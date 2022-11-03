ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

15 Festive Ways to Celebrate an Asheville NC Christmas

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. It’s no secret that Asheville is one of our favorite Blue Ridge Mountain towns, thanks to its art deco architecture, excellent restaurants, progressive culture, array of outdoor activities, and proximity to the Blue Ridge Parkway.
ASHEVILLE, NC
getnews.info

Hot Spot Now Carrying Burial Beer Throughout Asheville, Canton, Woodfin, and Franklin

We are thrilled to announce that we are expanding our partnership with Burial Beer Company. Every Asheville-Area Hot Spot from the flagship craft beer focused New Leicester Highway and Brevard Road locations in West Asheville to Sweeten Creek Road, Woodfin, and Canton stores now carries Surf Wax IPA year-round as well as rotating sixpacks and four packs of lager, Hazy IPA’s, and other specialty offerings.
CANTON, NC
Mountain Xpress

What do gated neighborhoods mean for WNC community?

Real estate agent Byron Greiner recently worked with a client who wanted to sell her house in Asheville’s Thoms Estate and move elsewhere in Western North Carolina. As she considered new homes, one thing was nonnegotiable. “She would not consider living anywhere but a gated community,” says Greiner, a...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

4 parts of Asheville poised for conversion to urban zones

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is looking toward the future with an urban development plan designed to transform several areas of the city. The plan, called the Urban Centers Initiative, mixes residential, retail and walking space in an environment that minimizes the need for a car and maximizes the potential for pedestrian and bike traffic.
ASHEVILLE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Golden Chips: you can't eat just one

Golden Chips, the new casual fast food eatery at Dingle Creek Crossing on Hendersonville Road, is a family affair with an international flair. With a focus on Belgian-style fries and a variety of dipping sauces, plus made-to-order sandwiches, homemade desserts and soon-to-be salads, Golden Chips is the brainchild of the Caridi family, newcomers to Asheville from other parts of the globe.
ASHEVILLE, NC
thebluebanner.net

A 200-foot cliff and Asheville’s newest coffee shop

According to legend, John Rock gets its name from a horse who slipped and fell off of the 200-foot cliff. According to history, a plaque near the trailhead remembers the young men who served in the Civilian Conservation Corps at Camp John Rock during the Great Depression. When I talk...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Saltwater Kitchen permanently closed after reopening in March

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After being closed for 2 years and reopening in early 2022, Saltwater Kitchen has permanently closed. The restaurant, owned by Rick Erwin’s Dining Group, was located inside of Haywood Mall reopened on March 2. “The difficult decision has been made to close Saltwater Kitchen.
GREENVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Counterfeit snacks, candy laced with THC seized from Asheville-area stores

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said her office has swept nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited brands off store shelves in North Carolina, including from some businesses in the mountains. “It’s not surprising,” Marshall said. “The criminal mind...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Private parking lot owners get money with each tow, proprietor says

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Since the summer of 2022, News 13 has investigated towing practices on privately-owned parking lots in the South Slope area of Asheville. Zack Noble, whose company owns a parking lot along Banks Avenue, confirmed the contracted towing company gives lot owners a cut of their fee.
ASHEVILLE, NC
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Madison Cawthorn speeding charge in Polk County continued to February

COLUMBUS – Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s court case for allegedly driving almost 20 mph over the speed limit has been moved once again. Cawthorn will not have to address the misdemeanor charge until he leaves his office in Congress, with the next session of Polk County traffic court scheduled for February. Cawthorn lost his reelection bid in May, defeated by state Sen. Chuck Edwards in a Republican primary. He will leave office in January.
POLK COUNTY, NC

