ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Fremont man killed in hit-and-run collision

NEWARK, Calif. (BCN) — Newark police investigators are looking for a suspect responsible for the hit and run death of a Fremont man early Wednesday morning. Preliminary information from the police investigation indicated the victim, a 29-year-old Fremont man, was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Central Avenue. The suspect vehicle left the scene […]
NEWARK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Car hits, kills pedestrian walking along I-880 in Hayward

HAYWARD (CBS SF/BCN) – A car hit and killed pedestrian early Friday morning as he walked along northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Hayward, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said. Officers were called at 3:24 a.m. following a report of two people in the center divider south of the A Street off-ramp. Officers arrived and located one woman who was placed on a mental health hold, Officer Zachary Hunter said. Officers then passed a gray Ford in the gore point. An occupant in the Ford said their vehicle hit something that jumped out in front of it. That something turned out to be a person, Hunter said.The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Hunter said it's unclear whether the collision killed the other person seen in the center divider.A homeless encampment is nearby, Hunter said. The name of the person killed was not immediately available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau.
HAYWARD, CA
NBC Bay Area

2 Dead After Crash in Redwood City

Two people were killed following a crash in Redwood City Friday night, officials said. The incident happened just before 8 p.m. in the area of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue. Responding officers located two vehicles on the west sidewalk of El Camino Real with major damage and one vehicle...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

5 Suspects Arrested Friday Night After Speeding Contest

Police in San Jose made five arrests Friday night after observing three vehicles engaging in a speeding contest. Officers conducted an enforcement stop on one of the involved vehicles near Seven Trees Boulevard and Capitol Expressway. Police say the other two vehicles began to intervene and taunt the officers, which...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Stolen car with sleeping driver, assault rifle found in middle of Oakland street

OAKLAND -- Police on the lookout for a stolen vehicle in Oakland came across the vehicle in the middle of the roadway with the driver asleep inside the vehicle, the department said.Just before midnight Thursday, officers discovered the stolen vehicle on the 2500 block of 26th Avenue and saw a male driver who appeared to be asleep in the driver's seat. The department's tactical emergency vehicle responded to the scene, and officers issued a number of commands to the driver.Police the suspect complied with the verbal commands and he was safely taken into custody. Police did not disclose his identity.A search of the stolen vehicle produced an assault rifle and tools associated with catalytic converter theft.No other information was immediately available. 
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Police: Man buried car in wealthy Bay Area enclave for insurance fraud

Years before a former homeowner in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave attempted to sink his $1.2 million yacht in an insurance fraud scheme, police say they believe he buried a car in his backyard before reporting it missing and filing an insurance claim. The Atherton Police Department on Thursday said that Johnny Bocktune Lew, the man who built the sprawling 9,144-square-foot mansion at 351 Stockbridge Ave. that sold for $15,000,000 in March 2020, "possibly buried" a 1991 Mercedes-Benz 500SL "for insurance fraud purposes." ...
ATHERTON, CA
FOX40

Juvenile injured in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was shot Thursday night in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the male juvenile was in front of his home on Glendale Avenue around 8 p.m. when he was shot. According to the Stockton Police Department, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police […]
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pedestrian dies in Hayward off I-880

HAYWARD, Calif. - A pedestrian died Friday morning in Hayward on northbound Interstate Highway 880, the California Highway Patrol reported. The death occurred at the W A Street off-ramp at 3:57 a.m. The CHP said the person died after being struck by a car.
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Juvenile stabbed during large brawl in San Francisco Fillmore District

SAN FRANCISCO -- A brawl among a group of high school students in San Francisco resulted in a teenage girl getting stabbed, police said Friday.The incident happened Thursday at around 11:44 a.m. in the area of Fillmore Street and O'Farrell Street. San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a large group of juveniles involved in a physical altercation.On the way, officers were notified that someone had been stabbed and when they arrived they found a juvenile victim suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said.The victim is an 11th grader whose aunt told KPIX 5 it was a group of her classmates that attacked her niece.Officers rendered aid and medics arrived to take the victim to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police said the investigation was still active and the department would additional information when it becomes available. Anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. 
KRON4 News

2 adults in critical condition following Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN)– Two adults are in critical condition following a shooting Wednesday evening in East Oakland, police said Thursday. Shots were fired just after 5 p.m. in the 10300 block of International Boulevard. Officers responded, located the victims and provided medical aid until paramedics relieved them, according to police. The two victims were taken […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Armed robbery suspect involved in chase, Hayward officer injured

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested by Hayward police after he was accused of committing and armed robbery and leading officers on a chase, the Hayward Police Department (HPD) said on Friday. An officer was hospitalized for an injury he suffered in the incident. According to HPD, a victim called 9-1-1 to report […]
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Pedestrian fatally struck crossing Cherry Avenue in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A homeless man crossing a San Jose street near the intersection of Almaden Expressway and Cherry Ave. was fatally struck early Wednesday by a vehicle, authorities said.A 2020 Hyundai sports utility vehicle, driven by an adult female driver, was traveling westbound on Cherry Avenue when it struck an adult male pedestrian. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. No drug or alcohol influence is suspected.San Jose police said the preliminary investigation has revealed that a homeless male was crossing  Cherry Ave. outside of a marked crosswalk on 4:26 a.m. when...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car buried at Atherton mansion possibly concealed for insurance fraud purposes

ATHERTON, Calif. - Authorities believe the mystery behind a Mercedes Benz buried in an Atherton backyard over 30 years ago involves insurance fraud. Detectives have been investigating the case since Oct. 20 when landscapers discovered the buried 1991 Mercedes Benz 500 SL on the property. Authorities said Thursday that they...
ATHERTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy