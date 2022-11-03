We are thrilled to announce that we are expanding our partnership with Burial Beer Company. Every Asheville-Area Hot Spot from the flagship craft beer focused New Leicester Highway and Brevard Road locations in West Asheville to Sweeten Creek Road, Woodfin, and Canton stores now carries Surf Wax IPA year-round as well as rotating sixpacks and four packs of lager, Hazy IPA’s, and other specialty offerings.

CANTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO