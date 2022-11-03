ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

csufresno.edu

Fresno State men’s basketball tips off season with a win

Fresno State men’s basketball started off its season with a 69-56 win over Fresno Pacific University (FPU) in the season opener on Monday night at Save Mart Center. Bulldog transfer Isaih Moore continued to make his name as a Bulldog, leading the team with a recorded double-double. The Sunbirds...
FRESNO, CA
csufresno.edu

Women’s basketball showcases its talent in exhibition match

With the loss of leading scorers Haley and Hanna Cavinder, someone is going to need to step up on offense for Fresno State’s women’s basketball team. The Cavinder twins combined for 17 points per game last season, but before the season ended, they transferred to the University of Miami.
FRESNO, CA
csufresno.edu

Fresno State volleyball wins its first match in the Mountain West conference

Following a three-set loss last Thursday night, Fresno State’s volleyball team snapped a 13-game losing streak in a Saturday afternoon win over Boise State. The Bulldogs’ victory was the first since mid-September and puts them at 7-19 overall (1-13 MW) with four games remaining in regular season play.
csufresno.edu

Bulldogs ride a wave over Rainbow Warriors in dominating victory

Fresno State’s 55-14 win over the Rainbow Warriors last Saturday was the largest lead the team has had this season. The Bulldogs’ fourth Mountain West win sparked the excitement within the offensive team that seemed to have been absent this fall. What ensued was the largest victory over...
FRESNO, CA
csufresno.edu

Athletics donations tops Day of Giving leaderboard

Day of Giving (DOG) returned to Fresno State for its sixth annual fundraiser, raising over $459,632 for various university groups. The 24-hour fundraiser invites donors throughout the United States to contribute money in support of one of the university’s eight schools and colleges, Fresno State Athletics or a campus division or program.
FRESNO, CA
csufresno.edu

Veterans Day celebrations start early on campus

Fresno State started celebrating Veterans Day a week early with live music, free food and a chance to win raffle prizes for staff and faculty at the Resnick Student Union’s (RSU) outdoor amphitheater on Nov. 4. The Veterans Resource Center (VRC) hosted the themed Red Friday event, which was...
FRESNO, CA

