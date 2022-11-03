Read full article on original website
cvindependent.com
Beyond Cover Bands: The Rock Yard at Fantasy Springs Celebrates a New Stage and an Increasingly Diverse Lineup
Sometimes, it hosts cover bands playing the greatest hits of rock. Sometimes, it hosts tribute bands. Other times, it hosts music legends performing an intimate set. No matter the performer, The Rock Yard at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino has been a go-to spot for free entertainment for a long time.
Palm Springs Pride kicks off Friday
Palm Springs Pride is bringing three days of entertainment to Palm Canyon Drive to celebrate and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. The event happens every year and brings in thousands of people from out of town. Ron DeHarte, the President/CEO of Palm Springs Pride said that 70% of the people that attend the event are The post Palm Springs Pride kicks off Friday appeared first on KESQ.
visitpalmsprings.com
12 Restaurants for a Decedent Thanksgiving Meal
Thanksgiving is the perfect time to visit Palm Springs. The weather is beautiful and the hotels are stylish. You can enjoy stunning views of the desert landscape while you relax and celebrate with your family and friends. Here are some great restaurants to enjoy a hearty Palm Springs Thanksgiving dinner.
Palm Springs airport announces nonstop flights to San Jose
Southwest Airlines will launch a new year-round non-stop flight service from Palm Springs to San Jose beginning Sunday. "We've already doubled the number of daily departures and we've more than doubled the number of places with a nonstop link to the Coachella Valley," said Vice President of Network Planning for Southwest Airlines Adam Decaire. The post Palm Springs airport announces nonstop flights to San Jose appeared first on KESQ.
ukenreport.com
Indio International Tamale Festival Turns 30
INDIO — The world-renowned Indio International Tamale Festival, presented by the City of Indio and produced by Cusp Agency, celebrates its milestone 30th year in 2022, Dec. 1-4. The largest Tamale Festival in the world, has become a critical nexus point for not only the mighty masa but also the richness of Coachella Valley life, crisscrossing music, art, cuisine and celebrating transnational border culture.
Palm Springs gearing up to celebrate Pride this weekend with the unveiling of the ‘Arenas District’ and more
As Palm Springs gears up to celebrate Pride this weekend, the city hosted two events Thursday morning to help kick off the highly anticipated event. Desert Regional Medical Center unveiled their huge rainbow flag over their iconic 'El Mirador' Tower. Richard Ramhoff, Desert Regional Medical Center spokesperson says, "We're proud to fly this flag. We've The post Palm Springs gearing up to celebrate Pride this weekend with the unveiling of the ‘Arenas District’ and more appeared first on KESQ.
FodorsTravel
A Queer Guide to Palm Springs, California
Palm Springs is the desert destination of mid-century modern architecture and queer culture. A favorite place of escape amongst Hollywood stars since the 1930s, Palm Springs has also developed a huge LGBTQIA+ following. From November 4-6, 2022, Palm Springs will celebrate its 36th annual Pride culminating with a parade. If you are headed to this sunny destination, below is a list of queer-friendly places you can’t miss.
Riverside’s famed `Festival of Lights’ returns with full slate
The famed “Festival of Lights” will return to Riverside for the upcoming Christmas season, boasting all of the entertainment that was embargoed over the last two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. “The Festival of Lights has been a joyous occasion for Riverside families for three decades,” Mayor...
coachellavalleyweekly.com
Calling Cat Lovers to Kittyland
Kittyland is the only private shelter and sanctuary exclusively for homeless cats and kittens in the Coachella Valley. Located on 2.5 acres in Desert Hot Springs, this volunteer based non-profit organization rescues, socializes, and provides medical care for homeless cats, lovingly preparing them for adoptive homes. Adoption hours are 10 am to 12:00 noon Monday through Saturday, (760) 251-2700. Come by and meet the “cool cats” at Kittyland, located at 67-600 18th Avenue in Desert Hot Springs.
cityofmenifee.us
Full I-15 & I-215 Freeway Closure towards Temecula Scheduled for Sunday Night, November 6
Traveling towards Temecula this weekend? There is a full I-15 & I-215 Freeway Closure scheduled for this Sunday, November 6 at 10 p.m. through Monday, November 7 at 5:30 a.m. SB I-15 and SB I-215 closed at Murrieta Hot Springs Rd. NB I-15 closed at Winchester Rd. Detours will be...
ukenreport.com
La Quinta Measure A Financial Forecasts Called Out
CPA Whistleblower calls out La Quinta Measure A financial forecasts [Opinion]. I’m a retired CPA, but in the 1990s I was better known as the whistleblower in the largest Medicare fraud case at that time. The suit alleged two sets of books being kept for Medicare reimbursement. It settled in 2003 for over $1 billion. On “60 Minutes in 1998, Mike Wallace called it a “David and Goliath” story.
hotelnewsresource.com
Sensei Porcupine Creek Resort Opens in Rancho Mirage, California
Today, Sensei Porcupine Creek opened its doors in Rancho Mirage, CA as the first standalone retreat under the Sensei brand. "The launch of Sensei Porcupine Creek is a thrilling next step for the growth of our brand," said Alexandra Walterspiel, COO of Sensei. "As our first property fully operated by Sensei, we are able to support a wider range of wellness intentions that allow us to bring an even more integrated approach to our guest experience. The 230-acre private estate, which is now open to the public for the first time, has impeccably designed grounds that immerse our guests in the healing properties the desert landscape is known for, and we couldn't be more delighted to see our team bring our vision to life."
Teen arrested in connection with Coachella shooting
A teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting last month in Coachella. The shooting happened back on Oct. 9, 2022 at a residence on the 85300 block of Cairo Street. There was no word on any injuries in the initial shooting. Thursday at around 7:00 AM, Coachella Community Action Team (CCAT), with the The post Teen arrested in connection with Coachella shooting appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Robbery and Car Theft While Armed with Knife and Baseball Bat
A woman alleged to be a knife- and baseball bat-wielding burglar and car thief was arrested on Wednesday morning. Sheriff’s Deputies have linked a series of reports regarding robberies and attempted armed robberies in Joshua Tree and Yucca Valley to one woman, Jessica Allen, a 35 year-resident of Yucca Valley. On Monday (October 31), Allen is alleged to have tried to steal a truck from employees at the Castanedas restaurant in Joshua Tree while armed with a knife, before walking into a nearby home, stealing clothes, and attempting to steal a pest control truck parked in the driveway.
Southern California mountains get snow from departing storm
BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — The tail end of the season’s first significant storm dropped snow on Southern California mountains early Thursday as a cold airmass moved in behind the weather system. Up to 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of snow was reported by the Big Bear Mountain...
redlandscommunitynews.com
South Redlands home on three-quarters of an acre has great views
As visitors head through the gate leading to the front door of Kelly and Dan Patton’s South Redlands home, the first thought is how open and inviting the courtyard is. With its box gardens bursting with flowers and cacti, geometrically pleasing cement squares, comfortable seats and relaxing water feature, it seems like the perfect place to wander out and ease into the day.
ukenreport.com
Security Camera System Grants Available
PALM SPRINGS — Some $20,000 in economic development money is being used to create a new Commercial Security Camera System Pilot Grant Program in the community. The program is aimed at helping businesses buy and install security cameras at commercial properties within the city. The program features a grant...
Missing woman last seen in August while en route to the Coachella Valley from Arizona
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has put a call out to the community to help in the search for a woman last seen in August. Shannon Tara Lewis, 40, was last seen on August 11, 2022, in the area of Box Canyon while en route to the Coachella Valley from Arizona, according to a flyer The post Missing woman last seen in August while en route to the Coachella Valley from Arizona appeared first on KESQ.
theregistrysocal.com
Merlone Geier Sells 201,305 SQFT Retail Center in Jurupa Valley for $62MM
Merlone Geier is continuing its streak of sales activity across Southern California, recently selling a 201,305 square foot shopping center in Riverside County’s Jurupa Valley. According to public records, the West Coast retail investment company has sold Vernola Marketplace to Christopher Lupo and Victor Zonni of Parker House Furniture for $62 million, or about $308 per square foot.
