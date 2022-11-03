Today, Sensei Porcupine Creek opened its doors in Rancho Mirage, CA as the first standalone retreat under the Sensei brand. "The launch of Sensei Porcupine Creek is a thrilling next step for the growth of our brand," said Alexandra Walterspiel, COO of Sensei. "As our first property fully operated by Sensei, we are able to support a wider range of wellness intentions that allow us to bring an even more integrated approach to our guest experience. The 230-acre private estate, which is now open to the public for the first time, has impeccably designed grounds that immerse our guests in the healing properties the desert landscape is known for, and we couldn't be more delighted to see our team bring our vision to life."

