos following I-80 tow truck chase past Oakland
Older woman apparently gets lost at San Jose Airport, resulting in brief security incident
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — There was a brief security incident Friday at Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport after an older female passenger apparently turned backwards and returned to the terminal by accident. The incident was reported at 12:11 p.m. and the individual was briefly detained by security. Initial reports had mischaracterized the […]
Family Searching for Answers After Man Fatally Hit by a SamTrans Bus in South San Francisco
Nemesio Isorena's smile is what his family says they will always remember most about him. The man died a day before his 63rd birthday on Halloween night after he was hit by a SamTrans bus in South San Francisco. "We were actually going to celebrate his birthday," his niece Alyssa...
Stolen car with sleeping driver, assault rifle found in middle of Oakland street
OAKLAND -- Police on the lookout for a stolen vehicle in Oakland came across the vehicle in the middle of the roadway with the driver asleep inside the vehicle, the department said.Just before midnight Thursday, officers discovered the stolen vehicle on the 2500 block of 26th Avenue and saw a male driver who appeared to be asleep in the driver's seat. The department's tactical emergency vehicle responded to the scene, and officers issued a number of commands to the driver.Police the suspect complied with the verbal commands and he was safely taken into custody. Police did not disclose his identity.A search of the stolen vehicle produced an assault rifle and tools associated with catalytic converter theft.No other information was immediately available.
Pedestrian struck by Toyota, dies near Hwy 101 off-ramp in San Rafael
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A pedestrian has died after a traffic collision Wednesday night in San Rafael, California Highway Patrol announced in a news release. The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. at the Lucas Valley Road off-ramp near Highway 101 northbound where a 2017 Toyota Camry struck a man. The man was walking across […]
Police: Man buried car in wealthy Bay Area enclave for insurance fraud
Years before a former homeowner in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave attempted to sink his $1.2 million yacht in an insurance fraud scheme, police say they believe he buried a car in his backyard before reporting it missing and filing an insurance claim. The Atherton Police Department on Thursday said that Johnny Bocktune Lew, the man who built the sprawling 9,144-square-foot mansion at 351 Stockbridge Ave. that sold for $15,000,000 in March 2020, "possibly buried" a 1991 Mercedes-Benz 500SL "for insurance fraud purposes." ...
Deputies arrest suspected fentanyl dealer after overdose death of San Joaquin County woman
STOCKTON, Calif. — The man who allegedly sold a 20-year-old woman a lethal dose of fentanyl in April has been arrested, San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies say. 20-year-old Kirk Romanofsky of Lockeford is accused of selling fentanyl to a 20-year-old woman who was later found dead in a hotel room in between the cities of Stockton and Lodi on Apr. 9.
Juvenile injured in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was shot Thursday night in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the male juvenile was in front of his home on Glendale Avenue around 8 p.m. when he was shot. According to the Stockton Police Department, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police […]
Pedestrian dies in Hayward off I-880
HAYWARD, Calif. - A pedestrian died Friday morning in Hayward on northbound Interstate Highway 880, the California Highway Patrol reported. The death occurred at the W A Street off-ramp at 3:57 a.m. The CHP said the person died after being struck by a car.
Juvenile stabbed during large brawl in San Francisco Fillmore District
SAN FRANCISCO -- A brawl among a group of high school students in San Francisco resulted in a teenage girl getting stabbed, police said Friday.The incident happened Thursday at around 11:44 a.m. in the area of Fillmore Street and O'Farrell Street. San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a large group of juveniles involved in a physical altercation.On the way, officers were notified that someone had been stabbed and when they arrived they found a juvenile victim suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said.The victim is an 11th grader whose aunt told KPIX 5 it was a group of her classmates that attacked her niece.Officers rendered aid and medics arrived to take the victim to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police said the investigation was still active and the department would additional information when it becomes available. Anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
2 adults in critical condition following Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN)– Two adults are in critical condition following a shooting Wednesday evening in East Oakland, police said Thursday. Shots were fired just after 5 p.m. in the 10300 block of International Boulevard. Officers responded, located the victims and provided medical aid until paramedics relieved them, according to police. The two victims were taken […]
Armed robbery suspect involved in chase, Hayward officer injured
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested by Hayward police after he was accused of committing and armed robbery and leading officers on a chase, the Hayward Police Department (HPD) said on Friday. An officer was hospitalized for an injury he suffered in the incident. According to HPD, a victim called 9-1-1 to report […]
Update: Pedestrian fatally struck crossing Cherry Avenue in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A homeless man crossing a San Jose street near the intersection of Almaden Expressway and Cherry Ave. was fatally struck early Wednesday by a vehicle, authorities said.A 2020 Hyundai sports utility vehicle, driven by an adult female driver, was traveling westbound on Cherry Avenue when it struck an adult male pedestrian. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. No drug or alcohol influence is suspected.San Jose police said the preliminary investigation has revealed that a homeless male was crossing Cherry Ave. outside of a marked crosswalk on 4:26 a.m. when...
Car buried at Atherton mansion possibly concealed for insurance fraud purposes
ATHERTON, Calif. - Authorities believe the mystery behind a Mercedes Benz buried in an Atherton backyard over 30 years ago involves insurance fraud. Detectives have been investigating the case since Oct. 20 when landscapers discovered the buried 1991 Mercedes Benz 500 SL on the property. Authorities said Thursday that they...
