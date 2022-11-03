Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
hendersonville.com
Veterans Day Concert to Feature Hendersonville Swing Band on Friday, Nov. 11th
Hendersonville Theatre presents the Hendersonville Swing Band in its first and only Veterans Day USO-themed concert. A Salute to Veterans will feature Big Band music of the ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $20 for veterans and active duty...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
15 Festive Ways to Celebrate an Asheville NC Christmas
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. It’s no secret that Asheville is one of our favorite Blue Ridge Mountain towns, thanks to its art deco architecture, excellent restaurants, progressive culture, array of outdoor activities, and proximity to the Blue Ridge Parkway.
This Is North Carolina's Best Foodie Destination
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the top foodie spots in America.
getnews.info
Hot Spot Now Carrying Burial Beer Throughout Asheville, Canton, Woodfin, and Franklin
We are thrilled to announce that we are expanding our partnership with Burial Beer Company. Every Asheville-Area Hot Spot from the flagship craft beer focused New Leicester Highway and Brevard Road locations in West Asheville to Sweeten Creek Road, Woodfin, and Canton stores now carries Surf Wax IPA year-round as well as rotating sixpacks and four packs of lager, Hazy IPA’s, and other specialty offerings.
HOA concerned about security at Greenville Country Music Festival
One of Greenville's biggest music festivals is starting tomorrow, but the event is now getting some backlash from people who leave nearby.
Mountain Xpress
What do gated neighborhoods mean for WNC community?
Real estate agent Byron Greiner recently worked with a client who wanted to sell her house in Asheville’s Thoms Estate and move elsewhere in Western North Carolina. As she considered new homes, one thing was nonnegotiable. “She would not consider living anywhere but a gated community,” says Greiner, a...
Bikerumor
Win a $10k Bike from Pisgah Project 2022 In Raffle That Supports National Forest
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The annual Pisgah Project Bike Raffle returns this year with another custom bike that looks even sweeter than past offerings. The project brings together bike makers to build a one-of-kind bicycle — and then auction it...
WLOS.com
4 parts of Asheville poised for conversion to urban zones
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is looking toward the future with an urban development plan designed to transform several areas of the city. The plan, called the Urban Centers Initiative, mixes residential, retail and walking space in an environment that minimizes the need for a car and maximizes the potential for pedestrian and bike traffic.
This North Carolina Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There's no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
WLOS.com
Asheville woman fights to get cat back after it's taken to shelter, adopted by new family
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville woman has spent the last few weeks fighting to get her missing cat back after it was found, taken to a shelter, and adopted by a new family. Chevelle Griffin last saw her 1.5-year-old cat, Sally, on October 18. “She is very loving,”...
biltmorebeacon.com
Golden Chips: you can't eat just one
Golden Chips, the new casual fast food eatery at Dingle Creek Crossing on Hendersonville Road, is a family affair with an international flair. With a focus on Belgian-style fries and a variety of dipping sauces, plus made-to-order sandwiches, homemade desserts and soon-to-be salads, Golden Chips is the brainchild of the Caridi family, newcomers to Asheville from other parts of the globe.
thebluebanner.net
A 200-foot cliff and Asheville’s newest coffee shop
According to legend, John Rock gets its name from a horse who slipped and fell off of the 200-foot cliff. According to history, a plaque near the trailhead remembers the young men who served in the Civilian Conservation Corps at Camp John Rock during the Great Depression. When I talk...
This Is The Best Candy Store In North Carolina
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in North Carolina.
Let’s Eat at Flock Shop in Spartanburg
It's a restaurant specializing in chicken plates and sandwiches flavored to your liking.
FOX Carolina
Saltwater Kitchen permanently closed after reopening in March
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After being closed for 2 years and reopening in early 2022, Saltwater Kitchen has permanently closed. The restaurant, owned by Rick Erwin’s Dining Group, was located inside of Haywood Mall reopened on March 2. “The difficult decision has been made to close Saltwater Kitchen.
Drugs, ‘ghost gun’ taken from arrested Asheville teen
The teenager was found in West Asheville and is believed to be a person of interest, according to the Asheville Police Department.
WLOS.com
Sleepout event in Hendersonville raises money, awareness of homeless youths
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Tents were set up outside the Historic Henderson County Courthouse in Hendersonville on Friday. About two dozen people will stay there overnight during the 11th annual Sleepout for Homeless Youth Awareness. The event is held by Only Hope WNC, a local nonprofit set up to...
wpde.com
Counterfeit snacks, candy laced with THC seized from Asheville-area stores
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said her office has swept nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited brands off store shelves in North Carolina, including from some businesses in the mountains. “It’s not surprising,” Marshall said. “The criminal mind...
WLOS.com
Private parking lot owners get money with each tow, proprietor says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Since the summer of 2022, News 13 has investigated towing practices on privately-owned parking lots in the South Slope area of Asheville. Zack Noble, whose company owns a parking lot along Banks Avenue, confirmed the contracted towing company gives lot owners a cut of their fee.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison Cawthorn speeding charge in Polk County continued to February
COLUMBUS – Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s court case for allegedly driving almost 20 mph over the speed limit has been moved once again. Cawthorn will not have to address the misdemeanor charge until he leaves his office in Congress, with the next session of Polk County traffic court scheduled for February. Cawthorn lost his reelection bid in May, defeated by state Sen. Chuck Edwards in a Republican primary. He will leave office in January.
